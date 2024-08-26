News round up

Denmark’s new national coach on stress leave – unknown assistant will handle UEFA matches

The Copenhagen Post

After a disappointing Euro24, Denmark’s national coach, Kasper Hjulmand, chose to step down from the post. Instead, his assistant, Morten Wieghorst, was appointed as temporary national coach until the end of the year.But now it seems uncertain whether Wieghorst will lead the national team at all. On the day when he was to stand up […]

Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

Monthly subscription

119

DKK/month.

(Billed once a month)

Give us a try

Signup

6 month subscription

99

DKK/month.

(Billed twice a year)

Save 120 DKK

Signup

Yearly subscription

79

DKK/month.

(Billed once a year)

Save 480 DKK

Signup

Save with a company subscription?

Learn more

  • News round up

    Danish scientists find new explanations for the risk of developing depression

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    A team of Danish scientists have been the first to show that healthy and fit people with a particular brain chemical and psychological profile are at high risk of developing depression requiring treatment in the long term.The profile that puts otherwise healthy and fit people at high risk of developing severe depression -without them having […]

  • News round up

    Finance Minister: 1,000 state administration jobs will be cut from 2025

    ·

    Up to 1,000 government jobs will be cut as part of Denmark’s 2025 state budget, in an “extensive round of layoffs” aimed at reducing administrative hours, according to information obtained by Ekstra Bladet and confirmed by the Finance Minister.The move is intended to reduce unnecessary administration and free up funds for salary increases for frontline […]

  • News round up

    SAS averts major strike in Norway, signs new labour agreement

    ·

    SAS has averted a major strike that would have paralysed the airline’s Norwegian domestic traffic, on the eve of the planned action.The trade union Fellesforbundet said on Tuesday morning that it had entered into a new collective agreement with partially Danish state-owned airline, to ensure better wages and working conditions for its Norwegian cabin crew.A […]

  • News round up

    New study: Choral singing improves the quality of life for people with dementia

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Choral singing not only spreads joy. It can also have a markedly positive effect on the quality of life for people with dementia, according to a pilot study from Aalborg University.The DR documentary series ”Dementia Choir” follows 17 Danes with dementia and how, despite their illness, they get ready to give a big concert in […]

  • News round up

    Denmark’s new national coach on stress leave – unknown assistant will handle UEFA matches

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    After a disappointing Euro24, Denmark’s national coach, Kasper Hjulmand, chose to step down from the post. Instead, his assistant, Morten Wieghorst, was appointed as temporary national coach until the end of the year.But now it seems uncertain whether Wieghorst will lead the national team at all. On the day when he was to stand up […]

  • News round up

    Rule change: Work and residence applications in foreign currencies no longer accepted

    ·

    To be granted a residence and work permit for salaried work in Denmark as a non-EU resident, your salary and terms of employment must adhere to what the Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIRI) terms ‘Danish standards’.That means that your hours and pay must fall within the average range, as calculated by the […]

  • News round up

    Working from home still as popular as during corona

    ·

    Four out of ten employees in Denmark have worked from home in the past month – the same levels as during the peak of the covid-19 pandemic at the beginning of 2021, according to new figures from Danmarks Statistik.After lockdown was lifted, the number of employees who worked from home decreased – likely because they were […]

  • News round up

    Danish drugmaker Bavarian Nordic predicts strong revenue after large new mpox contract

    ·

    Bavarian Nordic announced on Wednesday that it has signed a contract with an undisclosed European country to provide 440,000 doses of its smallpox and mpox vaccine.The delivery of the vaccines will take place before the end of 2024, and the Danish drugmaker is therefore optimistic on full-year earnings, writing in a stock exchange announcement that […]

  • News round up

    Novo Nordisk throws summer party for 30,000 staff with Danish music headliners

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    As tradition has it, Novo Nordisk holds its summer party at Roskilde Dyrskueplads, the same spot where Roskilde Festival is held.“All employees who work in Denmark are invited, which is more than 30,000. The vast majority arrive by bus, but we apologize if there are impacts on traffic in the area around the festival site,” […]

