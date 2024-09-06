News round up

Jeppe Søe pointed at the problems in Moderaterne, now he is leaving the party

·

The Copenhagen Post

After a dramatic week of crisis meetings, apologies and psychological assistance, one of the Moderaterne’s founders, Jeppe Søe, chose to leave the party.“I am withdrawing on the basis of a week and a half of disgust, and in particular towards the employees. Of course, I can’t be part of that. It’s completely impossible,” says Jeppe […]

Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

Monthly subscription

119

DKK/month.

(Billed once a month)

Give us a try

Signup

6 month subscription

99

DKK/month.

(Billed twice a year)

Save 120 DKK

Signup

Yearly subscription

79

DKK/month.

(Billed once a year)

Save 480 DKK

Signup

Save with a company subscription?

Learn more

  • News round up

    Politicians in Copenhagen strive for a better public school in budget deal

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    A broad majority in the Copenhagen City Council on Monday reached an agreement on the municipality’s budget for next year.Public Schools will receive a boost of DKK 156 million next year, leading to a two-adult system in kindergarten and first grade, transition teachers and extra management resources.“It was crucial that this budget became noticeable for […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Humpback whales and tuna having a good time in Øresund near Helsingør

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    On Sunday, a humpback whale was spotted in Øresund near Kronborg, head of the Øresund Aquarium, Jens Peder Jeppesen, tells TV 2 Kosmopol.“I just saw a humpback whale of between 10 and 15 metres. It’s absolutely fantastic. It was about 25 meters away, and then it just came drifting,” says Jeppesen.He has been associated with […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Cloudbursts and strong winds replace heat wave

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    After a week of extraordinarily warm September days, autumn comes to Denmark on Monday.On Monday morning, cloudbursts were recorded in several places in West Sjælland, just as there were heavy rain and thunderstorms in Sjælland and in North Jutland.The area with the strong thunderstorms is on its way up towards East and North Jutland Monday […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Jeppe Søe pointed at the problems in Moderaterne, now he is leaving the party

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    After a dramatic week of crisis meetings, apologies and psychological assistance, one of the Moderaterne’s founders, Jeppe Søe, chose to leave the party.“I am withdrawing on the basis of a week and a half of disgust, and in particular towards the employees. Of course, I can’t be part of that. It’s completely impossible,” says Jeppe […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Save the Children collects DKK 8.6m for Ukraine, Sudan, Gaza and Denmark in donation drive

    ·

    The non-profit Red Barnet (Save the Children) collected a total of DKK 8.6m during Sunday’s national collection day, according to DR.Red Barnet said it will use the money in Gaza, Ukraine, for poor children in Denmark, combating digital harassment, and to help children in Sudan, where millions are internally displaced after years of civil turbulence […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Government moves to abolish system of residence permits for rejected asylum seekers in Denmark

    ·

    Today, foreigners in Denmark without legal residence can be granted a residence permit after 18 months, if the Danish government has not been able to deport them.The system is aimed at people who have been refused asylum by the Ministry for Immigration and Integration, but whose deportation is – despite their cooperating with Danish authorities […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Capital Region allocates large sum for security personnel in psychiatry in 2025 fiscal budget

    ·

    The parties in the Capital Region have agreed on the fiscal bugdet for 2025. A key stream for the finance will be psychiatric services, and ensuring better care quality and patient and employee safety, writes the region in a press release.To achieve that, DKK 22.7 million will be set aside to provide the region’s psychiatric […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Record numbers booked overnight stays in the open air

    ·

    There were 46,714 overnight bookings at Denmark’s campsites and shelters from 24 June to 11 August according to figures from the Danish Nature Agency.It’s a new record; in two years, the number of bookings in open-air locations during the summer holiday weeks of 26 to 32 has increased by 25 percent.“More and more people have opened […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Greta Thunberg arrested in Copenhagen

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has been arrested in Krystalgade in Inner Copenhagen, writes Ritzau and Ekstra Bladet, the latter showing pictures from the event on Wednesday.The movement Students Against the Occupation writes in a press release that the movement has decided to occupy the University of Copenhagen’s museum building.The building houses the university’s Principal’s […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Rejsekort app becomes available to everyone

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    While the Data Protection Authority investigates the Rejsekort app, the company behind the app Wednesday is malking it accessible to all, writes Ritzau.With Rejsekort as an app, you can buy a ticket for the entire trip by public transport with a swipe on your phone, and you can skip the physical Rejsekort. The app is […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Denmark is losing lots of birds

