News round up

International tourists welcome the green CopenPay initiative

·

The Copenhagen Post

Since 15 July, tourists in Copenhagen who take part in green activities like litter-picking, cycling, or volunteering at urban farms on their holiday have been rewarded with free or discounted cultural experiences during their trip. It is a bid by the Danish capital’s official tourism agency to “get tourists to act more sustainably”. The initiative, […]

  • News round up

    Olympics: Tall Axelsen secures Denmark’s first gold in Paris

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Denmark has won its first gold medal at the Olympics – and it happened with some style. In the badminton final, defending Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen won gold just like in Tokyo in 2021 with a rare one-sided victory of 21-11, 21-11 over Thai world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn. The 30-year-old Axelsen has won every important […]

  • News round up

    Danish stock exchange dips as global markets fall

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Friday and Monday saw significant losses on the Danish stock market. Denmark is following markets around the world, where a sudden gloom and nervousness has spread. The sour reaction on the stock exchanges – the Japanese Nikkei 225 index fell by 12.4 percent on Monday – is due to investors fearing a recession in the […]

  • News round up

    Venstre welcomes a new member – the government has a majority again

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Former minister and member of social liberal party Radikale Venstre, Christian Friis Bach, has left his party and joins the government party Venstre. Thus, the government once again has a majority after ousting a couple of members of Moderaterne. Former minister Christian Friis Bach believes in a government across the center and explains his party […]

  • News round up

    Maersk raises 2024 revenue projections as Red Sea turbulence continues

    ·

    Shipping group Maersk raised projections for its full-year earnings on Thursday, as it predicted disruption to Red Sea routes would continue “at least until the end of 2024”, while demand would remain high. The Danish company now expects global container market volumes to grow by 4-6 percent this year, up from its earlier forecast of […]

  • News round up

    Growing number of young people have gum damage from nicotine pouches

    ·

    Nicotine pouches (snus) and smokeless nicotine (snuff) have become popular among young people in Denmark. In the past two years, almost 60 percent of the country’s dentists say they have treated “several” 19-29-year-olds with oral damage caused by snus and snuff, according to a new survey by the Dental Association of almost 900 dentists. The […]

  • News round up

    July was the busiest month ever at Copenhagen Airport

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    In July, almost 3.2 million passengers made their way past Copenhagen Airport. This makes the month the busiest in the airport’s history, the Airport writes in a press release. “We are happy that the desire to travel is still great among Danes and southern Swedes. We can also see that quite a lot of international […]

  • News round up

    Olympics: Badminton, dressage and boxing carry Denmark’s hopes for a first Olympic medal

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    A lot of Danes are very in to sports and pay tribute to their international stars when chance presents itself. After a disappointing Euro 24 and second place to Jonas Vingegaard in the Tour de France, the nation’s eyes now rest heavily on the Olympics in Paris. And here, almost halfway through, three somewhat rare […]

  • News round up

    Police warn against housing fraudsters

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Many young people have been accepted to a new study. Several of them – including international students – are looking for accommodation. This is the time for The Copenhagen Police and the National Unit for Special Crime to warn against housing fraudsters. Especially in Copenhagen, fraudsters take advantage of the fact that affordable housing is […]

  • News round up

    One in three shops busted selling tobacco and alcohol to teens

    ·

    In the one month since the Danish Safety Technology Authority began sending teenage secret shoppers into Denmark’s supermarkets, kiosks and petrol stations, it has busted one in three outlets for underage sales of alcohol and tobacco. Of the more than 600 visits conducted so far, 195 shops were caught unlawfully selling to the government’s 15-17 […]

  • News round up

  • News round up

    1 August is the biggest moving day of the year

    ·

    Last year, 35,000 Danes changed their addresses in the CPR register on 1 August, making it the biggest moving day of the year, according to Danmarks Statistik. Since 2011, August has been the month with the highest number of moves – with the exception of 2021. In 2023, there was an abnormally high number of […]

  • News round up

    Netflix greenlights interview series based on popular Danish show

    ·

    The American streaming giant Netflix has greenlit an interview-led documentary show based on the Danish programme Det Sidste Ord (The Last Word). According to Variety, the show will be called Famous Last Words and will mirror the concept of the Danish version, in which famous people give a secret interview, which will only be broadcast […]

  • News round up

    Copenhagen Airport breaks passenger record two days in a row

    ·

    Copenhagen Airport experienced its busiest days on record on Sunday and Monday. On Sunday, 111,000 passengers passed through the airport. On Monday it was 113,000, writes TV 2 Kosmopol. The previous passenger record of 109,000 in one day was 28 June 2019. Aviation analyst Jacob Pedersen from Sydbank tells Ritzau news agency that “Europeans’ great desire […]

