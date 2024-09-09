News round up

Politicians in Copenhagen strive for a better public school in budget deal

The Copenhagen Post

A broad majority in the Copenhagen City Council on Monday reached an agreement on the municipality’s budget for next year.Public Schools will receive a boost of DKK 156 million next year, leading to a two-adult system in kindergarten and first grade, transition teachers and extra management resources.“It was crucial that this budget became noticeable for […]

  • News round up

    Politicians vote yes to ‘Palæstina Plads’ in Copenhagen

    ·

    A majority in the technical and environmental committee at Copenhagen City Hall voted yes to naming a square in the middle of Nørrebro ‘Palæstina Plads’ – Palestine Square – on Monday, according to DR.The square is between Nørrebrogade, Esromgade and Hillerødgade, next to the all day café and bar, Friheden, and local skatepark.The idea of […]

  • News round up

    New poll: Government has lost 26 seats

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    The Danish government is still at odds with voters.According to a poll from Voxmeter on Monday, the government receives only 63 mandates against 89 at the election.Thus, neither the summer holiday nor a ministerial reshuffle seems to have helped Mette Frederiksen’s government, which she herself has begun to call “strange”.Maybe because it is a mixed […]

  • News round up

    Waiting lists are decreasing at Denmark’s hospitals

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    The waiting list for an operation or other hospital treatment for physical has become shorter, according to figures from the Danish Health Data Agency.The waiting list has decreased from 44 days in the 1st quarter to 40 days in the 2nd quarter of 2024. The average waiting time is now just three days from the […]

  • News round up

    Coop supermarket achieves phaseout of PFAS

    ·

    Coop supermarket group has achieved the fullest possible phaseout of PFAS from its product lines, a decade after pledging, in 2014, to replace all items containing the harmful chemical substances, the company announced today.The company said the changes apply across its brand portfolio of Kvickly, Superbrugsen and 365 Discount and on coop.dk, according to Ritzau.“It […]

  • News round up

    Pia Kjærsgaard ends her political career

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    The founder and long-time leader of Dansk Folkeparti, Pia Kjærsgaard, will not stand again for Folketinget and will end a spectacular career in Danish politics when the current election period is over. She announces this in an interview with TV 2.The 77-year-old politician emphasizes that the decision is her own and that she has thought […]

  • News round up

    Pro-Palestinian demonstrators walked through campus at Roskilde University

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Around 80 to 100 participants from the organization ‘RUC (Roskilde University) Intifada’ were protesting on Thursday under the heading: “RUC is complicit in genocide”, TV2 Kosmopol reports.According to a post on Facebook, the group of students protest “against the university’s complicity in the Zionist genocide of the Palestinian people.” The students meet the university with […]

  • News round up

    Apartment prices continue 7-month upward trend to hit record high in August

    ·

    The offer prices for owner-occupied apartments set a new record in August. A typical owner-occupied flat of 85 square meters now costs almost DKK 3.5 million on average nationwide, a rise of 4.8 percent on the same month last year, according to statistics from the Danish finance sector association Finans Danmark, published on Tuesday.Tender prices […]

  • News round up

    Iceland to make state visit to Denmark to foster technology partnerships

    ·

    On 8 and 9 October, Iceland’s President Halla Tómasdóttir and spouse Mr. Björn Skúlason will make a state visit to Denmark, where they will be received by the Danish King Frederik and Queen Mary.It is the first incoming state visit for the Royal Couple and the first state visit for the newly elected Icelandic president. […]

  • News round up

    Gang associate charged with terrorism after setting fire to a Jewish-owned residence

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    A 21-year-old man has been charged with terrorism by committing arson at a Jewish person’s address in the capital area in the early morning of 29 May.The case was on preliminary hearing in Copenhagen City Court on Tuesday, Ritzau reports.According to the charge, the accused used flammable liquid to set fire to balcony furniture. The […]

  • News round up

    Two out of three children have negative or violent experiences online

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    It is more the rule than the exception that children and young people in Denmark face the downside of being online. 69 percent of 9 to 17-year-olds have experienced digital harassment or something else unpleasant online within the past year, according to a new study by Epinion for Save the Children and TrygFonden.Offensive and unpleasant experiences have […]

  • News round up

    Growing frustration in Greenland after Denmark revokes Nuuk airport’s international flight authorization

    ·

    International flights remain suspended at Nuuk airport – the new air travel hub in the capital of Greenland – after the Danish Transport Agency refused last week, for the second time, to reinstate international services.

