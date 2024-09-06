Life in Denmark

Condoms are “boring” and “difficult”, so Danish youth choose to have sex without them

A new study by the World Health Organization WHO shows an “alarming decline” in the use of condoms by European teenagers. This also applies in Denmark.

The responsibility for contraception still lies predominantly with the woman – along with the fear of being perceived as “boring”.(photo: Flickr/Tina Franklin)
The Copenhagen Post

In just four years, the proportion of sexually active 15-year-old girls in Denmark who state that they used a condom the last time they had sex has fallen from 62 percent in 2018 to 44 percent in 2022, the report from the WHO shows.The report highlights that a substantial proportion of sexually active 15-year-olds are […]

