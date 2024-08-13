Culture

Scandinavia’s biggest Pride celebration takes place in Copenhagen this week

From 10 to 24 August, over 100 social events, parties, debates, workshops, talks, sports activities and more are being held in Copenhagen to shine a spotlight on diversity.

Two women celebrating diversity at Copenhagen Pride 2023 Photo: Henrik Kjaerulff
Clara Meyer

Copenhagen Pride is a celebration of lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, intersex, asexual and queer-identifying people’s community (LGBTI+), and a demonstration for their acceptance and rights. It is the biggest pride celebration in Scandinavia; last year, 30,000 people walked in the parade, and it was attended by some 250,000 spectators. Similar numbers are expected this year, […]

