News
Tour of Copenhagen to return for a second circuit of the capital
This time the route will have an architectural flavour, but it will still be an unique opportunity to bike the city’s major roads without cars
Last year’s Tour of Copenhagen – a chance to cycle the prologue stage of the Tour de France in the Danish capital, just one day after the professionals – was such a success, City Hall is repeating the event on July 2.
The truth is that many missed out. Hundreds of thousands watched the opening stage of the Tour de France, and they could hardly be blamed for being euphoric. Next day, plans to cycle the 8 km route got lost in a major collective hangover.
But now thanks to Copenhagen Municipality, with help from main organisers Good Boys Agency and Novo Nordisk, the route is being set up again.
Simply turn up between 12:00 and 15:00 to participate – no registration is required and it is free.
Strong architecture flavour
The restaging of the Tour of Copenhagen is part of the celebrations to mark Copenhagen being the UNESCO World Capital of Architecture for 2023.
This route has been modified to take participants past major architectural sights. At 20 points along the route, cyclists are invited to dismount to learn more.
This time the event will officially start at Bryghuspladsen near BLOX, the home of the Danish Architecture Center.
In the surrounding area there will be events from 12:00 to 18:00 to mark the start of the UIA World Architecture Congress, which continues until July 6.
More than 50,000 this time?
“Last year’s people’s bike race was a resounding success. Over 50,000 cycling-loving children, adults and Tour guests helped celebrate Copenhagen as the world’s best cycling city,” enthused Sophie Hæstorp Andersen, the mayor of Copenhagen.
Line Barfod, the technology and environment mayor recently frozen out of budget talks, was on the same page about this event.
“It is a fantastic experience to cycle through the streets of Copenhagen without cars. When I cycled along last year, I experienced the joy: both in other participants and the many who stood and walked the circuit” said the Enhedslisten mayor.
Most popular
News
For three days, the pearl of the Baltic Sea steals the country’s attention
From Thursday to Saturday, the cosy fishing village of Allinge on Bornholm will once again provide the setting for the ‘People’s Meeting’. The Danes have copied a Swedish idea, and it has become very popular. Politicians, media, NGOs, business leaders and ordinary people meet, debate and network long into the short summer nights
CPH POST Reporter
Advertisement
News
Public sector salary assessment was meant to help, but perhaps it will only make it worse
CPH POST Reporter
News
My ♥ CPH: “Even though it seems big, the capital is still a very small town”
Shirsha Chakraborty & Leticia Bossi
News
Health authority recommends strength training for entire country
The use of weights is advocated not only for adults, but also for children
Ben Hamilton
InOut
This Week in Copenhagen: Time for metal fans to go crazy at Copenhell
Julia Schenner & Leticia Bossi
News
Inflation falls, but food prices face another hurdle: the nearly three-week drought
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
Sponsored content
Kviklån vs. banklån i Danmark: En sammenlignende oversigt
This content is sponsored
News
Minister deeply worried as report confirms fast escalation of opioid abuse among youngsters
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
InOut
HOT IN TOWN: Why zombie apocalypses tend to bring out the high heels and low-lifes
Leticia Bossi
News
Social media causes psychological distress among school girls in Denmark – report
Increasingly female students are more susceptible to having low self-esteem than boys – often because they are more likely to compare themselves with their peers
Ramisha Ali