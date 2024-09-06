Life in Denmark

How to easily get your child into a snowsuit – without blood, sweat and tears

As we find ourselves in early September, it may still be hard to imagine colder days ahead. But in the Nordics, winter is never too far away. So let’s take a step ahead and talk about a Danish winter essential for your little one – the snowsuit.

Photo: Tetyana Kovyrina
Christina Kronback

As we find ourselves in early September, it may still be hard to imagine colder days ahead. But in the Nordics, winter is never too far away.So let’s take a step ahead and talk about a Danish winter essential for your little one – the snowsuit. If you’ve braved even one Nordic winter, you’re likely already […]

Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

Monthly subscription

119

DKK/month.

(Billed once a month)

Give us a try

Signup

6 month subscription

99

DKK/month.

(Billed twice a year)

Save 120 DKK

Signup

Yearly subscription

79

DKK/month.

(Billed once a year)

Save 480 DKK

Signup

Save with a company subscription?

Learn more

TOP STORIES

Connect club

Connect Club is your gateway to a vibrant programme of events and an international community in Denmark.

Sign up here

Career

Want to advertise your job with CPH Post?

Contact us

Jobs