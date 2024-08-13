Drivers at the animal transport company SPF-Denmark, a subsidiary of the food company and butchery Danish Crown, have been told to stay quiet under police questioning about animal welfare, according to an internal document obtained by Information. The media report that it has seen an instruction note stating that drivers must only provide their name, […]
Danish Crown tells pig transport drivers to keep silent in animal welfare questioning
Connect Club is your gateway to a vibrant programme of events and an international community in Denmark.
Career