  • News round up

    Government will let 17-year-olds drive to school

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Denmark is challenged by the fact that citizens living in rural areas are poorly served by public transport. Especially young people under education can experience it will take a while to go to school and home.The government will remedy this by allowing 17-year-olds to drive. Since 2017, it has been possible for 17-year-olds to drive […]

  • News round up

    Renowned arts festival LOUISIANA LITERATURE begins today

    ·

    The 13th annual Danish literary arts festival LOUISIANA LITERATURE begins today, featuring interviews, dialogues, readings, performances and musical interpretations by a slew of international authors over four days at the famous Louisiana Museum of Modern Art in Humlebæk.

    This year, writers will attend from Romania, Austria, Canada, Norway, the United States, Finland, Ireland, Palestine, Switzerland, Pakistan, Sweden and the United Kingdom. 

    The line up includes British Rachel Cusk, Irish Colm Tóibín, Palestinian Adania Shibli, American Danez Smith, Romanian Mircea Cărtărescu, Swiss Kim de l’Horizon, Norwegian Oliver Lovrenski and more.

    “Inspiration from abroad is imperative for our small language region, and translations of high quality international literature offer that addition to Danish literature,” said Louisiana museum director Poul Erik Tøjner and festival director Christian Lund in a joint statement.

    During the festival, the authors appear on stages around the museum, outdoors and indoors, amid nature, architecture and art. 

    The 13th edition of the the literary arts festival LOUISIANA LITERATURE will take place over four days in August 2024. Photo: Louisiana Museum of Modern Art

    “They have all been invited because they have something to say and because their books have made an impression on us. We look forward to hearing literary takes on what it means to live in the world in these times,” they added.

    LOUISIANA LITERATURE takes place from 22-25 August 2024.

    See the programme here.

  • News round up

    Sales are down for Danish industry giants – Danfoss will cut jobs

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Both Danfoss and Grundfos (headquartered in Jutland) have been affected by lower demand in core markets.For Danfoss, revenue will reach just over five billion euros in the first half of 2024. This is a drop of nine percent compared to the same period last year.The lower demand is seen in end markets for machinery for […]

  • News round up

    10 Danish fjords suffer from oxygen depletion

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Cloudy water, oily sludge and dead seabeds are spreading in the Danish fjords.So far, severe oxygen depletion has been measured in 2024 in eight fjords and moderate oxygen depletion in two fjords.This is reported by Denmark’s Nature Conservation Association based on measurements from the Danish Environmental Protection Agency.In the same period last year, there was […]

  • News round up

    US Department of Defense approves guided missiles sales to Denmark

    ·

    The US Department of Defense yesterday approved a possible sale to Denmark of military weapons, logistics and program support for an estimated USD 121 million (DKK 800 million), according to a press release from subsidiary agency, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).The sale is for 339 ‘Excalibur Projectiles’ – an extended-range guided artillery shell able […]

  • News round up

    New FC Copenhagen Women team wins debut match in front of record crowd

    ·

    F.C. Copenhagen Women won 3-0 against B73 Slagelse in their inaugural league match on Saturday, watched by a record numbers of spectators.

    A crowd of 5195 turned up to watch the Second Division’s season opener at Vanløse Idrætspark, making it the most-watched women’s match ever on Danish soil, excluding the national team. 

    Club director Jacob Lauesen said the numbers showed there is a “huge interest in women’s football” and that “the timing is absolutely right”.

    “It is a fantastic day for women’s football. We are blown away by the great support, and it confirms to us that there are great prospects for FC Copenhagen in women’s football,” he told Bold. 

    “It is a big day for FC Copenhagen. A historic day.”

    The previous record was 2,204 spectators for the match between HB Køge and Brøndby.

    When FC Copenhagen’s men’s team premiered back in 1992, it drew 2,711 spectators.

