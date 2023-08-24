Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

339

InOut

Hot in Town: New Yorker TV, jazz, stand-up, and the city’s most hyped sandwiches

Leticia Bossi
August 24th, 2023

Share

Tivoli’s PR. Selene Muñoz, 7Senses.

DANCE: 7Senses
September 7-9, Glassalen – Tivoli, Vesterbrogade 3, Cph V
This world-class dance performance at Tivoli is inspired by human senses, and choreographed by the award-winning Selene Muñoz. The show is a seductive combination of expressions and styles, including modern flamenco, dance and ballet, and is accompanied by fusion music written and performed by bassist Jesper Thorn, featuring rhythmic, new classical and flamenco influences.

ART: Common efforts
August 23, 16:00-21:00 (opening), Eighteen Gallery, Slagtehusgade 18c, Cph V.
Lulama ‘wolf’ Mlambo is a 27-year-old visual artist and painter based in Johannesburg South Africa, who explores the human condition by creating hyper-visualized characters. Her exhibition Common Efforts will be in dialogue with works of the late Danish-French sculptor Sonja Ferlov Mancoba (1911-1984).

For news of other events coming up in the Copenhagen area, check out the new Copenhagen Post calendar here.

CONCERT: Jazz concert with Norbert Susemihl’s Joyful Gumbo
September 9, Krudttønden Cultural Centre
Norbert Susemihl’s Joyful Gumbo is a Scandinavian-based jazz band whose unique mix of songs and fresh, energising interpretations make their performances especially creatively inspiring.

OPERA: Denis & Katya
August 25-26, The Folk Theatre, Nørregade 39, Cph K
Two 15-year-olds in love live every moment of their lives online – right until the very end. In the narrative-style opera Denis & Katya, we follow the tragedy of the two Russian teenagers who, on live stream, share their last hours with the entire digital world. With this chamber opera, duo Philip Venables and Ted Huffmann (composer and librettist) cemented themselves as vanguard voices of new opera. Denis and Katya is staged around Europe and the US.

COMEDY: UltraHands – English Comedy Night
August 25, Lygten Station
UltraHands is the electrifying improv comedy duo of Sarah McGillion and Martin Baré. Sarah’s character transformations and Martin’s unexpected twists create a rollercoaster of high-energy characters, relatable moments, and spontaneous hilarity.

For news of other events coming up in the Copenhagen area, check out the new Copenhagen Post calendar here.

RESTAURANT: Abrikos
Nørregade 38, 1165 København
Abrikos is the hyped new eatery on Nørregade that elevates sandwiches to gourmet level. The café’s atmosphere is singular, shaped by an 80s playlist, white tiles and an crochet curtains. There are six sandwich options: egg salad, cucumber cream cheese, ham/cheese as well as vegetarian and vegan versions, and chicken cordon bleu. Politiken’s Ibyen gave it five hearts.

TV: How to with John Wilson, Season 3
An anxious New Yorker attempts to give everyday advice while dealing with his own personal issues. He tackles topics like finding a public restroom, cleaning your ears and working out. The six-episode-long third and final season got 93/100 on Metacritic.

FILM: Someday we will tell each other everything
Someday takes us back to a long, warm 1990s summer, in a finally reunited Germany. 19-year-old Maria (Marlene Burow) already lives with her kind-hearted boyfriend Johannes (Cedric Eich) when she meets Henner (Felix Kramer), a 40-year-old farmer living next door. The triangular drama is superbly acted, scoring five stars on CPH Culture. Emily Atef’s feature film is based on Daniela Krien’s novel of the same name; both collaborated on the project.

For news of other events coming up in the Copenhagen area, check out the new Copenhagen Post calendar here.

