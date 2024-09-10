Transport

Sweden skips flight tax – Denmark introduces it next year

While Denmark, after a long delay, will introduce taxes on flying in 2025, Sweden now has decided to abolish the tax for passengers

Sweden has decided to skip tax on flights. Denmark will introduce it next year. (photo: Pixabay)
The Copenhagen Post

Last week, the Swedish Minister for Infrastructure and Housing, Andreas Carlsson, announced that they will increase the number of flights in Sweden and remove the tax to fly.Since 2018, air travelers in Sweden have paid a passenger tax each time they have booked a ticket.“It must be possible to travel throughout our long country – […]