  • News round up

    Denmark should attract more African international students, says Foreign Minister

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    The Danish government wants to attract even more African students to Danish universities and higher education, says Foreign Minister and chairman of Moderaterne Lars Løkke Rasmussen to Politiken.“This is not altruism or charity. For me, it is about safeguarding sharp Danish interests. Europe is shrinking. We do this by population and by our relative share […]

  • News round up

    Work-life balance: Minister of Culture on three-month paternity leave

    ·

    The Minister of Culture Jakob Engel-Schmidt will take around three months of parental leave from today until 17 November, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a press release.His party colleague Christina Egelund, who holds the post of Minister of Education and Research, will stand in as acting Minister of Culture.In 2022, the Maternity Act was […]

  • News round up

    Bavarian Nordic ramps up manufacture of mpox vaccine as WHO declares Public Health Emergency

    ·

    The Danish biochemistry firm Bavarian Nordic announced on Saturday it would expand the supply and manufacture of its smallpox and mpox vaccine to Africa, where an outbreak of a severe variant of the disease has claimed hundreds of lives in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and resulted in the Africa CDC and WHO declaring continental and international Public Health Emergencies.

    So far in 2024, more than 8,700 mpox cases and over 400 deaths have been reported across seven African countries, 96 percent of which have occurred in the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to a report in June from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

    On Friday, Bavarian Nordic had sought approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to extend its smallpox and mpox vaccine to children from 12 to 17 years, after a clinical study showed similar immune and safety results in children as adults.

    Bavarian Nordic is preparing for a clinical trial to assess the mpox vaccine viability in children from 2 to 12 years of age in the DRC and Uganda later this year, said the company in a press release.

    The mpox vaccine is not available in African countries, but Bavarian Nordic said that this trial, partially funded by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), may eventually support the vaccine’s approval in the region.

    “Children and adolescents are disproportionally affected by mpox in the ongoing outbreak in Africa, highlighting the importance and urgency to broaden the access to vaccines and therapies for this vulnerable population,” said Paul Chaplin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bavarian Nordic in a press release.

    Bavarian Nordic’s Copenhagen-listed shares jumped 18.5 percent to 285 Danish crowns after the announcement. Over the last five sessions, the stock is up 46 percent.

    During the 2022-2023 mpox outbreak, Bavarian Nordic’s mpox vaccine was granted an Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. FDA for both pre- and post-exposure use in adolescents, and the company expanded access to the vaccine, supplying more than 15 million doses to 76 countries.

    Since, the Danish firm has built a vaccine inventory that can provide a surge capacity for potential outbreaks. The company has told Africa CDC that it can manufacture 10 million doses by the end of 2025, in addition to current orders, and could already supply up to 2 million doses this year.

    Africa is currently tackling one of the largest and deadliest known mpox outbreak to date, with children accounting for the majority of infections and deaths. Along with DRC, cases have also been confirmed in Cameroon, Central African Republic, Ghana, Liberia and South Africa.

    Mpox was first identified in the DR Congo in 1970. In most cases, mpox symptoms – typically fever and headache, followed by painful lesions – resolve within a few weeks.

    However, for some, mpox can lead to medical complications, such as bronchopneumonia, sepsis, encephalitis, loss of vision, or death. The mpox virus strain behind the current outbreak, known as clade I, is estimated to be fatal in up to 10 percent of cases.

    Bavarian Nordic specializes in the development, production and distribution of vaccines against infectious diseases in connection with cancer treatment, as well as Ebola and cervical cancer.

    Their biggest market is in Europe and North America and they are headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark.

    MVA-BN, or Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Bavarian Nordic, is the only mpox vaccine approved in the U.S. and Switzerland (marketed as JYNNEOS®), Canada (marketed as IMVAMUNE®), and the EU/EEA and United Kingdom (marketed as IMVANEX®), where it is part of the countries’ national biological preparedness.

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends two vaccines to prevent Mpox: one by Bavarian Nordic and one by U.S. pharmaceutical company Emergent Biosolutions.

