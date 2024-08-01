Danish Originals S3 E5: Caspar Phillipson

In this episode of the art and business podcast Danish Originals, Danish actor Caspar Phillipson recalls visiting LA, which he called home for one year, for the first time for the Oscars for Jackie (2016), in which he portrayed John F. Kennedy.

He talks about two other instances playing JFK, in Blonde (2022), and in his newest film, Hammarskjöld (2023).

He also teases about his Danish TV series The Orchestra, and his very funny late night show on the piano singing Tom Lehrer songs. Caspar selects and discusses a work by P.S. Krøyer from the SMK collection.