Share

Most popular

InOut

This Week in Copenhagen: A harbour festival, sports events, indie films and a Nordic art fair

1

TheCopenhagenPost

General

Trial begins for undercover Danish IS recruit abandoned by intelligence services

2

TheCopenhagenPost

News

Zelenskyy to give public speech in Copenhagen today

3

Lena Hunter

General

Ryanair to reopen base in Copenhagen airport 

4

Sarah Oueslati

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

News

New law: Koran burning will be banned

Burning a holy scripture in public will result in a fine or up to two years’ imprisonment.

Lena Hunter

News

Foreign Minister: We need more African workers in Denmark

Lena Hunter

General

Ryanair to reopen base in Copenhagen airport 

Sarah Oueslati

General

Trial begins for undercover Danish IS recruit abandoned by intelligence services

TheCopenhagenPost

News

Weekend TV: Nat Geo zooms in on Denmark

Avi Gopani

Sponsored content

Mastering the Credit Landscape: An In-Depth Exploration

Sponsored Content

Politics

The government launches a quiet offensive

TheCopenhagenPost

News

Film director Lars von Trier: “Russian lives matter too”

Sarah Oueslati

News

50 horses found in mass grave at notorious Jylland farm

Lena Hunter

News

Copenhagen’s M4 metro line is being extended 

Sarah Oueslati

News

Fathers taking longer parental leave, mothers less

TheCopenhagenPost
The Danish birthday cake, Kagemand, is shaped like a human being. Source: Lagkagehuset

Culture

What is the Danish ‘kagemand’ birthday cake?

Avi Gopani

Lifestyle

We Make Denmark Work: “Nothing goes unnoticed and there is a lot of positive feedback”

Leticia Bossi

InOut

Hot in Town: New Yorker TV, jazz, stand-up, and the city’s most hyped sandwiches

Leticia Bossi

News

Majority votes yes to new ‘Palestine Square’

Local residents want it. Several parties oppose it. Is the commune taking sides in the Israel-Palestine conflict? The committee chair says no, and points to existing Israels Plads.

Lena Hunter

News

Watch live: Danish astronaut will make history on Friday

Lena Hunter

News

Politicians fight over tight health budgets

TheCopenhagenPost

Editorial

Dear government: Action is needed

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

Life style

My Copenhagen: “Life and free time are truly valued here”

Leticia Bossi

News

Minister of Defence and Minister of Economy swap posts

Lena Hunter

News

Zelenskyy speech: “We will sit together and say skål”

Lena Hunter

News

Enhedslisten announces new spokesperson

Lena Hunter

Business

Workplace culture: Your boss counts on you and often works at home

Ramisha Ali

News

Weekend festival radar: Kulturhavn 2023

Sarah Oueslati

Latest Podcast

InOut

This Week in Copenhagen: A harbour festival, sports events, indie films and a Nordic art fair

TheCopenhagenPost

Sports

Raise your feathers: World-class players battle for the title in Copenhagen

TheCopenhagenPost

News

Zelenskyy to give public speech in Copenhagen today

Lena Hunter

General

American Airlines launches nonstop flights between Philly and Copenhagen

Sarah Oueslati

Sponsored content

Everything you need to know about PC repair

Sponsored Content

General

Police intensify traffic controls to ensure safe school roads 

Sarah Oueslati

Local

Copenhagen makes a hefty profit from parking fines and taxes

TheCopenhagenPost

News

US approves: Denmark to send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

Lena Hunter

Politics

Jon Stephensen exits Moderaterne – leaving the government fragile

TheCopenhagenPost

News

Companies flock to support Pride after Chr. Hansen fallout

Lena Hunter

Activities

Watch Shakespeare’s ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ outdoors at the Botanical Garden

Julia Schenner

News

25-degree weekend coming

Avi Gopani

General

Almost a quarter of Danish workforce could retire early

But a mass exodus from the labour market would create a ‘hole’ in the economy, cautions Berlingske.

Lena Hunter

News

Danish scheme allows ‘gross exploitation’ of international au pairs

Julia Schenner

General

New report ranks Danes richest in the Nordics

Lena Hunter