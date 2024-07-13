News

Rwandan genocide suspect faces extradition from Denmark

A naturalised Danish citizen, 56-year-old Wenceslas Twagirayezu, who is suspected of participating in “the massacres of more than a thousand people” during the Rwandan genocide of 1994, is “likely” to be extradited to Rwanda to face charges.

A naturalised Danish citizen, 56-year-old Wenceslas Twagirayezu, who is suspected of participating in "the massacres of more than a thousand people" during the Rwandan genocide of 1994, is "likely" to be extradited to Rwanda to face charges, according to information from Legalbrief. Twagirayezu – formerly a teacher in a vocational school in Gisenyi, now Rubavu

