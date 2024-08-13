News

Danish Crown tells pig transport drivers to keep silent in animal welfare questioning

In an internal instruction note obtained by Information, Danish Crown tells its drivers to decline to answer police questions about the welfare conditions of its pig transportation. The butchery is one of Europe’s largest producers and exporters of pork, and says the note “does not match what we stand for”.

Photo: Danish Crown

Drivers at the animal transport company SPF-Denmark, a subsidiary of the food company and butchery Danish Crown, have been told to stay quiet under police questioning about animal welfare, according to an internal document obtained by Information. The media report that it has seen an instruction note stating that drivers must only provide their name, […]