    Denmark revoked Nuuk airports international flight authorization in mid-August.

    At the time, the Agency said in a news release, published in Danish, that Nuuk airport doesn’t meet “the necessary high level of security in the security area.”

    “As airport security involves a high level of confidentiality, we cannot go into detail about which security measures are currently lacking,” said the Agency’s deputy director Christian Vesterager.

    It is now more than a month since there has been an international flight to the airport.

    On Monday, the chairman of the Greenlandic government, Múte B. Egede, and Greenland’s minister for housing and infrastructure, Hans Peter Poulsen, summoned the board chairman and deputy chairman of Greenland Airports, according to a press release from Naalakkersuisut.

    “The current conditions are unacceptable, and we expect further focus to be placed on progress,” said Egede.

    The Danish Transport Agency is due to visit the airport for an inspection in early October, according to DR.

    “We are working intensely and focused on getting a handle on what is missing, so that the international flights can start again, and we once again deeply regret the inconvenience this causes for our customers and passengers,” said Greenland Airports director Jens Lauridsen last week.

    Domestic flights are not affected.

    In 2018, Denmark financed half of the airports in Greenland rather than allow the bid from China Communications Construction Company to build them.

    Read next: Denmark will chair the Arctic Council in 2025 – what is it up against?

    It’s not only China eyeing Greenland: in 2019, Donald Trump brazenly stated that the US should buy Greenland. This was swiftly rebuked by Greenland with the words “we’re open for business, not for sale”.

  • News round up

    Danish study shows only children go through puberty earlier

    ·

    Children with no siblings are more likely than children with siblings to go through puberty earlier, a new study by Aarhus University shows. Girls who are only children start puberty on average 5.5 months earlier and boys 4.5 months earlier compared to children who have siblings.Girls with half-siblings or step-siblings entered puberty more than two […]

  • News round up

    Politicians in Copenhagen strive for a better public school in budget deal

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    A broad majority in the Copenhagen City Council on Monday reached an agreement on the municipality’s budget for next year.Public Schools will receive a boost of DKK 156 million next year, leading to a two-adult system in kindergarten and first grade, transition teachers and extra management resources.“It was crucial that this budget became noticeable for […]

  • News round up

    Humpback whales and tuna spotted in Øresund near Helsingør

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    On Sunday, a humpback whale was spotted in Øresund near Kronborg, head of the Øresund Aquarium, Jens Peder Jeppesen, tells TV 2 Kosmopol.“I just saw a humpback whale of between 10 and 15 metres. It’s absolutely fantastic. It was about 25 meters away, and then it just came drifting,” says Jeppesen.He has been associated with […]

  • News round up

    Cloudbursts and strong winds replace heat wave

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    After a week of extraordinarily warm September days, autumn comes to Denmark on Monday.On Monday morning, cloudbursts were recorded in several places in West Sjælland, just as there were heavy rain and thunderstorms in Sjælland and in North Jutland.The area with the strong thunderstorms is on its way up towards East and North Jutland Monday […]

  • News round up

    Jeppe Søe pointed at the problems in Moderaterne, now he is leaving the party

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    After a dramatic week of crisis meetings, apologies and psychological assistance, one of the Moderaterne’s founders, Jeppe Søe, chose to leave the party.“I am withdrawing on the basis of a week and a half of disgust, and in particular towards the employees. Of course, I can’t be part of that. It’s completely impossible,” says Jeppe […]

  • News round up

    Save the Children collects DKK 8.6m for Ukraine, Sudan, Gaza and Denmark in donation drive

    ·

    The non-profit Red Barnet (Save the Children) collected a total of DKK 8.6m during Sunday’s national collection day, according to DR.Red Barnet said it will use the money in Gaza, Ukraine, for poor children in Denmark, combating digital harassment, and to help children in Sudan, where millions are internally displaced after years of civil turbulence […]

  • News round up

    Government moves to abolish system of residence permits for rejected asylum seekers in Denmark