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Since the 1970s, the number of vipers, song larks and warblers has dropped so significantly that experts issue a warning.“Our bird fauna is declining rapidly,” says Carsten Rahbek, professor of biodiversity at the University of Copenhagen to DR and adds:“25 percent of the world’s birds have disappeared in the past 40 years, and the same […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Green milestone: More than one in ten Danish cars are electric

    ·

    The share of passenger cars in Denmark that are fully electric is now over ten percent for the first time, according to a calculation from the car importers’ trade association, Mobility Denmark, shows that 

    In August, 7,050 new electric cars were sold in Denmark, and electric cars made up 55 percent of the monthly car sales.

    Tax exemptions have encouraged more Danes to choose an electric car, Mads Rørvig, managing director of Mobility Denmark, tells Ritzau.

    “At the same time, there is now a range of electric cars that have a sufficient range, just as electric cars have become available in several price ranges, so this certainly means something.”

    “And car buyers’ range anxiety is about to be cured, because there are more charging stations and the cars can drive somewhat longer,” said Rørvig.

    He is convinced that electric car sales will only gain even more momentum in the coming years, and that proposed zero-emission zones in Danish cities from the beginningof 2025 will push electric uptake further.

    “After all, we have been given a deadline in Europe which states that from 1 January 2035 we may only sell electric cars, so we will reach 100 per cent at some point. That is why we expect that more than every third car in Denmark will be an electric car in 2030, and maybe it will even go even faster,” he added.

    While the Skoda Enyaq iV was the best-selling electric car in August, Tesla remains the most-bought brand in Denmark overall.

    There are currently 34,318 Tesla Model Ys on Danish roads, closely followed by Tesla’s Model 3, of which 33,396 are registered. This is followed by Volkswagen’s ID. 4 and Skoda Enyaq iV.

  • News round up

    Denmark cancer risk for under-75s unchanged for ten years, still highest in Nordics

    ·

    The risk that a individual in Denmark gets cancer before the age of 75 is largely the same in 2022 as it was 10 years earlier. In 2022, the risk of developing cancer in the under-75 population was 33.7 percent, a small decline from 34.5 percent in 2013, according to a new estimate from the […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Danish rifle shooter takes Bronze in Paralympic debut

    ·

    Danish Martin Black Jørgensen won a bronze medal in the Men’s 10m Air Rifle Standing event at the Paris Paralympic Games on Saturday.With a score of 226.5, he was edged out by Jinho Park of South Korea, who took gold and set a new Paralympic record with 249.4 points, and Yerkin Gabbasov of Kazakhstan for […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    FC Copenhagen gets a much-needed win in a dramatic encounter with archrivals Brondby

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Despite being a man down from the end of the first half, a good start was enough for FC Copenhagen to take a much-needed win against Brondby on Sunday in Parken.Almost 35,000 spectators saw an exciting and intense 3-1 victory to the hosts.Just a few minutes in, the home fans could cheer when Magnus Mattsson […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Danish short film eyes Oscars nomination after wowing at Odense Film Festival

    ·

    At this year’s Odense International Film Festival, the German -born Danish-Icelandic director Hilke Rönnfeldt scooped a top prize for her short film – and might be in line for an even bigger accolade.Rönnfeldt won the award for Best Danish Short Film for A Study of Empathy, and it will now be sent to the Oscar […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Crown Prince Christian leaving for three-month work trip to East Africa

    ·

    Denmark’s Crown Prince Christian will go to East Africa for an extended work trip, the Royal House announced on Friday.

    The Crown Prince will leave on 4 September and stay until December.

    He will be involved in “the daily operation of two farms, which will, among other things, include practical and administrative tasks and also give the Crown Prince an insight into local nature conservation,” writes the Royal House in a press release.

    It added that there is a “long tradition that the successors to the throne go on extended stays abroad during their youth and have the opportunity to develop and experience the world”, and noted King Frederik X’s “expedition to Mongolia in 1986 focused on the nomads” and work on a vineyard in California in 1989.

    Her Majesty Queen Margrethe also went on longer trips to the East and South America in the 1960s.

    The Royal House said no additional information would be made public:

    “It is the hope of The King and Queen and The Crown Prince that there will be an understanding that the stay abroad remains a private matter from beginning to end.”