  • News round up

    Denmark’s workforce shortage will drive companies to relocate, says business association

    ·

    Several municipalities in Denmark will see such a significant drop in their workforce that companies may be forced to relocate, according to a new 2050 projection by the business association Dansk Erhverv, writes Finans. Its analysis found that the workforce will decrease in 78 of the 98 municipalities in the coming 25 years. In a handful […]

  • General

    Danish politician appointed to important European Parliament post

    ·

    When Danes voted for their European Parliamentary representatives in the EP elections last month, SF’s Kira Marie Peter-Hansen garnered the most votes of all the Danish candidates. Yesterday, she secured the position of coordinator in the European Parliament’s economic committee for the left-wing EP group The Greens, where she sat as an ordinary member in […]

  • News round up

    Security experts criticize IT dependence after global outage

    ·

    “When you have too few suppliers and there are so many millions of people who depend on it, things can easily go wrong,” head of security for Clever Peter Kruse said to DR after a global IT outage caused everything from airlines to hospital systems to grind to a halt. On Friday morning, an update […]

  • News round up

    Drastic change in Denmark’s warship construction plans

    ·

    Denmark’s plan to build hybrid environmental and security patrol ships is likely to be abandoned, as the Armed Forces leans towards building full-scale warships instead, according to Børsen. The state has invested several hundred million kroner in designing ships that can perform both tasks, but will now scrap the environmental aspect, and instead “investigate whether […]

  • News round up

    Danish business community supports Biden exit

    ·

    The President of the United States Joe Biden was right to withdraw on Sunday as the Democratic presidential candidate for the upcoming November election, according to several national business associations in Denmark, reports Finans. “Now he is wisely passing the baton on to younger forces. On behalf of Danish business, I hope that – sooner […]

  • News round up

    Unprecedented numbers of blue jellyfish on Danish coast

    ·

    An unprecedented number of blue jellyfish have appeared along the coast of North Sjælland in Denmark.

    Aquarium manager at the Øresund Aquarium, Jens Peder Jeppesen, says that blue jellyfish in these numbers are “never seen before”.

    “Right now we are experiencing large amounts of especially blue jellyfish, which is very unusual. We’ve never seen so many blue jellyfish before,” he tells TV2 Kosmopol.

    Earlier in July, blue jellyfish had been spotted several days in a row in various places along the coast.

    “They have been lying out in deep water in the Øresund and have now been pushed into shallower water, where they begin to die because they cannot tolerate the brackish water on our coasts in the inland Danish waters,” says Jeppesen.

    Although it is mainly the blue jellyfish, red jellyfish have also begun to appear.

    They are usually larger, deliver more painful stings, and can have tentacles that are up to ten meters long.

  • News round up

    Small Aalborg company to develop satellite monitoring system for US defence

    ·

    The United States Department of Defense has contracted the small Aalborg satellite company Space Inventor to develop a monitoring system that will safeguard its satellites against espionage and sabotage. Director of Space Inventor Karl Kaas says that for the small North Jylland company, serving the Pentagon is a big accolade. “When the Pentagon chooses to […]

  • News round up

    Large Danish study concludes corona vaccine does not increase birth defect risk

    ·

    Neither being infected with covid-19, nor having the corona vaccine in the first trimester of pregnancy increase the likelihood of birth defects, according to a new study by the University of Copenhagen (KU). Researchers from KU, in collaboration with colleagues in Sweden and Norway, examined data from 343,066 newborn children for the study, making it […]

  • News round up

    Danish author Tove Ditlevsen on New York Times top 100 list

    ·

    Danish author Tove Ditlevsen’s The Copenhagen Trilogy has made it onto The New York Times‘ distinguished list ‘The 100 Best Books of the 21st Century’. The trilogy is a series of memoirs first released in Denmark between 1967 and 1971 under the titles Childhood, Youth and Dependency.  Though the series was published before 1 January […]

  • News round up

    Survey: These are the most popular baby names in Denmark

    ·

    Frida and Carl are the most popular baby names in Denmark, according to a new survey by Danmarks Statistik of children born in 2023. Last year, 15 out of 1000 newborn girls were named Frida, while 16 out of 1000 boys were named Carl. It’s the first time each of the two names have topped […]

  • News round up

    Falling interest rates and higher wages ease entry to housing market

    ·

    Rising wages and falling interest rates have made the housing market more accessible to buyers, according to a new analysis from the mortgage lending service Realkredit Danmark. It has become “easier” for a family with children to buy a typical detached house in 91 out of 98 of the country’s municipalities – even though the […]

