Two young German boys are in a critical condition after being buried by a large landslide in Thy, Nordjylland on Sunday afternoon.The children are from different families, aged 9 and 12, and were with their parents at Vorupør beach when the landslide buried them.They were recovered less than an hour later in a “lifeless” state, […]
Two children critical after landslide in popular Danish holiday destination