  • News round up

    Supreme Court decides 8-year-old son of revoked Danish citizen will be brought home from Syria

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    A protracted and drawn-out case ends with Denmark taking home an 8-year-old boy from a prison camp in Syria.The boy’s mother had her citizenship revoked by the Ministry of Immigration and Integration in 2020 for her involvement with terrorist group Islamic State (IS).The mother’s connection to Denmark consists in the fact that she lived in […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Queen to give opening speech at Aarhus culture festival today

    ·

    When the ten-day culture festival Aarhus Festuge officially opens on Friday evening with a gala performance in the Musikhuset, Denmark’s Queen Margrethe will take to the podium to give the opening speech.Despite the fact that the Queen is no longer the patron of Aarhus Festuge, she has nevertheless agreed to speak – to the great […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Lars Weiss will become interim Lord Mayor of Copenhagen again

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Sophie Hæstorp Andersen is leaving the position of Lord Mayor of Copenhagen to take up the position of Minister of Social Affairs and Housing.She will be replaced by Social Democratic party member Lars Weiss, who will be temporary Lord Mayor until the municipal elections in November 2025.Lars Weiss is a local politician for many years […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    The two children buried by landslide in Danish holiday destination have died

    ·

    Two young German boys aged 9 and 12 who were buried by a large landslide on a popular holiday beach in Thy, Nordjylland on Sunday afternoon have died, Central and Vestjylland Police said on Wednesday.The children, who are from different families, were with their parents at Vorupør beach, and were playing at the base of […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Four Danish cities to host EU Council meetings during Denmark 2025 Presidency

    ·

    When Denmark takes over the presidency of the Council of the European Union in July 2025, four Danish cities will play host its high-level ministerial meetings and conferences.In Copenhagen, proceedings will take place in Forum CPH, while Aalborg will host its meetings in Nordjylland’s largest conference centre, AKKC. AKKC’s director Nicolaj Holm says the conference […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Bornholm ferry crossing will be cheaper from 2025

    ·

    A journey from Copenhagen to the island of Bornholm is about to get cheaper: Bornholmslinjen has announced lower ticket prices in 2025.In its new sailing schedule to and from Bornholm in 2025, the ferry service’s ticket cost is reduced, while the number of crossings with the fast ferry ‘Express 1’ is increased.Decreasing fuel costs will […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Danish banks’ record high interest income begins to wane as economy cools

    ·

    Danish banks have set annual earnings records year on year in recent times, as inflation in Denmark and the EU has climbed, pushing up interest rates.But with inflation finally coming under control in the past year in the world’s major economies, and the ECB cutting its rates in May, Danish banks’ net interest incomes have […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Danish scientists find new explanations for the risk of developing depression

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    A team of Danish scientists have been the first to show that healthy and fit people with a particular brain chemical and psychological profile are at high risk of developing depression requiring treatment in the long term.The profile that puts otherwise healthy and fit people at high risk of developing severe depression -without them having […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Finance Minister: 1,000 state administration jobs will be cut from 2025

    ·

    Up to 1,000 government jobs will be cut as part of Denmark’s 2025 state budget, in an “extensive round of layoffs” aimed at reducing administrative hours, according to information obtained by Ekstra Bladet and confirmed by the Finance Minister.The move is intended to reduce unnecessary administration and free up funds for salary increases for frontline […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    SAS averts major strike in Norway, signs new labour agreement

    ·

    SAS has averted a major strike that would have paralysed the airline’s Norwegian domestic traffic, on the eve of the planned action.The trade union Fellesforbundet said on Tuesday morning that it had entered into a new collective agreement with partially Danish state-owned airline, to ensure better wages and working conditions for its Norwegian cabin crew.A […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    New study: Choral singing improves the quality of life for people with dementia

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Choral singing not only spreads joy. It can also have a markedly positive effect on the quality of life for people with dementia, according to a pilot study from Aalborg University.The DR documentary series ”Dementia Choir” follows 17 Danes with dementia and how, despite their illness, they get ready to give a big concert in […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Denmark’s new national coach on stress leave – unknown assistant will handle UEFA matches

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    After a disappointing Euro24, Denmark’s national coach, Kasper Hjulmand, chose to step down from the post. Instead, his assistant, Morten Wieghorst, was appointed as temporary national coach until the end of the year.But now it seems uncertain whether Wieghorst will lead the national team at all. On the day when he was to stand up […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Rule change: Work and residence applications in foreign currencies no longer accepted

