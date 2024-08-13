News round up

Northern Lights visible in Copenhagen

·

Last night, the northern lights were visible in the Capital Region of Denmark, and even in Copenhagen itself – a rare occurrence due to the heightened levels of light pollution in the big city.  It’s going to become more common, says astrophysicist and science manager at the Planetarium in Copenhagen, Cecilie Sand Nørholm. “We have […]

  • News round up

    Dance and choreography get plenty of space and stages from 31 August

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    A new mecca for dance opens on 31 August in Carlsberg Byen in Copenhagen. Dansehallerne (The dance halls) are a new national stage and will become “a hub for dance and choreography and an injection of salt water that will have an impact on Danish cultural life,” writes director Danjel Andersson. Dansehallerne will be open […]

  • News round up

    Swedish man with two hand grenades arrested in Copenhagen

    ·

    A 25-year-old Swedish man who was in possession of two hand grenades was arrested in Tingbjerg in Copenhagen last night, according to a statement from Copenhagen Police on X. The man will be produced in a closed-door constitutional hearing at Frederiksberg court at 9:30 AM. Yesterday, the police were called to a suspicious situation in […]

  • News round up

    Denmark’s plan for first green flight route stumbles over legislation

    ·

    Denmark’s first green aviation route, which the government pledged last year would open in Denmark in 2025, is looking “uncertain”, according to the Danish Transport Agency. A significant roadblock is the fact that flying on 100 percent green fuel is still restricted. Safety regulations stipulate that an aircraft tank may contain a fuel mixture of […]

  • News round up

  • News round up

    Inflation in Denmark falls significantly – approaches one percent

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    In July, consumer prices were 1.1 percent higher than in the same period last year, according to Danmarks Statistik. In June, inflation was 1.8 percent. The lower inflation is due to the price of electricity has risen significantly less between June and July this year compared to last year. The lower inflation benefits many wage […]

  • News round up

    Olympics: King salutes legends as they take gold in emotional goodbye to handball team

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    For more than 15 years, goalkeeper Niklas Landin and left back Mikkel Hansen have dominated and carried the successful Danish national team in handball. Before the Olympics, both players announced that Paris will be their last tournament. Mikkel Hansen, who with his long hair and characteristic hair band literally looks like an actual Viking, is […]

  • News round up

    Travelling choir will reintroduce morning song to Danish schools in new government initiative

    ·

    School children should start their mornings with shared singing, according to Culture Minister Jakob Engel-Schmidt, who wants to reintroduce morning song as a permanent feature of the school day. He has earmarked a pool of DKK 10 million, which Danish schools can apply for, to buy instruments and fund further training for teachers who will […]

  • News round up

    Tighter security introduced at Danish-Swedish border to curb gang warfare

    ·

    There will be tighter controls at the Danish-Swedish border from Friday onwards, the Danish Minister of Justice Peter Hummelgaard told TV 2 on Friday. Police personnel will be deployed at the Øresund train stations, and there will be increased analysis of car number plates via ANPG cameras at the border. The announcement comes after several […]

  • News round up

    Demonstration against gun violence in Nørrebro to take place on Friday

    ·

    A demonstration organised by the citizens’ initiative We’re taking back the streets will take place on Friday evening in Nørrebro, in response to a shooting on Thursday that killed one and injured another in the Copenhagen neighbourhood. A representative from the initiative Jan Malinokowski said that it is important that Nørrebro’s residents “who experience the […]

  • News round up

    Man killed and woman injured in shooting in Nørrebro – police appeal for information

    ·

    A 43-year-old man was killed and a 42-year old woman injured in a shooting on Hans Tavsens Gade in Nørrebro on Thursday evening. The perpetrator remains at large and is said to be wearing black clothes, have dark skin, and rode away from the scene on a bicycle in the direction of Griffenfeldsgade, according to […]

