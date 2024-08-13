Copenhagen Pride is a celebration of lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, intersex, asexual and queer-identifying people’s community (LGBTI+), and a demonstration for their acceptance and rights. It is the biggest pride celebration in Scandinavia; last year, 30,000 people walked in the parade, and it was attended by some 250,000 spectators. Similar numbers are expected this year, […]
Scandinavia’s biggest Pride celebration takes place in Copenhagen this week
