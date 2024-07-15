A man who hit the Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on the shoulder with his fist as she passed him on the street in Copenhagen on 7 June was politically motivated, argues the prosecution. The 39-year-old Polish man is charged with violence against a civil servant under section 119, subsection 1 of the criminal code, […]
Prosecutors demand tougher punishment for man who struck Danish PM on street