  • News round up

    Dane sought under red notice for drug trafficking is extradited from Morocco

    ·

    A 38-year-old man suspected of smuggling and selling around 50 kilograms of amphetamine, was extradited to Denmark from Morocco on Wednesday, according to a press release from Denmark’s special crime unit NSK. The man, who is from Aalborg, was arrested at Mohammed V Airport in Casablanca in January. He is wanted under an international red […]

  • News round up

    Danish pharmaceutical group buys US company in move to expand lung-cancer drug worldwide

    ·

    The Danish pharmaceutical group Pharmacosmos today announced that it has acquired the American listed company G1 Therapeutics. The total equity value of the acquisition is DKK 2.8 billion, or USD 405 million, according to a press release from G1. The Danish company, via its US subsidiary Pharmacosmos Therapeutics Inc., will acquire all outstanding shares of […]

  • News round up

    Polish man who punched Prime Minister on shoulder will be deported

    ·

    Copenhagen City Court yesterday sentenced a Polish man who assaulted the Danish Prime Minister on a street in Copenhagen to four months’ unconditional prison, followed by deportation and a six-year re-entry ban to Denmark. The 39-year-old man struck Frederiksen “with a closed fist” on the shoulder as she was walking to meet a friend for […]

  • News round up

    Global share panic may produce cheaper mortgage loans in Denmark

    ·

    The global share panic this week, after Japan on Monday posted its worst stock market drop since Wall Street’s Black Monday in 1987, and the US Dow Jones opened on a significant loss, has partially abated as markets show signs of a choppy recovery. In Denmark, where the C25 Index has mostly regained its initial […]

  • News round up

    Pharma stocks rebound after manic Monday

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    On Monday, the Danish C25 Index lost 3.5 percent. Accordingly, there was much anxiety and eager anticipation around how shares would trade on Tuesday. The major pharmaceutical companies Novo Nordisk, Zealand Pharma and Bavarian Nordic all had good days with increases of 3 percent or more. The Danish pharmaceutical companies have thereby won back some […]

  • News round up

    Swedish teenager charged with attempted murder in Frederiksberg shooting

    ·

    A Swedish 17-year-old has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Frederiksberg on Monday. It is the third attack by a Swedish teenager in Denmark this week.

    Copenhagen Police say they have charged a 17-year-old Swedish boy with attempted murder after a shooting on Falkoner Allé in Frederiksberg on Monday.

    The boy will be produced at 11.30 at the Court in Frederiksberg, said Copenhagen Police in a post on X.

    It is the third time in a week that a Swedish teenager has been charged with attempted murder in Denmark.

    Last week, a 16-year-old Swedish boy was taken into custody in connection with a shooting on Wednesday last week at Blågårds Plads in Nørrebro in Copenhagen.

    The same day, a 17-year-old Swedish boy was taken into custody after a shooting in Kolding.

    According to TV 2 Kosmopol, there have been 11 cases in less than a year involving Swedish citizens. They include attempted murder, complicity in murder, explosions, and weapons possession.

    Danish citizens have also been arrested in connection with the shootings at Blågårds Plads and Kolding. 

    In Kolding, two accomplices to the Swedish 17-year-old have been imprisoned.

  • News round up

    Olympics: Tall Axelsen secures Denmark’s first gold in Paris

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Denmark has won its first gold medal at the Olympics – and it happened with some style. In the badminton final, defending Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen won gold just like in Tokyo in 2021 with a rare one-sided victory of 21-11, 21-11 over Thai world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn. The 30-year-old Axelsen has won every important […]

  • News round up

    Danish stock exchange dips as global markets fall

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Friday and Monday saw significant losses on the Danish stock market. Denmark is following markets around the world, where a sudden gloom and nervousness has spread. The sour reaction on the stock exchanges – the Japanese Nikkei 225 index fell by 12.4 percent on Monday – is due to investors fearing a recession in the […]

  • News round up

    Venstre welcomes a new member – the government has a majority again

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Former minister and member of social liberal party Radikale Venstre, Christian Friis Bach, has left his party and joins the government party Venstre. Thus, the government once again has a majority after ousting a couple of members of Moderaterne. Former minister Christian Friis Bach believes in a government across the center and explains his party […]