    ·

    Today, foreigners in Denmark without legal residence can be granted a residence permit after 18 months, if the Danish government has not been able to deport them.The system is aimed at people who have been refused asylum by the Ministry for Immigration and Integration, but whose deportation is – despite their cooperating with Danish authorities […]

  • News round up

    Capital Region allocates large sum for security personnel in psychiatry in 2025 fiscal budget

    ·

    The parties in the Capital Region have agreed on the fiscal bugdet for 2025. A key stream for the finance will be psychiatric services, and ensuring better care quality and patient and employee safety, writes the region in a press release.To achieve that, DKK 22.7 million will be set aside to provide the region’s psychiatric […]

  • News round up

    Record numbers booked overnight stays in the open air

    ·

    There were 46,714 overnight bookings at Denmark’s campsites and shelters from 24 June to 11 August according to figures from the Danish Nature Agency.It’s a new record; in two years, the number of bookings in open-air locations during the summer holiday weeks of 26 to 32 has increased by 25 percent.“More and more people have opened […]

  • News round up

    Greta Thunberg arrested in Copenhagen

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has been arrested in Krystalgade in Inner Copenhagen, writes Ritzau and Ekstra Bladet, the latter showing pictures from the event on Wednesday.The movement Students Against the Occupation writes in a press release that the movement has decided to occupy the University of Copenhagen’s museum building.The building houses the university’s Principal’s […]

  • News round up

    Rejsekort app becomes available to everyone

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    While the Data Protection Authority investigates the Rejsekort app, the company behind the app Wednesday is malking it accessible to all, writes Ritzau.With Rejsekort as an app, you can buy a ticket for the entire trip by public transport with a swipe on your phone, and you can skip the physical Rejsekort. The app is […]

  • News round up

    Denmark is losing lots of birds

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Since the 1970s, the number of vipers, song larks and warblers has dropped so significantly that experts issue a warning.“Our bird fauna is declining rapidly,” says Carsten Rahbek, professor of biodiversity at the University of Copenhagen to DR and adds:“25 percent of the world’s birds have disappeared in the past 40 years, and the same […]

  • News round up

    Green milestone: More than one in ten Danish cars are electric

    ·

    The share of passenger cars in Denmark that are fully electric is now over ten percent for the first time, according to a calculation from the car importers’ trade association, Mobility Denmark, shows that 

    In August, 7,050 new electric cars were sold in Denmark, and electric cars made up 55 percent of the monthly car sales.

    Tax exemptions have encouraged more Danes to choose an electric car, Mads Rørvig, managing director of Mobility Denmark, tells Ritzau.

    “At the same time, there is now a range of electric cars that have a sufficient range, just as electric cars have become available in several price ranges, so this certainly means something.”

    “And car buyers’ range anxiety is about to be cured, because there are more charging stations and the cars can drive somewhat longer,” said Rørvig.

    He is convinced that electric car sales will only gain even more momentum in the coming years, and that proposed zero-emission zones in Danish cities from the beginningof 2025 will push electric uptake further.

    “After all, we have been given a deadline in Europe which states that from 1 January 2035 we may only sell electric cars, so we will reach 100 per cent at some point. That is why we expect that more than every third car in Denmark will be an electric car in 2030, and maybe it will even go even faster,” he added.

    While the Skoda Enyaq iV was the best-selling electric car in August, Tesla remains the most-bought brand in Denmark overall.

    There are currently 34,318 Tesla Model Ys on Danish roads, closely followed by Tesla’s Model 3, of which 33,396 are registered. This is followed by Volkswagen’s ID. 4 and Skoda Enyaq iV.

  • News round up

    Denmark cancer risk for under-75s unchanged for ten years, still highest in Nordics

    ·

    The risk that a individual in Denmark gets cancer before the age of 75 is largely the same in 2022 as it was 10 years earlier. In 2022, the risk of developing cancer in the under-75 population was 33.7 percent, a small decline from 34.5 percent in 2013, according to a new estimate from the […]

  • News round up

    Danish rifle shooter takes Bronze in Paralympic debut

    ·

    Danish Martin Black Jørgensen won a bronze medal in the Men’s 10m Air Rifle Standing event at the Paris Paralympic Games on Saturday.With a score of 226.5, he was edged out by Jinho Park of South Korea, who took gold and set a new Paralympic record with 249.4 points, and Yerkin Gabbasov of Kazakhstan for […]

