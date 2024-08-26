All eyes are on American interest rates, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday said the American central bank is prepared to start cutting its key interest rate from its current 23-year high, as inflation finally comes into check and the US job market cools.Already at the beginning of the year, analysts and investors […]
Danish interest rates set to fall as Fed indicates mid-September cut
Denmark’s largest banks are forecasting interest rate cuts across their loan offerings by early 2025. It’s good news for Danish businesses and home buyers looking to take out a loan next year, but will hurt Danish banking profits, which have tipped billions of kroner in recent years.
Novo Nordisk director defends Wegovy prices on US TV amid fresh criticism
Speaking on on NBC’s Nightly News on Monday, Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen said that the high price of the weight loss medicine in America should be seen in the light of its benefits to users.
Parking fines in Copenhagen hit record high
Copenhagen makes more revenue from parking fees and fines than any other municipality in Denmark. It tipped 649 million DKK in 2023, and has been climbing higher year on year. It is not surprising, given how scarce parking spots are in the big city, says an expert.
Denmark announces major ‘Africa Strategy’ to strengthen ties as China and Russia influence grows
Denmark announced on Monday its new flagship ‘Africa Strategy’, aimed at fostering stronger diplomatic, political and investment relations with a number of African countries over the coming years.
Danish interest rates set to fall as Fed indicates mid-September cut
Denmark’s largest banks are forecasting interest rate cuts across their loan offerings by early 2025. It’s good news for Danish businesses and home buyers looking to take out a loan next year, but will hurt Danish banking profits, which have tipped billions of kroner in recent years.
Two children critical after landslide in popular Danish holiday destination
Two young German boys are in a critical state after being buried by a large landslide on the coast in Thy, Nordjylland, on Sunday afternoon.
This workshop makes it easier for SMEs to hire internationals
A specialist mechanic shop in Hvidovre has interviewed its first foreign jobseekers in company history after taking part in a new workshop aimed at helping SMEs to recruit skilled international labour. “We are no longer reluctant to hire people, even if they don’t speak Danish – as long as they are skilled, we will find a solution,” the HR manager tells Dansk Industri.
Connect Club is your gateway to a vibrant programme of events and an international community in Denmark.
Career
Lolland Municipality launches support package for accompanying spouses
Lolland Municipality, home to Denmark’s largest infrastructure project – the Fehmarnbelt tunnel connection to Germany – has launched a new jobseeker support package for the accompanying partners of international employees in the area. The job-to-partner package offers free tailored sessions on finding a job and starting a personal business.
This rooftop ‘Scandarabian’ restaurant is helping international jobseekers to upskill for the Danish market
The social enterprise and rooftop restaurant Do More focuses especially on helping long-term unemployed citizens who struggle to enter the Danish labor market due to a lack of experience from their home country, language barriers, and other factors.
How internationals can benefit from joining trade unions
Being part of a trade union is a long-established norm for Danes. But many internationals do not join unions – instead enduring workers’ rights violations. Find out how joining a union could benefit you, and how to go about it.