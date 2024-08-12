Lawyers criticise long processing times for Danish citizenship applications

Politicians and lawyers in Denmark have criticised the long processing time for Danish citizenship applications, after it emerged that Chechnya-born wrestler Turpal Bisultanov, who won a bronze medal for Denmark in the Olympics last Thursday, was almost barred from competing because his Danish citizenship was still pending, despite passing the naturalization tests in 2022. The […]