    Bavarian Nordic will announce its second quarter results on 22 August.

  • News round up

    Danish gang member charged with complicity in Copenhagen hand grenade case

    ·

    A 25-year-old Danish gang member has been charged with complicity in an incident involving a 25-year-old Swedish man who was arrested in Copenhagen last week for possession of two hand grenades with intent to detonate them somewhere in the Copenhagen area.In court on Friday morning, it emerged that the Dane is accused of having ordered […]

  • News round up

    Uber rides will return to Denmark in new format

    ·

    The ride app Uber is returning to Denmark in 2025, a country it previously operated in, with a different business model adapted to the Danish market.

    In light of the changes, the trade union 3F welcomed the company back. The union had been one of Uber’s biggest critics in Denmark under its previous model. 

    “I think Uber has turned the corner. You are allowed to become wiser. When they come, it’s probably because they want to comply with the Danish rules of the game,” said secretary of negotiations at 3F Transport Jørn Hedengran.

    Uber pulled out of Denmark in 2017 amid accusations of social dumping. A review by the Tax Office subsequently showed that 99 percent of the country’s almost 1,200 Uber drivers had failed to report their income from driving.

    Uber’s business model was also found to be in violation of the taxi act, and in 2020 the company paid a fine of DKK 25 million for its operations in Denmark.

    When Uber stopped doing business in Denmark the driving service had 300,000 users in Denmark, according to Uber.

    Many Danes still have Uber’s app on their mobiles because they use it frequently in other countries.

    But, from the beginning of next year, when they order a ride via the Uber app in Denmark, the car will come from the Copenhagen taxi company Drivr, and will cost the same as an ordinary Danish rental car.

    “We bring the best of both worlds into this partnership. It is Uber’s software platform, where they have millions of users, combined with our knowledge of Copenhagen, where we drive and serve customers on a daily basis” said director at Drivr Bo Svane.

    Uber’s collaboration with Drivr mirrors a similar approach they have taken in other countries.

    “We do it in many places in Europe. We find a local partner who can help us with the things we need. In this case it is drivers and local knowledge. And then we contribute with our app,” said regional manager of Uber in Northern Europe Maurits Schönfeld.

  • News round up

    Greenlandic court rules anti-whaling activist will remain in prison while extradition decision pends

    ·

    The American-Canadian anti-whaling activist Paul Watson, who was arrested in Greenland in July, will remain in custody on the island while Denmark decides whether to extradite him to Japan, a local court ruled on Thursday.Watson, 73, was arrested in the port of Nuuk after docking his ship on July 21. He is wanted under an […]

  • News round up

    Carlsberg CEO eyes India expansion after buyout of regional partners

    ·

    Carlsberg has taken full control of its business in India and Nepal, agreeing to buy out its Singaporean partner Khetan Group for a total of USD 744 million, the the Danish brewing giant has confirmed.Carlsberg announced on August 2 its intentions to buy a 33.33 percent stake in Carlsberg South Asia from Singaporean partner CSAPL […]

  • News round up

    Greenlandic court will today decide whether to extradite prominent anti-whaling activist to Japan

    ·

    A hearing at a Greenlandic court will today decide whether the well-known Canadian-American environmental activist Paul Watson, co -founder of Greenpeace, will continue to be held in custody with a view to extradition to Japan, which has had an international arrest warrant on him since 2010.

    Watson, who also founded the activist conservation group Sea Shepherd, had docked his ship in the Greenlandic capital Nuuk when he was arrested on 21 July for anti-whaling activities in Antarctica in 2010.

    Watson himself does not want to be extradited, and his lawyers believe it would be a breach of EU conventions. 

    The Captain Paul Watson Foundation, another organisation founded by the 73-year-old activist, responded in July that it was “completely shocked” by the arrest, “as the Red Notice had disappeared a few months ago”.

    “We implore the Danish government to release Captain Watson and not entertain this politically-motivated request”, stated Locky MacLean, Ship Operation’s Director for CPWF in a press release.