    ·

    To be granted a residence and work permit for salaried work in Denmark as a non-EU resident, your salary and terms of employment must adhere to what the Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIRI) terms ‘Danish standards’.That means that your hours and pay must fall within the average range, as calculated by the […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Working from home still as popular as during corona

    ·

    Four out of ten employees in Denmark have worked from home in the past month – the same levels as during the peak of the covid-19 pandemic at the beginning of 2021, according to new figures from Danmarks Statistik.After lockdown was lifted, the number of employees who worked from home decreased – likely because they were […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Danish drugmaker Bavarian Nordic predicts strong revenue after large new mpox contract

    ·

    Bavarian Nordic announced on Wednesday that it has signed a contract with an undisclosed European country to provide 440,000 doses of its smallpox and mpox vaccine.

    The delivery of the vaccines will take place before the end of 2024, and the Danish drugmaker said it was therefore optimistic on full-year earnings, writing in a stock exchange announcement that it would maintain its full-year guidance at the top end of its range.

    On Friday, the company published its interim results, declaring revenue for the first half of DKK 2,259 million – which is roughly 30 percent below the same period last year.

    However, revenue from travel health increased by a 15 percent as predicted, while its rabies and tick-borne encephalitis vaccines sold better than expected, said the company.

    After confirming its new contract with the unnamed European country, Bavarian Nordic assured in a statement that it could still fulfil its existing commitment to supply up to 10 million mpox doses, plus another 2 million by the end of the year.

    The new order “will not impact the remaining capacity that is available to support governments and organizations to address the current WHO declared Public Health Emergency of International Concern for mpox”, it wrote.

    Several countries in Africa are currently tackling one of the largest and deadliest known mpox outbreaks to date.

    So far in 2024, more than 8,700 mpox cases and over 400 deaths have been reported across seven African countries, 96 percent of which have occurred in the Democratic Republic of Congo, with children accounting for the majority of infections and deaths, according to a report in June from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

    On Wednesday, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute in India announced it will develop an mpox vaccine, causing Bavarian’s share value to drop by 7.7 percent on the Copenhagen Nasdaq exchange.

    In April, Bavarian Nordic launched its mpox vaccine in the US, and won a EUR 65 million contract to supply of smallpox vaccines to the EU preparedness programme, rescEU.

    The mpox vaccine is yet to become publicly available in African countries.

    However in June, Bavarian announced it would donate mpox vaccines to support the public health response in Africa, and in August announced it was preparing for a clinical trial to assess vaccine’s viability in children from 2 to 12 years in the DRC and Uganda.

    The trial, scheduled for later this year, may eventually support the vaccine’s approval in the region, said the company in a press release.

    “Children and adolescents are disproportionally affected by mpox in the ongoing outbreak in Africa, highlighting the importance and urgency to broaden the access to vaccines and therapies for this vulnerable population,” said Paul Chaplin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bavarian Nordic.

  • News round up

    Novo Nordisk throws summer party for 30,000 staff with Danish music headliners

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    As tradition has it, Novo Nordisk holds its summer party at Roskilde Dyrskueplads, the same spot where Roskilde Festival is held.“All employees who work in Denmark are invited, which is more than 30,000. The vast majority arrive by bus, but we apologize if there are impacts on traffic in the area around the festival site,” […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Government will let 17-year-olds drive to school

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Denmark is challenged by the fact that citizens living in rural areas are poorly served by public transport. Especially young people under education can experience it will take a while to go to school and home.The government will remedy this by allowing 17-year-olds to drive. Since 2017, it has been possible for 17-year-olds to drive […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Renowned arts festival LOUISIANA LITERATURE begins today

    ·

    The 13th annual Danish literary arts festival LOUISIANA LITERATURE begins today, featuring interviews, dialogues, readings, performances and musical interpretations by a slew of international authors over four days at the famous Louisiana Museum of Modern Art in Humlebæk.

    This year, writers will attend from Romania, Austria, Canada, Norway, the United States, Finland, Ireland, Palestine, Switzerland, Pakistan, Sweden and the United Kingdom. 

    The line up includes British Rachel Cusk, Irish Colm Tóibín, Palestinian Adania Shibli, American Danez Smith, Romanian Mircea Cărtărescu, Swiss Kim de l’Horizon, Norwegian Oliver Lovrenski and more.

