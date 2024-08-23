Culture

National recipe collection will preserve Danish food culture

The Ministry of Food has issued a nationwide call for Danish family recipes, which will form a public collection of culinary classics, aimed at preserving Danish food culture for posterity. “It’s about bringing that knowledge to light before it disappears… in a generation it may be too late,” said the Food Minister.

Photo: Visit Denmark/ Mathias Milton

The Ministry of Food is compiling a public recipe collection of family recipes to preserve Danish food culture for posterity.If you have a favourite family recipe with a good accompanying story, you can send it to the Ministry of Food from 22 August, wrote the ministry in a press release.Food Minister Jacob Jensen said he […]

Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

Monthly subscription

119

DKK/month.

(Billed once a month)

Give us a try

Signup

6 month subscription

99

DKK/month.

(Billed twice a year)

Save 120 DKK

Signup

Yearly subscription

79

DKK/month.

(Billed once a year)

Save 480 DKK

Signup

Save with a company subscription?

Learn more

TOP STORIES

Connect club

Connect Club is your gateway to a vibrant programme of events and an international community in Denmark.

Sign up here

Career

Want to advertise your job with CPH Post?

Contact us

Jobs