  • News round up

    FC Copenhagen gets a much-needed win in a dramatic encounter with archrivals Brondby

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Despite being a man down from the end of the first half, a good start was enough for FC Copenhagen to take a much-needed win against Brondby on Sunday in Parken.Almost 35,000 spectators saw an exciting and intense 3-1 victory to the hosts.Just a few minutes in, the home fans could cheer when Magnus Mattsson […]

  • News round up

    Danish short film eyes Oscars nomination after wowing at Odense Film Festival

    ·

    At this year’s Odense International Film Festival, the German -born Danish-Icelandic director Hilke Rönnfeldt scooped a top prize for her short film – and might be in line for an even bigger accolade.Rönnfeldt won the award for Best Danish Short Film for A Study of Empathy, and it will now be sent to the Oscar […]

  • News round up

    Crown Prince Christian leaving for three-month work trip to East Africa

    ·

    Denmark’s Crown Prince Christian will go to East Africa for an extended work trip, the Royal House announced on Friday.

    The Crown Prince will leave on 4 September and stay until December.

    He will be involved in “the daily operation of two farms, which will, among other things, include practical and administrative tasks and also give the Crown Prince an insight into local nature conservation,” writes the Royal House in a press release.

    It added that there is a “long tradition that the successors to the throne go on extended stays abroad during their youth and have the opportunity to develop and experience the world”, and noted King Frederik X’s “expedition to Mongolia in 1986 focused on the nomads” and work on a vineyard in California in 1989.

    Her Majesty Queen Margrethe also went on longer trips to the East and South America in the 1960s.

    The Royal House said no additional information would be made public:

    “It is the hope of The King and Queen and The Crown Prince that there will be an understanding that the stay abroad remains a private matter from beginning to end.”

  • News round up

    Supreme Court decides 8-year-old son of revoked Danish citizen will be brought home from Syria

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    A protracted and drawn-out case ends with Denmark taking home an 8-year-old boy from a prison camp in Syria.The boy’s mother had her citizenship revoked by the Ministry of Immigration and Integration in 2020 for her involvement with terrorist group Islamic State (IS).The mother’s connection to Denmark consists in the fact that she lived in […]

  • News round up

    Queen to give opening speech at Aarhus culture festival today

    ·

    When the ten-day culture festival Aarhus Festuge officially opens on Friday evening with a gala performance in the Musikhuset, Denmark’s Queen Margrethe will take to the podium to give the opening speech.Despite the fact that the Queen is no longer the patron of Aarhus Festuge, she has nevertheless agreed to speak – to the great […]

  • News round up

    Lars Weiss will become interim Lord Mayor of Copenhagen again

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Sophie Hæstorp Andersen is leaving the position of Lord Mayor of Copenhagen to take up the position of Minister of Social Affairs and Housing.She will be replaced by Social Democratic party member Lars Weiss, who will be temporary Lord Mayor until the municipal elections in November 2025.Lars Weiss is a local politician for many years […]

  • News round up

    The two children buried by landslide in Danish holiday destination have died

    ·

    Two young German boys aged 9 and 12 who were buried by a large landslide on a popular holiday beach in Thy, Nordjylland on Sunday afternoon have died, Central and Vestjylland Police said on Wednesday.The children, who are from different families, were with their parents at Vorupør beach, and were playing at the base of […]

  • News round up

    Four Danish cities to host EU Council meetings during Denmark 2025 Presidency

    ·

    When Denmark takes over the presidency of the Council of the European Union in July 2025, four Danish cities will play host its high-level ministerial meetings and conferences.In Copenhagen, proceedings will take place in Forum CPH, while Aalborg will host its meetings in Nordjylland’s largest conference centre, AKKC. AKKC’s director Nicolaj Holm says the conference […]

  • News round up

    Bornholm ferry crossing will be cheaper from 2025

    ·

    A journey from Copenhagen to the island of Bornholm is about to get cheaper: Bornholmslinjen has announced lower ticket prices in 2025.In its new sailing schedule to and from Bornholm in 2025, the ferry service’s ticket cost is reduced, while the number of crossings with the fast ferry ‘Express 1’ is increased.Decreasing fuel costs will […]

