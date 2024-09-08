Business

Fewer do hard physical work in Denmark compared to EU average

In a new EU-wide labour survey, 17 of percent of Danish employees said they spend the majority of their working time on hard physical work, undercutting the EU average of 27 percent. More Danish workers perform social work tasks, like teaching and communications, and Denmark ranks sixth in the EU in terms of how autonomous employees feel.

Photo: Pixabay

Denmark is among the EU countries where hard physical work occupies the lowest proportion of the working day, according a study of workforce practices across the bloc.In the latest Labor Force Survey, compiled by Eurostat in 2022, 17 percent of Danish employees said they spend the majority of their working time on hard physical work, […]

Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

Monthly subscription

119

DKK/month.

(Billed once a month)

Give us a try

Signup

6 month subscription

99

DKK/month.

(Billed twice a year)

Save 120 DKK

Signup

Yearly subscription

79

DKK/month.

(Billed once a year)

Save 480 DKK

Signup

Save with a company subscription?

Learn more

TOP STORIES

Connect club

Connect Club is your gateway to a vibrant programme of events and an international community in Denmark.

Sign up here

Career

Want to advertise your job with CPH Post?

Contact us

Jobs