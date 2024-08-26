News

Two children critical after landslide in popular Danish holiday destination

Two young German boys are in a critical state after being buried by a large landslide on the coast in Thy, Nordjylland, on Sunday afternoon.

The landslide happened at Vorupør, a popular holiday destination in Thy, Nordjylland. Screenshot: Google Maps

Two young German boys are in a critical condition after being buried by a large landslide in Thy, Nordjylland on Sunday afternoon.The children are from different families, aged 9 and 12, and were with their parents at Vorupør beach when the landslide buried them.They were recovered less than an hour later in a “lifeless” state, […]