    “Inspiration from abroad is imperative for our small language region, and translations of high quality international literature offer that addition to Danish literature,” said Louisiana museum director Poul Erik Tøjner and festival director Christian Lund in a joint statement.

    During the festival, the authors appear on stages around the museum, outdoors and indoors, amid nature, architecture and art. 

    The 13th edition of the the literary arts festival LOUISIANA LITERATURE will take place over four days in August 2024. Photo: Louisiana Museum of Modern Art

    “They have all been invited because they have something to say and because their books have made an impression on us. We look forward to hearing literary takes on what it means to live in the world in these times,” they added.

    LOUISIANA LITERATURE takes place from 22-25 August 2024.

    See the programme here.

  • News round up

    Sales are down for Danish industry giants – Danfoss will cut jobs

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Both Danfoss and Grundfos (headquartered in Jutland) have been affected by lower demand in core markets.For Danfoss, revenue will reach just over five billion euros in the first half of 2024. This is a drop of nine percent compared to the same period last year.The lower demand is seen in end markets for machinery for […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    10 Danish fjords suffer from oxygen depletion

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Cloudy water, oily sludge and dead seabeds are spreading in the Danish fjords.So far, severe oxygen depletion has been measured in 2024 in eight fjords and moderate oxygen depletion in two fjords.This is reported by Denmark’s Nature Conservation Association based on measurements from the Danish Environmental Protection Agency.In the same period last year, there was […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    US Department of Defense approves guided missiles sales to Denmark

    ·

    The US Department of Defense yesterday approved a possible sale to Denmark of military weapons, logistics and program support for an estimated USD 121 million (DKK 800 million), according to a press release from subsidiary agency, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).The sale is for 339 ‘Excalibur Projectiles’ – an extended-range guided artillery shell able […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    New FC Copenhagen Women team wins debut match in front of record crowd

    ·

    F.C. Copenhagen Women won 3-0 against B73 Slagelse in their inaugural league match on Saturday, watched by a record numbers of spectators.

    A crowd of 5195 turned up to watch the Second Division’s season opener at Vanløse Idrætspark, making it the most-watched women’s match ever on Danish soil, excluding the national team. 

    Club director Jacob Lauesen said the numbers showed there is a “huge interest in women’s football” and that “the timing is absolutely right”.

    “It is a fantastic day for women’s football. We are blown away by the great support, and it confirms to us that there are great prospects for FC Copenhagen in women’s football,” he told Bold. 

    “It is a big day for FC Copenhagen. A historic day.”

    The previous record was 2,204 spectators for the match between HB Køge and Brøndby.

    When FC Copenhagen’s men’s team premiered back in 1992, it drew 2,711 spectators.

  • News round up

    Denmark should attract more African international students, says Foreign Minister

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    The Danish government wants to attract even more African students to Danish universities and higher education, says Foreign Minister and chairman of Moderaterne Lars Løkke Rasmussen to Politiken.“This is not altruism or charity. For me, it is about safeguarding sharp Danish interests. Europe is shrinking. We do this by population and by our relative share […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Work-life balance: Minister of Culture on three-month paternity leave

    ·

    The Minister of Culture Jakob Engel-Schmidt will take around three months of parental leave from today until 17 November, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a press release.His party colleague Christina Egelund, who holds the post of Minister of Education and Research, will stand in as acting Minister of Culture.In 2022, the Maternity Act was […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Bavarian Nordic ramps up manufacture of mpox vaccine as WHO declares Public Health Emergency

    ·

    The Danish biochemistry firm Bavarian Nordic announced on Saturday it would expand the supply and manufacture of its smallpox and mpox vaccine to Africa, where an outbreak of a severe variant of the disease has claimed hundreds of lives in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and resulted in the Africa CDC and WHO declaring continental and international Public Health Emergencies.

    So far in 2024, more than 8,700 mpox cases and over 400 deaths have been reported across seven African countries, 96 percent of which have occurred in the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to a report in June from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

    On Friday, Bavarian Nordic had sought approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to extend its smallpox and mpox vaccine to children from 12 to 17 years, after a clinical study showed similar immune and safety results in children as adults.

    Bavarian Nordic is preparing for a clinical trial to assess the mpox vaccine viability in children from 2 to 12 years of age in the DRC and Uganda later this year, said the company in a press release.

    The mpox vaccine is not available in African countries, but Bavarian Nordic said that this trial, partially funded by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), may eventually support the vaccine’s approval in the region.

