Humpback whales and tuna spotted in Øresund near Helsingør

International flights remain suspended at Nuuk airport – the new air travel hub in the capital of Greenland – after the Danish Transport Agency refused last week, for the second time, to reinstate international services.

Denmark revoked Nuuk airports international flight authorization in mid-August.

At the time, the Agency said in a news release, published in Danish, that Nuuk airport doesn’t meet “the necessary high level of security in the security area.”

“As airport security involves a high level of confidentiality, we cannot go into detail about which security measures are currently lacking,” said the Agency’s deputy director Christian Vesterager.

It is now more than a month since there has been an international flight to the airport.

On Monday, the chairman of the Greenlandic government, Múte B. Egede, and Greenland’s minister for housing and infrastructure, Hans Peter Poulsen, summoned the board chairman and deputy chairman of Greenland Airports, according to a press release from Naalakkersuisut.

“The current conditions are unacceptable, and we expect further focus to be placed on progress,” said Egede.

The Danish Transport Agency is due to visit the airport for an inspection in early October, according to DR.

“We are working intensely and focused on getting a handle on what is missing, so that the international flights can start again, and we once again deeply regret the inconvenience this causes for our customers and passengers,” said Greenland Airports director Jens Lauridsen last week.

Domestic flights are not affected.

In 2018, Denmark financed half of the airports in Greenland rather than allow the bid from China Communications Construction Company to build them.

It’s not only China eyeing Greenland: in 2019, Donald Trump brazenly stated that the US should buy Greenland. This was swiftly rebuked by Greenland with the words “we’re open for business, not for sale”.