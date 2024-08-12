Life in Denmark

Lawyers criticise long processing times for Danish citizenship applications

Politicians and lawyers in Denmark say the 19-month average case processing time for Danish citizenship applications is unreasonable, and call on the government for change. The Minister of Immigration and Integration admits waiting times are “too long”, but says no changes are coming.

A woman attends an appointment at the Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIRI): Photo: SIRI

Politicians and lawyers in Denmark have criticised the long processing time for Danish citizenship applications, after it emerged that Chechnya-born wrestler Turpal Bisultanov, who won a bronze medal for Denmark in the Olympics last Thursday, was almost barred from competing because his Danish citizenship was still pending, despite passing the naturalization tests in 2022. The […]