  • News round up

    Maersk raises 2024 revenue projections as Red Sea turbulence continues

    ·

    Shipping group Maersk raised projections for its full-year earnings on Thursday, as it predicted disruption to Red Sea routes would continue “at least until the end of 2024”, while demand would remain high. The Danish company now expects global container market volumes to grow by 4-6 percent this year, up from its earlier forecast of […]

  • News round up

    Growing number of young people have gum damage from nicotine pouches

    ·

    Nicotine pouches (snus) and smokeless nicotine (snuff) have become popular among young people in Denmark. In the past two years, almost 60 percent of the country’s dentists say they have treated “several” 19-29-year-olds with oral damage caused by snus and snuff, according to a new survey by the Dental Association of almost 900 dentists. The […]

  • News round up

    July was the busiest month ever at Copenhagen Airport

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    In July, almost 3.2 million passengers made their way past Copenhagen Airport. This makes the month the busiest in the airport’s history, the Airport writes in a press release. “We are happy that the desire to travel is still great among Danes and southern Swedes. We can also see that quite a lot of international […]

  • News round up

    Olympics: Badminton, dressage and boxing carry Denmark’s hopes for a first Olympic medal

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    A lot of Danes are very in to sports and pay tribute to their international stars when chance presents itself. After a disappointing Euro 24 and second place to Jonas Vingegaard in the Tour de France, the nation’s eyes now rest heavily on the Olympics in Paris. And here, almost halfway through, three somewhat rare […]

  • News round up

    Police warn against housing fraudsters

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Many young people have been accepted to a new study. Several of them – including international students – are looking for accommodation. This is the time for The Copenhagen Police and the National Unit for Special Crime to warn against housing fraudsters. Especially in Copenhagen, fraudsters take advantage of the fact that affordable housing is […]

  • News round up

    One in three shops busted selling tobacco and alcohol to teens

    ·

    In the one month since the Danish Safety Technology Authority began sending teenage secret shoppers into Denmark’s supermarkets, kiosks and petrol stations, it has busted one in three outlets for underage sales of alcohol and tobacco. Of the more than 600 visits conducted so far, 195 shops were caught unlawfully selling to the government’s 15-17 […]

  • News round up

    International tourists welcome the green CopenPay initiative

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Since 15 July, tourists in Copenhagen who take part in green activities like litter-picking, cycling, or volunteering at urban farms on their holiday have been rewarded with free or discounted cultural experiences during their trip. It is a bid by the Danish capital’s official tourism agency to “get tourists to act more sustainably”. The initiative, […]

  • News round up

    1 August is the biggest moving day of the year

    ·

    Last year, 35,000 Danes changed their addresses in the CPR register on 1 August, making it the biggest moving day of the year, according to Danmarks Statistik. Since 2011, August has been the month with the highest number of moves – with the exception of 2021. In 2023, there was an abnormally high number of […]

  • News round up

    Netflix greenlights interview series based on popular Danish show

    ·

    The American streaming giant Netflix has greenlit an interview-led documentary show based on the Danish programme Det Sidste Ord (The Last Word). According to Variety, the show will be called Famous Last Words and will mirror the concept of the Danish version, in which famous people give a secret interview, which will only be broadcast […]

  • News round up

    Copenhagen Airport breaks passenger record two days in a row

    ·

    Copenhagen Airport experienced its busiest days on record on Sunday and Monday. On Sunday, 111,000 passengers passed through the airport. On Monday it was 113,000, writes TV 2 Kosmopol. The previous passenger record of 109,000 in one day was 28 June 2019. Aviation analyst Jacob Pedersen from Sydbank tells Ritzau news agency that “Europeans’ great desire […]

  • News round up

    Denmark’s workforce shortage will drive companies to relocate, says business association

    ·

    Several municipalities in Denmark will see such a significant drop in their workforce that companies may be forced to relocate, according to a new 2050 projection by the business association Dansk Erhverv, writes Finans. Its analysis found that the workforce will decrease in 78 of the 98 municipalities in the coming 25 years. In a handful […]

