Education

Moving to Copenhagen to study? Top tips from a student community manager

Laura Lombardi came from Italy to Copenhagen in 2015 as an international student. Almost a decade later, she is the community and operations manager at Basecamp, a student house accommodation in the very heart of Copenhagen city centre

Laura Lombardi, Community and Operations Manager at Basecamp student accommodation in Copenhagen. Photo: Basecamp
Christina Kronback

Laura Lombardi came from Italy to Copenhagen in 2015 as an international student. Almost a decade later, she is the community and operations manager at Basecamp, a student house accommodation in the very heart of Copenhagen city centre. Her job is to ensure all international students feel at home and have the best stay possible […]

Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

Monthly subscription

119

DKK/month.

(Billed once a month)

Give us a try

Signup

6 month subscription

99

DKK/month.

(Billed twice a year)

Save 120 DKK

Signup

Yearly subscription

79

DKK/month.

(Billed once a year)

Save 480 DKK

Signup

Save with a company subscription?

Learn more

TOP STORIES

Connect club

Connect Club is your gateway to a vibrant programme of events and an international community in Denmark.

Sign up here

Career

Want to advertise your job with CPH Post?

Contact us

Jobs