  • News round up

    Maersk share value falls as investors speculate about end of freight boom

    ·

    The price per share of the Danish shipping giant Maersk has fallen by approximately 15 percent in July. Several competitors are experiencing similar drops, according to Finans, as investors speculate that the era of outsized company profits on freight services is coming to an end. The cause are rumours of an imminent peace agreement in […]

  • News round up

    Danes work longer and die earlier than EU average

    ·

    Danes are working longer and living shorter lives than in most other EU countries, resulting in one of the bloc’s shortest average pension lives, according to a report by the business media Finans. “We are already at the worse end in Europe, because we live less time than the countries we normally compare ourselves to. […]

  • News round up

    “Situation critical” for Biden, say Democrats Abroad in Denmark

    ·

    It is “insanely unfortunate” that US President Joe Biden accidentally called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj ‘Putin’, and his own vice president Kamala Harris ‘Trump’ at a press conference, says spokesman Paul Schwartz from the political organisation Democrats Abroad in Denmark. But it’s not a ‘death blow’, he argues. Though it confirms the opinions of those […]

  • News round up

    Copenhagen tourist tax a step closer to reality

    ·

    A majority of the politicians in Copenhagen City Hall want to introduce a tourist tax for overnight stays in the Danish capital, akin to those already established in various other European countries. Now, the Finance Committee at City Hall has presented four potential models for the tax to Business Minister Morten Bødskov, Socialistisk Folkeparti politician […]

  • News round up

    American tourists are flocking to Denmark

    ·

    In 2023, a million American tourists came to Denmark on holiday – twice as many as had come in 2014. And in 2024, the figure is set to be even higher. The latest figures from Danmarks Statistik show that there were 321,412 overnight stays by American tourists from January to mid-May – 14 pecent more […]

  • News round up

    Record numbers travelling over Storbæltsbroen with DSB

    ·

    The train is becoming an ever more popular mode of transport for crossing Storbæltsbroen – the bridge that connects the Danish islands of Fyn ad Sjælland – according to new figures from the national train rail operator DSB. For the past six months, DSB has hit a new record every month for the number of […]

  • News round up

    Public health experts warn against Copenhagen Airport expansion plans

    ·

    Two leading experts in public health have warned against plans to expand Copenhagen Airport due to the danger to human health posed by the ultrafine air particles emitted by aeroplanes, reports DR. The warnings follow a report in April, which concluded that the area around Copenhagen Airport is more air polluted with ultrafine particles than […]

  • News round up

    Danish Working Environment Authority flags safety failings in Novo construction

    ·

    Novo Nordisk has violated safety regulations several times during the expansion of its production facilities in Kalundborg, according to inspection reports by the Danish Working Environment Authority (WEA) relating to 14 construction site visits this year, reports Medwatch on Monday. According to the inspection reports, a number of immediate orders have been issued, under which […]

  • News round up

    Every fifth house on Sjælland is a summer house

    ·

    In Denmark,the number of summer houses makes up a significant proportion of the total housing pool, and this is particularly true on Sjælland, according to new figures from Danmarks Statistik. In Vest- and Sydsjælland, the number of holiday homes equates to almost 27 percent of the amount of residential houses, while the figure is 26 […]

  • News round up

    Carlsberg acquires British soft drink company Britvic in latest step beyond beer

    ·

    Carlsberg’s GBP 3.3 billion (DKK 29 billion) takeover offer for the British soft drink manufacturer Britvic has been approved, the Danish drinks company announced in a press release this morning. The board of Britvic will now recommend that the shareholders vote for the acquisition, writes Carlsberg.. Britvic had previously twice rebuffed takeover proposals from Carlsberg […]

  • News round up

    Former Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt’s husband elected in UK

    ·

    Labour politician Stephen Kinnock, who is married to former Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt, has been elected as the new MP in the constituency of Aberafan Maesteg on the South Wales coast, in last night’s UK general election. Kinnock won the seat with a total of 17,838 votes. The nearest challenger was the Reform Party’s […]

  • News round up

    Denmark advises against travel to Israel as Hezbollah conflict intensifies

    ·

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised against all travel to Israel in the light of new escalations in hostilities between Lebanese Hezbollah and Israel. The ministry’s travel safety guide had previously advised against non-essential travel to the country. However, the security risk was adjusted upward on Thursday, when Hezbollah claimed that the movement had […]

  • News round up

    Almost every fourth person in Copenhagen is an immigrant or a descendant

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    There is a significant difference between where in the country immigrants and descendants live. A new calculation from Danmarks Statistik shows that almost every fourth citizen – 23 percent – in the Capital Region is an immigrant or a descendant, writes Ritzau. This is significantly higher than in the four other regions, where the share […]