  • General

    Danish politician appointed to important European Parliament post

    ·

    When Danes voted for their European Parliamentary representatives in the EP elections last month, SF’s Kira Marie Peter-Hansen garnered the most votes of all the Danish candidates. Yesterday, she secured the position of coordinator in the European Parliament’s economic committee for the left-wing EP group The Greens, where she sat as an ordinary member in […]

  • News round up

    Security experts criticize IT dependence after global outage

    ·

    “When you have too few suppliers and there are so many millions of people who depend on it, things can easily go wrong,” head of security for Clever Peter Kruse said to DR after a global IT outage caused everything from airlines to hospital systems to grind to a halt. On Friday morning, an update […]

  • News round up

    Drastic change in Denmark’s warship construction plans

    ·

    Denmark’s plan to build hybrid environmental and security patrol ships is likely to be abandoned, as the Armed Forces leans towards building full-scale warships instead, according to Børsen. The state has invested several hundred million kroner in designing ships that can perform both tasks, but will now scrap the environmental aspect, and instead “investigate whether […]

  • News round up

    Danish business community supports Biden exit

    ·

    The President of the United States Joe Biden was right to withdraw on Sunday as the Democratic presidential candidate for the upcoming November election, according to several national business associations in Denmark, reports Finans. “Now he is wisely passing the baton on to younger forces. On behalf of Danish business, I hope that – sooner […]

  • News round up

    Unprecedented numbers of blue jellyfish on Danish coast

    ·

    An unprecedented number of blue jellyfish have appeared along the coast of North Sjælland in Denmark.

    Aquarium manager at the Øresund Aquarium, Jens Peder Jeppesen, says that blue jellyfish in these numbers are “never seen before”.

    “Right now we are experiencing large amounts of especially blue jellyfish, which is very unusual. We’ve never seen so many blue jellyfish before,” he tells TV2 Kosmopol.

    Earlier in July, blue jellyfish had been spotted several days in a row in various places along the coast.

    “They have been lying out in deep water in the Øresund and have now been pushed into shallower water, where they begin to die because they cannot tolerate the brackish water on our coasts in the inland Danish waters,” says Jeppesen.

    Although it is mainly the blue jellyfish, red jellyfish have also begun to appear.

    They are usually larger, deliver more painful stings, and can have tentacles that are up to ten meters long.

  • News round up

    Small Aalborg company to develop satellite monitoring system for US defence

    ·

    The United States Department of Defense has contracted the small Aalborg satellite company Space Inventor to develop a monitoring system that will safeguard its satellites against espionage and sabotage. Director of Space Inventor Karl Kaas says that for the small North Jylland company, serving the Pentagon is a big accolade. “When the Pentagon chooses to […]

  • News round up

    Large Danish study concludes corona vaccine does not increase birth defect risk

    ·

    Neither being infected with covid-19, nor having the corona vaccine in the first trimester of pregnancy increase the likelihood of birth defects, according to a new study by the University of Copenhagen (KU). Researchers from KU, in collaboration with colleagues in Sweden and Norway, examined data from 343,066 newborn children for the study, making it […]

  • News round up

    Danish author Tove Ditlevsen on New York Times top 100 list

    ·

    Danish author Tove Ditlevsen’s The Copenhagen Trilogy has made it onto The New York Times‘ distinguished list ‘The 100 Best Books of the 21st Century’. The trilogy is a series of memoirs first released in Denmark between 1967 and 1971 under the titles Childhood, Youth and Dependency.  Though the series was published before 1 January […]

  • News round up

    Survey: These are the most popular baby names in Denmark

    ·

    Frida and Carl are the most popular baby names in Denmark, according to a new survey by Danmarks Statistik of children born in 2023. Last year, 15 out of 1000 newborn girls were named Frida, while 16 out of 1000 boys were named Carl. It’s the first time each of the two names have topped […]

