On Monday night, Denmark broke a weather record when a tropenat, or tropical night, occurred later in the year than ever before recorded in the country’s meteorological history, going back to 1847.A tropical night refers to a 24 hour hour period in which the temperature never goes below 20 degrees.The unusual heat was measured in […]
Unseasonal ‘tropical night’ temperature anomaly measured in Denmark
On Monday night, Denmark broke a weather record when a tropenat, or tropical night, occurred later in the year than ever before recorded in the country’s meteorological history, going back to 1847.
Germany introduces passport control at all land borders to combat irregular migration
Germany has riled its Schengen neighbours by introducing passport control along the borders of all nine neighboring countries – including Denmark – citing an overloaded asylum system.
Report: Danes are least worried about fake news compared with rest of world
Despite an increase in concern about misinformation, the Danes’ fear of fake news is still significantly lower than in the rest of the world, a new report shows.
DSV buys German giant for 107 billion – becomes the world’s largest logistics company
It started with nine truck drivers in an inn on Sjælland in 1976. Now, with the purchase of German DB Schenker, Danish DSV has become the world’s largest freight operator
Parking in Copenhagen to become much more expensive
To finance more parking garages, the politicians in Copenhagen have decided to dramatically raise the prices for parking in 2025. There will also be a fee for parking on Sundays. In Frederiksberg, people are dissatisfied with their neighbouring municipality’s decision.
Tivoli street to become a green oasis in six-month urban experiment
On Vesterbrogade, right in front of Tivoli amusement park’s main entrance, a new green space is about to appear. An upcoming urban experiment will see the tree-lined street reserved for pedestrians, cyclists and electric buses for a six-month pilot period in 2025.
Nordea, Deloitte and McKinsey know it: Diversity is key to success
Why and how does increased gender and ethnic diversity boost corporate performance? Here, we take a look at the data, and hear from DEIB experts at Nordea and Deloitte Denmark about how they’re building diverse teams in the Nordics’ biggest companies.
Connect Club is your gateway to a vibrant programme of events and an international community in Denmark.
Career
Diversifying the Nordics: How a Nigerian economist became a beacon for inclusivity in Scandinavia
Chisom Udeze, the founder of Diversify – a global organization that works at the intersection of inclusion, democracy, freedom, climate sustainability, justice, and belonging – shares how struggling to find a community in Norway motivated her to build a Nordic-wide professional network. We also hear from Dr. Poornima Luthra, Associate Professor at CBS, about how to address bias in the workplace.
Lolland Municipality launches support package for accompanying spouses
Lolland Municipality, home to Denmark’s largest infrastructure project – the Fehmarnbelt tunnel connection to Germany – has launched a new jobseeker support package for the accompanying partners of international employees in the area. The job-to-partner package offers free tailored sessions on finding a job and starting a personal business.
This rooftop ‘Scandarabian’ restaurant is helping international jobseekers to upskill for the Danish market
The social enterprise and rooftop restaurant Do More focuses especially on helping long-term unemployed citizens who struggle to enter the Danish labor market due to a lack of experience from their home country, language barriers, and other factors.