  • News round up

    Copenhagen: 28-year-old man stabbed to death in Amager

    ·

    A 28-year-old man has died after being stabbed last night on Amagerfælledvej in Amager, Copenhagen. The police received a report about “disorder” at 00:58, warden Jonathan Wald told Ekstra Bladet . “When we arrive, we find a person who is badly injured as a result of a stab wound, and the person in question has subsequently died,” […]

  • News round up

    New figures: Brexit has eroded Danish-UK trade

    ·

    Changes to import and export agreements between the UK and the European Union as a result of Brexit have cost Danish exports dearly in both revenue and jobs, according to a new calculation by Dansk Industri (DI). Total Danish exports to the UK are below their pre-Brexit levels, while trade between Denmark and the EU […]

  • News round up

    Many kids and teenagers are not examined in time in psychiatry

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    The Capital Region (Region Hovedstaden) has a target that 70 percent of the patients in child and youth psychiatry must be examined within 30 days, but on average only 13 percent of the patients were examined on time in March, April and May. These numbers come in a new report prepared for the region’s psychiatry […]

  • News round up

    Roskilde headliner pulls out day before show

    ·

    The 22-year-old South African singer Tyla has pulled out of Roskilde the day before she was scheduled to headline the Danish music festival, due to “unforeseen circumstances”. In an announcement on the official website, Roskilde Festival promises a “replacement is on the way”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roskilde Festival (@roskildefestival) […]

  • News round up

    Young mystery shoppers uncovered illegal sales in every third store

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Yesterday was the first time that the National Security Agency had to use young people under 18 to buy in physical stores. This is done to tighten supervision of the sale of alcohol and tobacco to minors with age control in physical stores. On the first day, more than one in three shops selling alcohol, […]

  • News round up

    Copenhagen Airport headed for record summer

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Based on the number of passengers through June, Copenhagen Airport is headed for a great summer. Copenhagen Airport has so far recorded 16 days with over 100,000 passengers compared to just three days in 2023. The airport had 2.8 million travelers through it in June, distributed over the 293 summer routes that fly outbound from […]

  • News round up

    Police suspect fireworks accident after Korsør explosion kills one and evacuates 140

    ·

    A 52-year-old man has died and around 140 evacuated from a residential area in Kosør, after an explosion in a housing estate in Korsør on Monday. The incident is being treated as an accident that likely “has something to do with fireworks”, Anton Havegaard from the South Zealand and Lolland-Falster Police told DR this morning. Chemicals […]

  • News round up

    Danes love electric cars

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    For the first time, an electric car is the most popular car in six months, announces Mobility, the organization for car importers in Denmark. “It is good for the green transition that electric cars now make up almost half of new sales. The positive development just continues,” says Mads Rørvig, managing director of Mobillity Denmark. […]

  • News round up

    Wages in Denmark are soaring

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Figures from the Danish Employers’ Association show that wages in the first quarter were 6.5 percent higher than in the same period last year, writes Ritzau. That is the highest wage increase rate since 1987. “Things are going well with Danes’ real wages, which are now back above the level from before the inflation crisis […]

  • News round up

    VAR didn’t do Denmark any favors on the way out of Euro 24

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    To beat the host country Germany in Euro 24, you need to play well and have a bit of luck. Denmark managed neither. That’s why the red and whites will not advance. They come home. Germany won 2-0 in a match mostly remembered for a stoppage of play after 35 minutes due to thunder – […]

  • News round up

    Denmark takes 200 quota refugees from Rwanda, Eritrea, Afghanistan

    ·

    Denmark will accept 200 refugees from Rwanda, Eritrea and Afghanistan in 2024 as part of the UN’s quota system. As last year, they will primarily be women and children, writes the Ministry of Immigration and Integration in a press release. Specifically, the quota will apply to refugees from Rwandan, Eritrean and Afghan camps, as well […]

  • News round up

    International student achieves highest grade in Denmark with six A-levels

    ·

    Sheng Li, a student at Det Internationale Gymnasium at Niels Brock in Copenhagen has matriculated high school with the highest grade-average in Denmark. His score of 12.7 across six A-levels was hard won: for the three years of his studies, he would help his parents in their sushi restaurant after school each day before finishing homework […]

  • News round up

    EU has got new leadership – Mette Frederiksen is not part of it

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Ursula von der Leyen continues as president of the European Commission. Kaja Kallas will become head of EU’s foreign affairs and Antonio Costa will become EU president. Two right-wing politicians from Germany and Estonia and a social democrat from Portugal. Two women and a man, the cabal has broken up. The Danish Prime Minister did […]

