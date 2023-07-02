Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

629

InOut

Roskilde 2023: Lizzo with a last festival hurrah 

Eric Maganga
July 2nd, 2023

Share

REVIEW ★★★★☆☆ Lizzo entertained the people who stuck around for the last Orange Stage show

Lizzo on stage. Photo credit: Eric Maganga.

Lizzo got the honour of closing the Orange Stage at Roskilde Festival. While some had already left, making for the least crowded show on the stage of the entire festival, her concert had many good moments.

Self-care
It was a nurturing show for the soul, complete with a meditation moment built in. Breathing exercises and self-affirming chants were also a big part of the show in general.

One of the highlights was when she implored the audience to tell themselves and the person next to them “You’re special!”. While this can seem like a quite standard concert gimmick, it made for a heart-felt moment.

Energetic
Lizzo has a lot of stamina, and in case the audience were in doubt watching her suggestive dance moves and even playing the flute, a message from rap legend Missy Elliott reiterated the point to the delight of those gathered.

Some of the most exciting songs to hear live were ‘Juice’ and ‘Jerome’. The latter was accompanied by the crowd lighting up the night with their phones and a message from the artist that we “all know a Jerome who needs to go home”. 

Crowd pleaser
The concert had themes such as body positivity and equal rights for all sexual orientations that the audience wholeheartedly supported. When audience members held up signs that they wanted Lizzo to marry or adopt them, she reciprocated the affection. 

She even said she could live in Denmark and asked if she would get dual citizenship if she took one of the offers. The ‘Truth Hurts’ singer was a natural at connecting with the audience. 

Sound closing choice
Lizzo was a good choice for keeping the party going during the dying moments of the festival – even if people were more excited about the Hans Phillip show at Arena right after.

By the time ‘About Damn Time’ closed the show, people were generally happy they stayed for the concert. The atmosphere probably suffered from people having left the festival area though.

Share

Most popular

News

First Summer in Denmark? How to spend your 18 Hours of Daylight

1

Abby Wambaugh

InOut

This Month in Copenhagen: The party season is here: be prepared for constant dancing and no sleep

2

Julia Schenner, Sarah Oueslati

InOut

Roskilde 2023: King of Danish Pop receives long overdue coronation on Orange Stage 

3

Allan Kortbæk

News

The jazzy voice of Copenhagen – how the Zimbabwean singer embraced Denmark

4

Ben Hamilton

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

News

Denmark about to lose future battle, major organisation warns

One of Denmark’s largest organisations calls for immediate action in order to attract a lot more international talent to the country

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

News

The jazzy voice of Copenhagen – how the Zimbabwean singer embraced Denmark

Ben Hamilton

News

First Summer in Denmark? How to spend your 18 Hours of Daylight

Abby Wambaugh

InOut

This Month in Copenhagen: The party season is here: be prepared for constant dancing and no sleep

Julia Schenner, Sarah Oueslati

News

Summer break hits Danish politics, while Venstre awaits Jakob Ellemann-Jensen’s return

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

News

We’ve come far – but we’re not done yet

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

News

Balancing through life – far away from home

Ben Hamilton

News

Dancing with Danes: the Frenchman who shook up Copenhagen

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

News

Open-minded? I took a glance in the mirror …

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

Workplace

They make 🇩🇰 work: “Every employee is considered an important part of the system”

Julia Schenner

InOut

Roskilde 2023: Lizzo with a last festival hurrah 

Eric Maganga

InOut

Roskilde 2023: King of Danish Pop receives long overdue coronation on Orange Stage 

Allan Kortbæk

InOut

Roskilde 2023: Rokia Koné graces the Avalon Stage with aplomb

Allan Kortbæk

Sponsored content

Sådan kan du opleve verden under din uddannelse

THIS CONTENT IS SPONSORED

InOut

Roskilde 2023: Apollo Stage taken up to 11 and shaken to its core 

REVIEW ★★★★☆☆New Jersey star delivers stellar show at Roskilde’s Apollo Stage.

Allan Kortbæk

News

University of Copenhagen suffers huge drop in prestigious rankings

Sarah Oueslati, Julia Schenner

Concerts

Roskilde 2023: Busta Rhymes in rare form in Roskilde

Eric Maganga

Advertisement

Concerts

Roskilde 2023: Combustible Kendrick Lamar provides some early festival fireworks

Eric Maganga

Opinion

UK – DK Trade: What do we do with league tables when we are not at the top?

Gareth Garvey

News

US corporations in Denmark falling like dominos

Ben Hamilton

News

“Eastern Europe offers more bang for your buck”, but Danes still prefer Italy

Ben Hamilton

News

Denmark to spend 143 billion kroner on defence over next decade

Ben Hamilton

News

Caroline Wozniacki is back in the game

Sarah Oueslati

InOut

HOT IN TOWN: The theatre performances creating unforgettable memories at the harbour

Leticia Bossi

Latest Podcast

Unable to load

All Podcasts

News

Beware of traffic disruption this Sunday as Tour of Copenhagen returns for a second circuit

Ben Hamilton

News

New sunshine record for June: a solar occupation to eclipse all previous record-beaters

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

News

Almost half of C25 leaders are internationals following change of guard at Lundbeck

Ben Hamilton

News

Are same-sex birthday parties under threat at Denmark’s kindergartens?

Ben Hamilton

News

Record high number trust the police

Ben Hamilton

News

Top Danish company hugely criticised for withdrawing support for Pride due to US threats

CPH POST Reporter

News

State and city reach agreement to close down Pusher Street

Ben Hamilton

Opinion

Guest opinion: The decision to legalise euthanasia doesn’t start or end with feelings

Captain Stephen Dean Paul 

News

Copenhagen Municipality pushing for change in legislation to permit shared-ownership properties

Ben Hamilton

News

Visiting Denmark: Tourism on course for record-breaking summer

CPH POST Reporter

News

One year after the tragedy at Field’s, the government will tighten gun laws

CPH POST Reporter

InOut

This Week in Copenhagen: Proof some still like it hot, even if it’s boiling in the capital

Julia Schenner, Leticia Bossi & Sarah Oueslati

News

Huge losses for parents buying flats for children at university

On average, buyers are out of pocket between 6,000 and 10,000 kroner in the capital region, and about half that in the other big student cities

Ben Hamilton

News

Severe downpour forecast for capital this afternoon

Ben Hamilton

Lifestyle

My ♥ CPH: “Their objectivity stems from their harsh climate and lack of resources”

Leticia Bossi