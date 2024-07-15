Podcast

Danish Originals S3 E2: Gregers Heering

In this episode of the art and business podcast Danish Originals, Los Angeles-based Danish photographer Gregers Heering retraces his journey, and describes seminal projects along the way, photographing homicide detectives in the South (2008), children in Western Greenland (2009), The Royal Danish Ballet (2009–2014), and life onboard a Maersk cargo ship (2014–15). 

Los Angeles-based Danish photographer Gregers Heering arrived in Los Angeles in the 2000s for the American Film Institute, and found his artistic calling in the poetry of still photography.

Gregers selects and discusses a work by Niels Skovgaard from the SMK collection.

