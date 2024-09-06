How to easily get your child into a snowsuit – without blood, sweat and tears

As we find ourselves in early September, it may still be hard to imagine colder days ahead. But in the Nordics, winter is never too far away.So let’s take a step ahead and talk about a Danish winter essential for your little one – the snowsuit. If you’ve braved even one Nordic winter, you’re likely already […]
As we find ourselves in early September, it may still be hard to imagine colder days ahead. But in the Nordics, winter is never too far away. So let’s take a step ahead and talk about a Danish winter essential for your little one – the snowsuit.
Fewer do hard physical work in Denmark compared to EU average
In a new EU-wide labour survey, 17 of percent of Danish employees said they spend the majority of their working time on hard physical work, undercutting the EU average of 27 percent. More Danish workers perform social work tasks, like teaching and communications, and Denmark ranks sixth in the EU in terms of how autonomous employees feel.
Diversifying the Nordics: How a Nigerian economist became a beacon for inclusivity in Scandinavia
Chisom Udeze, the founder of Diversify – a global organization that works at the intersection of inclusion, democracy, freedom, climate sustainability, justice, and belonging – shares how struggling to find a community in Norway motivated her to build a Nordic-wide professional network. We also hear from Dr. Poornima Luthra, Associate Professor at CBS, about how to address bias in the workplace.
Condoms are “boring” and “difficult”, so Danish youth choose to have sex without them
A new study by the World Health Organization WHO shows an “alarming decline” in the use of condoms by European teenagers. This also applies in Denmark.
New Lolland rewilding project is “win all round” says farmland owner
A protected nature area will be established in South Lolland, equivalent to around 60 football pitches, near the vast new Femern Belt Link tunnel project. The park will be a rewilding project on agricultural land – a form of land transition that the Danish government has recently begun incentivising as part of its progressive new green tax agreement.
Intro week is not easy for introverts
Pub-crawls, clubbing and icebreakers planned by extroverted senior students for new first-year students can be fun for extroverts, but too much for introverts who feel pressured to participate.
Career
Lolland Municipality launches support package for accompanying spouses
Lolland Municipality, home to Denmark’s largest infrastructure project – the Fehmarnbelt tunnel connection to Germany – has launched a new jobseeker support package for the accompanying partners of international employees in the area. The job-to-partner package offers free tailored sessions on finding a job and starting a personal business.
This rooftop ‘Scandarabian’ restaurant is helping international jobseekers to upskill for the Danish market
The social enterprise and rooftop restaurant Do More focuses especially on helping long-term unemployed citizens who struggle to enter the Danish labor market due to a lack of experience from their home country, language barriers, and other factors.