  • News round up

    Danish banks’ record high interest income begins to wane as economy cools

    ·

    Danish banks have set annual earnings records year on year in recent times, as inflation in Denmark and the EU has climbed, pushing up interest rates.But with inflation finally coming under control in the past year in the world’s major economies, and the ECB cutting its rates in May, Danish banks’ net interest incomes have […]

  • News round up

    Danish scientists find new explanations for the risk of developing depression

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    A team of Danish scientists have been the first to show that healthy and fit people with a particular brain chemical and psychological profile are at high risk of developing depression requiring treatment in the long term.The profile that puts otherwise healthy and fit people at high risk of developing severe depression -without them having […]

  • News round up

    Finance Minister: 1,000 state administration jobs will be cut from 2025

    ·

    Up to 1,000 government jobs will be cut as part of Denmark’s 2025 state budget, in an “extensive round of layoffs” aimed at reducing administrative hours, according to information obtained by Ekstra Bladet and confirmed by the Finance Minister.The move is intended to reduce unnecessary administration and free up funds for salary increases for frontline […]

  • News round up

    SAS averts major strike in Norway, signs new labour agreement

    ·

    SAS has averted a major strike that would have paralysed the airline’s Norwegian domestic traffic, on the eve of the planned action.The trade union Fellesforbundet said on Tuesday morning that it had entered into a new collective agreement with partially Danish state-owned airline, to ensure better wages and working conditions for its Norwegian cabin crew.A […]

  • News round up

    New study: Choral singing improves the quality of life for people with dementia

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Choral singing not only spreads joy. It can also have a markedly positive effect on the quality of life for people with dementia, according to a pilot study from Aalborg University.The DR documentary series ”Dementia Choir” follows 17 Danes with dementia and how, despite their illness, they get ready to give a big concert in […]

  • News round up

    Denmark’s new national coach on stress leave – unknown assistant will handle UEFA matches

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    After a disappointing Euro24, Denmark’s national coach, Kasper Hjulmand, chose to step down from the post. Instead, his assistant, Morten Wieghorst, was appointed as temporary national coach until the end of the year.But now it seems uncertain whether Wieghorst will lead the national team at all. On the day when he was to stand up […]

  • News round up

    Rule change: Work and residence applications in foreign currencies no longer accepted

    ·

    To be granted a residence and work permit for salaried work in Denmark as a non-EU resident, your salary and terms of employment must adhere to what the Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIRI) terms ‘Danish standards’.That means that your hours and pay must fall within the average range, as calculated by the […]

  • News round up

    Working from home still as popular as during corona

    ·

    Four out of ten employees in Denmark have worked from home in the past month – the same levels as during the peak of the covid-19 pandemic at the beginning of 2021, according to new figures from Danmarks Statistik.After lockdown was lifted, the number of employees who worked from home decreased – likely because they were […]

  • News round up

    Danish drugmaker Bavarian Nordic predicts strong revenue after large new mpox contract

    ·

    Bavarian Nordic announced on Wednesday that it has signed a contract with an undisclosed European country to provide 440,000 doses of its smallpox and mpox vaccine.

    The delivery of the vaccines will take place before the end of 2024, and the Danish drugmaker said it was therefore optimistic on full-year earnings, writing in a stock exchange announcement that it would maintain its full-year guidance at the top end of its range.

    On Friday, the company published its interim results, declaring revenue for the first half of DKK 2,259 million – which is roughly 30 percent below the same period last year.

    However, revenue from travel health increased by a 15 percent as predicted, while its rabies and tick-borne encephalitis vaccines sold better than expected, said the company.

    After confirming its new contract with the unnamed European country, Bavarian Nordic assured in a statement that it could still fulfil its existing commitment to supply up to 10 million mpox doses, plus another 2 million by the end of the year.

    The new order “will not impact the remaining capacity that is available to support governments and organizations to address the current WHO declared Public Health Emergency of International Concern for mpox”, it wrote.

    Several countries in Africa are currently tackling one of the largest and deadliest known mpox outbreaks to date.

    So far in 2024, more than 8,700 mpox cases and over 400 deaths have been reported across seven African countries, 96 percent of which have occurred in the Democratic Republic of Congo, with children accounting for the majority of infections and deaths, according to a report in June from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

    On Wednesday, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute in India announced it will develop an mpox vaccine, causing Bavarian’s share value to drop by 7.7 percent on the Copenhagen Nasdaq exchange.