    “Children and adolescents are disproportionally affected by mpox in the ongoing outbreak in Africa, highlighting the importance and urgency to broaden the access to vaccines and therapies for this vulnerable population,” said Paul Chaplin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bavarian Nordic in a press release.

    Bavarian Nordic’s Copenhagen-listed shares jumped 18.5 percent to 285 Danish crowns after the announcement. Over the last five sessions, the stock is up 46 percent.

    During the 2022-2023 mpox outbreak, Bavarian Nordic’s mpox vaccine was granted an Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. FDA for both pre- and post-exposure use in adolescents, and the company expanded access to the vaccine, supplying more than 15 million doses to 76 countries.

    Since, the Danish firm has built a vaccine inventory that can provide a surge capacity for potential outbreaks. The company has told Africa CDC that it can manufacture 10 million doses by the end of 2025, in addition to current orders, and could already supply up to 2 million doses this year.

    Africa is currently tackling one of the largest and deadliest known mpox outbreak to date, with children accounting for the majority of infections and deaths. Along with DRC, cases have also been confirmed in Cameroon, Central African Republic, Ghana, Liberia and South Africa.

    Mpox was first identified in the DR Congo in 1970. In most cases, mpox symptoms – typically fever and headache, followed by painful lesions – resolve within a few weeks.

    However, for some, mpox can lead to medical complications, such as bronchopneumonia, sepsis, encephalitis, loss of vision, or death. The mpox virus strain behind the current outbreak, known as clade I, is estimated to be fatal in up to 10 percent of cases.

    Bavarian Nordic specializes in the development, production and distribution of vaccines against infectious diseases in connection with cancer treatment, as well as Ebola and cervical cancer.

    Their biggest market is in Europe and North America and they are headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark.

    Bavarian Nordic’s is the only mpox vaccine approved in the U.S., Canada, Switzerland, the EU/EEA and the UK, where it is part of the countries’ national biological preparedness.

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) currently recommends two vaccines to prevent mpox: one by Bavarian Nordic and one by U.S. pharmaceutical company Emergent Biosolutions.

    Bavarian Nordic will announce its second quarter results on 22 August.

  • News round up

    Danish gang member charged with complicity in Copenhagen hand grenade case

    ·

    A 25-year-old Danish gang member has been charged with complicity in an incident involving a 25-year-old Swedish man who was arrested in Copenhagen last week for possession of two hand grenades with intent to detonate them somewhere in the Copenhagen area.In court on Friday morning, it emerged that the Dane is accused of having ordered […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Uber rides will return to Denmark in new format

    ·

    The ride app Uber is returning to Denmark in 2025, a country it previously operated in, with a different business model adapted to the Danish market.

    In light of the changes, the trade union 3F welcomed the company back. The union had been one of Uber’s biggest critics in Denmark under its previous model. 

    “I think Uber has turned the corner. You are allowed to become wiser. When they come, it’s probably because they want to comply with the Danish rules of the game,” said secretary of negotiations at 3F Transport Jørn Hedengran.

    Uber pulled out of Denmark in 2017 amid accusations of social dumping. A review by the Tax Office subsequently showed that 99 percent of the country’s almost 1,200 Uber drivers had failed to report their income from driving.

    Uber’s business model was also found to be in violation of the taxi act, and in 2020 the company paid a fine of DKK 25 million for its operations in Denmark.

    When Uber stopped doing business in Denmark the driving service had 300,000 users in Denmark, according to Uber.

    Many Danes still have Uber’s app on their mobiles because they use it frequently in other countries.

    But, from the beginning of next year, when they order a ride via the Uber app in Denmark, the car will come from the Copenhagen taxi company Drivr, and will cost the same as an ordinary Danish rental car.

    “We bring the best of both worlds into this partnership. It is Uber’s software platform, where they have millions of users, combined with our knowledge of Copenhagen, where we drive and serve customers on a daily basis” said director at Drivr Bo Svane.

    Uber’s collaboration with Drivr mirrors a similar approach they have taken in other countries.

    “We do it in many places in Europe. We find a local partner who can help us with the things we need. In this case it is drivers and local knowledge. And then we contribute with our app,” said regional manager of Uber in Northern Europe Maurits Schönfeld.

