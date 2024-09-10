Climate

Unseasonal ‘tropical night’ temperature anomaly measured in Denmark

Photo: Ella Navarro

On Monday night, Denmark broke a weather record when a tropenat, or tropical night, occurred later in the year than ever before recorded in the country’s meteorological history, going back to 1847.A tropical night refers to a 24 hour hour period in which the temperature never goes below 20 degrees.The unusual heat was measured in […]

