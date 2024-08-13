Denmark’s plan for first green flight route stumbles over legislation

A Swedish 17-year-old has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Frederiksberg on Monday. It is the third attack by a Swedish teenager in Denmark this week.

Copenhagen Police say they have charged a 17-year-old Swedish boy with attempted murder after a shooting on Falkoner Allé in Frederiksberg on Monday.

The boy will be produced at 11.30 at the Court in Frederiksberg, said Copenhagen Police in a post on X.

It is the third time in a week that a Swedish teenager has been charged with attempted murder in Denmark.

Last week, a 16-year-old Swedish boy was taken into custody in connection with a shooting on Wednesday last week at Blågårds Plads in Nørrebro in Copenhagen.

The same day, a 17-year-old Swedish boy was taken into custody after a shooting in Kolding.

According to TV 2 Kosmopol, there have been 11 cases in less than a year involving Swedish citizens. They include attempted murder, complicity in murder, explosions, and weapons possession.

Danish citizens have also been arrested in connection with the shootings at Blågårds Plads and Kolding.

In Kolding, two accomplices to the Swedish 17-year-old have been imprisoned.