  • News round up

    Greenlandic court rules anti-whaling activist will remain in prison while extradition decision pends

    ·

    The American-Canadian anti-whaling activist Paul Watson, who was arrested in Greenland in July, will remain in custody on the island while Denmark decides whether to extradite him to Japan, a local court ruled on Thursday.Watson, 73, was arrested in the port of Nuuk after docking his ship on July 21. He is wanted under an […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Carlsberg CEO eyes India expansion after buyout of regional partners

    ·

    Carlsberg has taken full control of its business in India and Nepal, agreeing to buy out its Singaporean partner Khetan Group for a total of USD 744 million, the the Danish brewing giant has confirmed.

    Carlsberg announced on August 2 its intentions to buy a 33.33 percent stake in Carlsberg South Asia from Singaporean partner CSAPL Holdings, along with stakes in underlying companies, with the deal expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of this year.

    After the sale, Carlsberg will own 100 percent of the business in India and 99.94 percent of the business in Nepal, according to a company press release.

    Carlsberg and Khetan have been embroiled in a long-standing dispute that emerged in 2019, when Carlsberg India board members from Khetan appealed to the Indian government to investigate what they said was Carlsberg’s flouting of laws on trade discounts, advertisement and sales promotion, according to Reuters.

    Carlsberg’s CEO Jacob Aarup-Andersen said he was pleased to have reached an “amicable agreement” with CSAPL, and that the buy-out would open new opportunities in India.

    “We can now accelerate investments to capture the long-term growth opportunities in this exciting market,” he said.

    In a new interview with Finans on Thursday, Aarup-Andersen said that Khetan Group had “held back on investments”, and looked ahead to taking Carlsberg “beyond the Steppes”.

    The Danish company currently controls around 17 percent of India’s drinks market.

  • News round up

    Greenlandic court will today decide whether to extradite prominent anti-whaling activist to Japan

    ·

    A hearing at a Greenlandic court will today decide whether the well-known Canadian-American environmental activist Paul Watson, co -founder of Greenpeace, will continue to be held in custody with a view to extradition to Japan, which has had an international arrest warrant on him since 2010.

    Watson, who also founded the activist conservation group Sea Shepherd, had docked his ship in the Greenlandic capital Nuuk when he was arrested on 21 July for anti-whaling activities in Antarctica in 2010.

    Watson himself does not want to be extradited, and his lawyers believe it would be a breach of EU conventions. 

    The Captain Paul Watson Foundation, another organisation founded by the 73-year-old activist, responded in July that it was “completely shocked” by the arrest, “as the Red Notice had disappeared a few months ago”.

    “We implore the Danish government to release Captain Watson and not entertain this politically-motivated request”, stated Locky MacLean, Ship Operation’s Director for CPWF in a press release.

    In the three weeks since the arrest, the case has attracted close international attention. 

    Several celebrities and political figures have voiced their support for Watson, including French President Emmanuel Macron, whose office issued an official statement urging Danish authorities not to extradite the prominent environmentalist, according to Le Monde.

    Actor Pierce Brosnan published a widely-circulated letter to the Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen imploring her to “consider saving Paul Watson’s life”.

    The hashtag #FreePaulWatson emerged on X, and the French actor turned animal rights activist Brigitte Bardot – a longtime patron of Watson’s work – told Le Parisien that he was “caught in a trap” and that the Japanese government had “launched a global manhunt”.

    The hearing to decide whether Watson remains in custody will take place at Sermersooq Circuit Court this afternoon.

  • News round up

    Dance and choreography get plenty of space and stages from 31 August

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    A new mecca for dance opens on 31 August in Carlsberg Byen in Copenhagen. Dansehallerne (The dance halls) are a new national stage and will become “a hub for dance and choreography and an injection of salt water that will have an impact on Danish cultural life,” writes director Danjel Andersson.Dansehallerne will be open to […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Swedish man with two hand grenades arrested in Copenhagen

    ·

    A 25-year-old Swedish man who was in possession of two hand grenades was arrested in Tingbjerg in Copenhagen last night, according to a statement from Copenhagen Police on X.The man will be produced in a closed-door constitutional hearing at Frederiksberg court at 9:30 AM.Yesterday, the police were called to a suspicious situation in Tingbjerg by […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Denmark’s plan for first green flight route stumbles over legislation

    ·

    Denmark’s first green aviation route, which the government pledged last year would open in Denmark in 2025, is looking “uncertain”, according to the Danish Transport Agency.A significant roadblock is the fact that flying on 100 percent green fuel is still restricted. Safety regulations stipulate that an aircraft tank may contain a fuel mixture of a […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more