Education

Wealthy parents increasingly choose schools with kids from the same social background

For decades, the goal of public schools in Denmark has been to mix students regardless of their social backgrounds. But now those values are being strained by a growing tendency for especially well-to-do parents to choose schools where their children only mix with similar classmates.

Especially in the larger cities, there is a strong tendency for parents to send their children to private schools as an alternative to the local primary school (photo: Pixabay)
The Copenhagen Post

Rich kids play best. It is the provocative title of a critical book from a few years ago that describes how the class society in Denmark is strengthened. That the authors have a point is underlined by new figures from the left-based think tank Arbejderbevægelsens Erhvervsråd (AE), which maps school choices in Denmark – and […]

