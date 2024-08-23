Connect Club

29 Aug: Meet the artist – DIORMALISM by Jan Gleie

Join us at DIORAMALISM I – a new exhibition of work by the renowned Danish photographer and director Jan Gleie, spanning three decades of captivating visuals across fashion, film and advertising.

#10, ‘DIORAMALISM I’. Photo: Jan Gleie

In collaboration with the renowned Danish photographer and director Jan Gleie, we are very excited to invite Connect Club members to join us at DIORAMALISM I – a new exhibition of Gleie’s work, spanning three decades of captivating visuals across fashion, film and advertising.

DIORAMALISM I includes a range of Gleie’s most personal works to date that celebrate the simple beauty and subtlety of the everyday. At the event, the artist will present the exhibition and give an overview of his practice and perspectives.

#7, ‘DIORAMALISM I’. Photo: Jan Gleie

About the artist:
Jan Gleie (b. 1966, Denmark) is widely recognized for his distinctive visual style within the advertising industry. For almost three decades as a director, he has built a flourishing international career and personal style that left a lasting mark on the industry.

Gleie has worked all over the world, directing high profile campaigns for clients including Hermès, Vivienne Westwood, LVMH, Mercedes, VW, Air France, Canon and more. 

Gleie won his first ‘Best Director’s Award’ in 1995, and has gone on to win countless more.

Date: Thursday 29. of august 17:00 to 20:00
Location: Møntergade 3, 1116 København K
Free, rsvp required

