One in three shops busted selling tobacco and alcohol to teens

An unprecedented number of blue jellyfish have appeared along the coast of North Sjælland in Denmark.

Aquarium manager at the Øresund Aquarium, Jens Peder Jeppesen, says that blue jellyfish in these numbers are “never seen before”.

“Right now we are experiencing large amounts of especially blue jellyfish, which is very unusual. We’ve never seen so many blue jellyfish before,” he tells TV2 Kosmopol.

Earlier in July, blue jellyfish had been spotted several days in a row in various places along the coast.

“They have been lying out in deep water in the Øresund and have now been pushed into shallower water, where they begin to die because they cannot tolerate the brackish water on our coasts in the inland Danish waters,” says Jeppesen.

Although it is mainly the blue jellyfish, red jellyfish have also begun to appear.

They are usually larger, deliver more painful stings, and can have tentacles that are up to ten meters long.