    In the three weeks since the arrest, the case has attracted close international attention. 

    Several celebrities and political figures have voiced their support for Watson, including French President Emmanuel Macron, whose office issued an official statement urging Danish authorities not to extradite the prominent environmentalist, according to Le Monde.

    Actor Pierce Brosnan published a widely-circulated letter to the Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen imploring her to “consider saving Paul Watson’s life”.

    The hashtag #FreePaulWatson emerged on X, and the French actor turned animal rights activist Brigitte Bardot – a longtime patron of Watson’s work – told Le Parisien that he was “caught in a trap” and that the Japanese government had “launched a global manhunt”.

    The hearing to decide whether Watson remains in custody will take place at Sermersooq Circuit Court this afternoon.

  • News round up

    Dance and choreography get plenty of space and stages from 31 August

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    A new mecca for dance opens on 31 August in Carlsberg Byen in Copenhagen. Dansehallerne (The dance halls) are a new national stage and will become “a hub for dance and choreography and an injection of salt water that will have an impact on Danish cultural life,” writes director Danjel Andersson.Dansehallerne will be open to […]

  • News round up

    Swedish man with two hand grenades arrested in Copenhagen

    ·

    A 25-year-old Swedish man who was in possession of two hand grenades was arrested in Tingbjerg in Copenhagen last night, according to a statement from Copenhagen Police on X.The man will be produced in a closed-door constitutional hearing at Frederiksberg court at 9:30 AM.Yesterday, the police were called to a suspicious situation in Tingbjerg by […]

  • News round up

    Denmark’s plan for first green flight route stumbles over legislation

    ·

    Denmark’s first green aviation route, which the government pledged last year would open in Denmark in 2025, is looking “uncertain”, according to the Danish Transport Agency.A significant roadblock is the fact that flying on 100 percent green fuel is still restricted. Safety regulations stipulate that an aircraft tank may contain a fuel mixture of a […]

  • News round up

    Northern Lights visible in Copenhagen

    ·

    Last night, the northern lights were visible in the Capital Region of Denmark, and even in Copenhagen itself – a rare occurrence due to the heightened levels of light pollution in the big city. It’s going to become more common, says astrophysicist and science manager at the Planetarium in Copenhagen, Cecilie Sand Nørholm.“We have had a […]

  • News round up

    Inflation in Denmark falls significantly – approaches one percent

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    In July, consumer prices were 1.1 percent higher than in the same period last year, according to Danmarks Statistik.In June, inflation was 1.8 percent.The lower inflation is due to the price of electricity has risen significantly less between June and July this year compared to last year.The lower inflation benefits many wage earners. They have […]

  • News round up

    Olympics: King salutes legends as they take gold in emotional goodbye to handball team

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    For more than 15 years, goalkeeper Niklas Landin and left back Mikkel Hansen have dominated and carried the successful Danish national team in handball.Before the Olympics, both players announced that Paris will be their last tournament. Mikkel Hansen, who with his long hair and characteristic hair band literally looks like an actual Viking, is ending […]

  • News round up

    Travelling choir will reintroduce morning song to Danish schools in new government initiative

    ·

    School children should start their mornings with shared singing, according to Culture Minister Jakob Engel-Schmidt, who wants to reintroduce morning song as a permanent feature of the school day.He has earmarked a pool of DKK 10 million, which Danish schools can apply for, to buy instruments and fund further training for teachers who will lead […]

  • News round up

    Tighter security introduced at Danish-Swedish border to curb gang warfare

    ·

    There will be tighter controls at the Danish-Swedish border from Friday onwards, the Danish Minister of Justice Peter Hummelgaard told TV 2 on Friday.Police personnel will be deployed at the Øresund train stations, and there will be increased analysis of car number plates via ANPG cameras at the border.The announcement comes after several recent arrests […]

