Career

Diversifying the Nordics: How a Nigerian economist became a beacon for inclusivity in Scandinavia

Chisom Udeze, the founder of Diversify – a global organization that works at the intersection of inclusion, democracy, freedom, climate sustainability, justice, and belonging – shares how struggling to find a community in Norway motivated her to build a Nordic-wide professional network. We also hear from Dr. Poornima Luthra, Associate Professor at CBS, about how to address bias in the workplace.

Chisom Udeze, founder of Diversify. Photo: Diversify

Chisom Udeze, a Nigerian-born, US-raised economist who spent 14 years “shuttling around Europe” says that she is quite accustomed to change.She smiles knowingly as she says it; in fact, she has not only shuttled around a few cities, but lived in the Netherlands and the UK and worked across four continents for clients including the […]

Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

Monthly subscription

119

DKK/month.

(Billed once a month)

Give us a try

Signup

6 month subscription

99

DKK/month.

(Billed twice a year)

Save 120 DKK

Signup

Yearly subscription

79

DKK/month.

(Billed once a year)

Save 480 DKK

Signup

Save with a company subscription?

Learn more

TOP STORIES

Connect club

Connect Club is your gateway to a vibrant programme of events and an international community in Denmark.

Sign up here

Career

Want to advertise your job with CPH Post?

Contact us

Jobs