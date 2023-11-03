Nordic countries tighten cooperation on returning migrants to countries of origin

News round up
Proposal to ban outdoor dining after 10PM is scrapped
Socialdemokratiet has withdrawn its support for the divisive proposal. On the contrary, City Hall now wants to expand the outdoor dining framework in Copenhagen. Plus, Zelenskyy calls Denmark’s financial aid an ‘example’ to other nations, and the Danish foreign ministry releases an English-language COP28 podcast for international listeners.
Lena Hunter
Life in Denmark
Opioid crisis has reached Denmark – more young people are seeking help
TheCopenhagenPost
News round up
Who gets an interview, Sara or Zainab? Racism documentary tests Danish labour market
Is Sara or Zainab more likely to be called for a job interview, if their application and qualifications are identical? Here’s what TV2’s new documentary found out. Plus, a study finds migrant construction workers’ accidents are systematically underreported, and the Danish foreign minister joins Arab and Muslim counterparts to discuss peace options in Israel and Palestine
Lena Hunter
News round up
From Thailand to Georgia: these are the 13 new winter routes at CPH Airport
Lena Hunter
Sponsored content
Towards a Brighter Tomorrow: India’s G20 Presidency and the Dawn of a New Multilateralism
Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi
Business & Education
Getting a job in Denmark is hard – here’s how to beat the competition
Nicolai Kampmann
Life in Denmark
“In Denmark anything is possible”: an engineer can become a comedian
Rushnan Binte Amin
Sponsored content
The vital role of heating oil during winter: A necessity for comfort and safety
SPONSORED CONTENT
Things to do
Copenhagen’s freshest live music series has a distinctly cross-cultural flavour
Breaking new and diverse talent onto one of the city’s most intimate stages, Nova Concert Series brings vibrant sound and true international spirit to Copenhagen’s live performance circuit.
Lena Hunter