  • News round up

    Demonstration against gun violence in Nørrebro to take place on Friday

    ·

    A demonstration organised by the citizens’ initiative We’re taking back the streets will take place on Friday evening in Nørrebro, in response to a shooting on Thursday that killed one and injured another in the Copenhagen neighbourhood.A representative from the initiative Jan Malinokowski said that it is important that Nørrebro’s residents “who experience the danger […]

  • News round up

    Man killed and woman injured in shooting in Nørrebro – police appeal for information

    ·

    A 43-year-old man was killed and a 42-year old woman injured in a shooting on Hans Tavsens Gade in Nørrebro on Thursday evening.The perpetrator remains at large and is said to be wearing black clothes, have dark skin, and rode away from the scene on a bicycle in the direction of Griffenfeldsgade, according to Copenhagen […]

  • News round up

    Dane sought under red notice for drug trafficking is extradited from Morocco

    ·

    A 38-year-old man suspected of smuggling and selling around 50 kilograms of amphetamine, was extradited to Denmark from Morocco on Wednesday, according to a press release from Denmark’s special crime unit NSK.The man, who is from Aalborg, was arrested at Mohammed V Airport in Casablanca in January. He is wanted under an international red notice […]

  • News round up

    Danish pharmaceutical group buys US company in move to expand lung-cancer drug worldwide

    ·

    The Danish pharmaceutical group Pharmacosmos today announced that it has acquired the American listed company G1 Therapeutics.The total equity value of the acquisition is DKK 2.8 billion, or USD 405 million, according to a press release from G1.The Danish company, via its US subsidiary Pharmacosmos Therapeutics Inc., will acquire all outstanding shares of G1 Therapeutics […]

  • News round up

    Polish man who punched Prime Minister on shoulder will be deported

    ·

    Copenhagen City Court yesterday sentenced a Polish man who assaulted the Danish Prime Minister on a street in Copenhagen to four months’ unconditional prison, followed by deportation and a six-year re-entry ban to Denmark.The 39-year-old man struck Frederiksen “with a closed fist” on the shoulder as she was walking to meet a friend for coffee […]

  • News round up

    Global share panic may produce cheaper mortgage loans in Denmark

    ·

    The global share panic this week, after Japan on Monday posted its worst stock market drop since Wall Street’s Black Monday in 1987, and the US Dow Jones opened on a significant loss, has partially abated as markets show signs of a choppy recovery.In Denmark, where the C25 Index has mostly regained its initial 3.5 […]

  • News round up

    Pharma stocks rebound after manic Monday

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    On Monday, the Danish C25 Index lost 3.5 percent. Accordingly, there was much anxiety and eager anticipation around how shares would trade on Tuesday.The major pharmaceutical companies Novo Nordisk, Zealand Pharma and Bavarian Nordic all had good days with increases of 3 percent or more. The Danish pharmaceutical companies have thereby won back some of […]

  • News round up

    Swedish teenager charged with attempted murder in Frederiksberg shooting

    ·

    A Swedish 17-year-old has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Frederiksberg on Monday. It is the third attack by a Swedish teenager in Denmark this week.

    Copenhagen Police say they have charged a 17-year-old Swedish boy with attempted murder after a shooting on Falkoner Allé in Frederiksberg on Monday.

    The boy will be produced at 11.30 at the Court in Frederiksberg, said Copenhagen Police in a post on X.

    It is the third time in a week that a Swedish teenager has been charged with attempted murder in Denmark.

    Last week, a 16-year-old Swedish boy was taken into custody in connection with a shooting on Wednesday last week at Blågårds Plads in Nørrebro in Copenhagen.

    The same day, a 17-year-old Swedish boy was taken into custody after a shooting in Kolding.

    According to TV 2 Kosmopol, there have been 11 cases in less than a year involving Swedish citizens. They include attempted murder, complicity in murder, explosions, and weapons possession.

    Danish citizens have also been arrested in connection with the shootings at Blågårds Plads and Kolding. 

    In Kolding, two accomplices to the Swedish 17-year-old have been imprisoned.