    In April, Bavarian Nordic launched its mpox vaccine in the US, and won a EUR 65 million contract to supply of smallpox vaccines to the EU preparedness programme, rescEU.

    The mpox vaccine is yet to become publicly available in African countries.

    However in June, Bavarian announced it would donate mpox vaccines to support the public health response in Africa, and in August announced it was preparing for a clinical trial to assess vaccine’s viability in children from 2 to 12 years in the DRC and Uganda.

    The trial, scheduled for later this year, may eventually support the vaccine’s approval in the region, said the company in a press release.

    “Children and adolescents are disproportionally affected by mpox in the ongoing outbreak in Africa, highlighting the importance and urgency to broaden the access to vaccines and therapies for this vulnerable population,” said Paul Chaplin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bavarian Nordic.

  • News round up

    Novo Nordisk throws summer party for 30,000 staff with Danish music headliners

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    As tradition has it, Novo Nordisk holds its summer party at Roskilde Dyrskueplads, the same spot where Roskilde Festival is held.“All employees who work in Denmark are invited, which is more than 30,000. The vast majority arrive by bus, but we apologize if there are impacts on traffic in the area around the festival site,” […]

  • News round up

    Government will let 17-year-olds drive to school

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Denmark is challenged by the fact that citizens living in rural areas are poorly served by public transport. Especially young people under education can experience it will take a while to go to school and home.The government will remedy this by allowing 17-year-olds to drive. Since 2017, it has been possible for 17-year-olds to drive […]

  • News round up

    Renowned arts festival LOUISIANA LITERATURE begins today

    ·

    The 13th annual Danish literary arts festival LOUISIANA LITERATURE begins today, featuring interviews, dialogues, readings, performances and musical interpretations by a slew of international authors over four days at the famous Louisiana Museum of Modern Art in Humlebæk.

    This year, writers will attend from Romania, Austria, Canada, Norway, the United States, Finland, Ireland, Palestine, Switzerland, Pakistan, Sweden and the United Kingdom. 

    The line up includes British Rachel Cusk, Irish Colm Tóibín, Palestinian Adania Shibli, American Danez Smith, Romanian Mircea Cărtărescu, Swiss Kim de l’Horizon, Norwegian Oliver Lovrenski and more.

    “Inspiration from abroad is imperative for our small language region, and translations of high quality international literature offer that addition to Danish literature,” said Louisiana museum director Poul Erik Tøjner and festival director Christian Lund in a joint statement.

    During the festival, the authors appear on stages around the museum, outdoors and indoors, amid nature, architecture and art. 

    The 13th edition of the the literary arts festival LOUISIANA LITERATURE will take place over four days in August 2024. Photo: Louisiana Museum of Modern Art

    “They have all been invited because they have something to say and because their books have made an impression on us. We look forward to hearing literary takes on what it means to live in the world in these times,” they added.

    LOUISIANA LITERATURE takes place from 22-25 August 2024.

    See the programme here.

  • News round up

    Sales are down for Danish industry giants – Danfoss will cut jobs

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Both Danfoss and Grundfos (headquartered in Jutland) have been affected by lower demand in core markets.For Danfoss, revenue will reach just over five billion euros in the first half of 2024. This is a drop of nine percent compared to the same period last year.The lower demand is seen in end markets for machinery for […]

  • News round up

    10 Danish fjords suffer from oxygen depletion

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Cloudy water, oily sludge and dead seabeds are spreading in the Danish fjords.So far, severe oxygen depletion has been measured in 2024 in eight fjords and moderate oxygen depletion in two fjords.This is reported by Denmark’s Nature Conservation Association based on measurements from the Danish Environmental Protection Agency.In the same period last year, there was […]

  • News round up

    US Department of Defense approves guided missiles sales to Denmark

    ·

    The US Department of Defense yesterday approved a possible sale to Denmark of military weapons, logistics and program support for an estimated USD 121 million (DKK 800 million), according to a press release from subsidiary agency, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).The sale is for 339 ‘Excalibur Projectiles’ – an extended-range guided artillery shell able […]