  • News round up

    Falling interest rates and higher wages ease entry to housing market

    ·

    Rising wages and falling interest rates have made the housing market more accessible to buyers, according to a new analysis from the mortgage lending service Realkredit Danmark. It has become “easier” for a family with children to buy a typical detached house in 91 out of 98 of the country’s municipalities – even though the […]

  • News round up

    Maersk share value falls as investors speculate about end of freight boom

    ·

    The price per share of the Danish shipping giant Maersk has fallen by approximately 15 percent in July. Several competitors are experiencing similar drops, according to Finans, as investors speculate that the era of outsized company profits on freight services is coming to an end. The cause are rumours of an imminent peace agreement in […]

  • News round up

    Danes work longer and die earlier than EU average

    ·

    Danes are working longer and living shorter lives than in most other EU countries, resulting in one of the bloc’s shortest average pension lives, according to a report by the business media Finans. “We are already at the worse end in Europe, because we live less time than the countries we normally compare ourselves to. […]

  • News round up

    “Situation critical” for Biden, say Democrats Abroad in Denmark

    ·

    It is “insanely unfortunate” that US President Joe Biden accidentally called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj ‘Putin’, and his own vice president Kamala Harris ‘Trump’ at a press conference, says spokesman Paul Schwartz from the political organisation Democrats Abroad in Denmark. But it’s not a ‘death blow’, he argues. Though it confirms the opinions of those […]

  • News round up

    Copenhagen tourist tax a step closer to reality

    ·

    A majority of the politicians in Copenhagen City Hall want to introduce a tourist tax for overnight stays in the Danish capital, akin to those already established in various other European countries. Now, the Finance Committee at City Hall has presented four potential models for the tax to Business Minister Morten Bødskov, Socialistisk Folkeparti politician […]

  • News round up

    American tourists are flocking to Denmark

    ·

    In 2023, a million American tourists came to Denmark on holiday – twice as many as had come in 2014. And in 2024, the figure is set to be even higher. The latest figures from Danmarks Statistik show that there were 321,412 overnight stays by American tourists from January to mid-May – 14 pecent more […]

  • News round up

    Record numbers travelling over Storbæltsbroen with DSB

    ·

    The train is becoming an ever more popular mode of transport for crossing Storbæltsbroen – the bridge that connects the Danish islands of Fyn ad Sjælland – according to new figures from the national train rail operator DSB. For the past six months, DSB has hit a new record every month for the number of […]

  • News round up

    Public health experts warn against Copenhagen Airport expansion plans

    ·

    Two leading experts in public health have warned against plans to expand Copenhagen Airport due to the danger to human health posed by the ultrafine air particles emitted by aeroplanes, reports DR. The warnings follow a report in April, which concluded that the area around Copenhagen Airport is more air polluted with ultrafine particles than […]

  • News round up

    Danish Working Environment Authority flags safety failings in Novo construction

    ·

    Novo Nordisk has violated safety regulations several times during the expansion of its production facilities in Kalundborg, according to inspection reports by the Danish Working Environment Authority (WEA) relating to 14 construction site visits this year, reports Medwatch on Monday. According to the inspection reports, a number of immediate orders have been issued, under which […]

  • News round up

    Every fifth house on Sjælland is a summer house

    ·

    In Denmark,the number of summer houses makes up a significant proportion of the total housing pool, and this is particularly true on Sjælland, according to new figures from Danmarks Statistik. In Vest- and Sydsjælland, the number of holiday homes equates to almost 27 percent of the amount of residential houses, while the figure is 26 […]

  • News round up

    Carlsberg acquires British soft drink company Britvic in latest step beyond beer

    ·

    Carlsberg’s GBP 3.3 billion (DKK 29 billion) takeover offer for the British soft drink manufacturer Britvic has been approved, the Danish drinks company announced in a press release this morning. The board of Britvic will now recommend that the shareholders vote for the acquisition, writes Carlsberg.. Britvic had previously twice rebuffed takeover proposals from Carlsberg […]