  • News round up

    Olympics: Tall Axelsen secures Denmark’s first gold in Paris

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Denmark has won its first gold medal at the Olympics – and it happened with some style.In the badminton final, defending Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen won gold just like in Tokyo in 2021 with a rare one-sided victory of 21-11, 21-11 over Thai world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn.The 30-year-old Axelsen has won every important title in […]

  • News round up

    Danish stock exchange dips as global markets fall

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Friday and Monday saw significant losses on the Danish stock market. Denmark is following markets around the world, where a sudden gloom and nervousness has spread.The sour reaction on the stock exchanges – the Japanese Nikkei 225 index fell by 12.4 percent on Monday – is due to investors fearing a recession in the United […]

  • News round up

    Venstre welcomes a new member – the government has a majority again

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Former minister and member of social liberal party Radikale Venstre, Christian Friis Bach, has left his party and joins the government party Venstre. Thus, the government once again has a majority after ousting a couple of members of Moderaterne.Former minister Christian Friis Bach believes in a government across the center and explains his party change […]

  • News round up

    Maersk raises 2024 revenue projections as Red Sea turbulence continues

    ·

    Shipping group Maersk raised projections for its full-year earnings on Thursday, as it predicted disruption to Red Sea routes would continue “at least until the end of 2024”, while demand would remain high.The Danish company now expects global container market volumes to grow by 4-6 percent this year, up from its earlier forecast of the […]

  • News round up

    Growing number of young people have gum damage from nicotine pouches

    ·

    Nicotine pouches (snus) and smokeless nicotine (snuff) have become popular among young people in Denmark.In the past two years, almost 60 percent of the country’s dentists say they have treated “several” 19-29-year-olds with oral damage caused by snus and snuff, according to a new survey by the Dental Association of almost 900 dentists.The number is […]

  • News round up

    July was the busiest month ever at Copenhagen Airport

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    In July, almost 3.2 million passengers made their way past Copenhagen Airport.This makes the month the busiest in the airport’s history, the Airport writes in a press release.“We are happy that the desire to travel is still great among Danes and southern Swedes. We can also see that quite a lot of international guests come […]

  • News round up

    Olympics: Badminton, dressage and boxing carry Denmark’s hopes for a first Olympic medal

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    A lot of Danes are very in to sports and pay tribute to their international stars when chance presents itself. After a disappointing Euro 24 and second place to Jonas Vingegaard in the Tour de France, the nation’s eyes now rest heavily on the Olympics in Paris.And here, almost halfway through, three somewhat rare sports […]

  • News round up

    Police warn against housing fraudsters

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Many young people have been accepted to a new study. Several of them – including international students – are looking for accommodation. This is the time for The Copenhagen Police and the National Unit for Special Crime to warn against housing fraudsters.Especially in Copenhagen, fraudsters take advantage of the fact that affordable housing is hard […]

  • News round up

    One in three shops busted selling tobacco and alcohol to teens

    ·

    In the one month since the Danish Safety Technology Authority began sending teenage secret shoppers into Denmark’s supermarkets, kiosks and petrol stations, it has busted one in three outlets for underage sales of alcohol and tobacco.Of the more than 600 visits conducted so far, 195 shops were caught unlawfully selling to the government’s 15-17 year […]

  • News round up

    International tourists welcome the green CopenPay initiative

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Since 15 July, tourists in Copenhagen who take part in green activities like litter-picking, cycling, or volunteering at urban farms on their holiday have been rewarded with free or discounted cultural experiences during their trip. It is a bid by the Danish capital’s official tourism agency to “get tourists to act more sustainably”.The initiative, called […]

  • News round up

    1 August is the biggest moving day of the year

    ·

    Last year, 35,000 Danes changed their addresses in the CPR register on 1 August, making it the biggest moving day of the year, according to Danmarks Statistik.Since 2011, August has been the month with the highest number of moves – with the exception of 2021.In 2023, there was an abnormally high number of moves in […]

