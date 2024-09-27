In 2022, Danish households and businesses consumed a total of 149 million tons of materials – around 75 percent above the EU average, according to Danmarks Statistik.While Denmark’s average consumption per capita was 25.3 tonnes, the EU average was 14.4 tonnes. That places Denmark as the fifth highest consumer in 2022, behind Finland (43.7), Romania […]
Denmark’s material consumption is 75 percent above EU average
Denmark’s material consumption per capita is 75 percent greater than the EU average. The country is the fifth highest consumer in 2022, behind Finland, Romania, Estonia and Sweden.
FCK’s Moroccan-born Mohamed Elyounoussi on football, family and finding balance in Denmark
A little over a year since he signed a four year contract with the most successful Danish football club in Europe, family-man and top athlete Mohamed Elyounoussi’s decision to move to Denmark has brought benefits both on and off the pitch.
Denmark’s Finance Minister voices support for Draghi’s competitive EU model
The EU must abolish some of the competition rules that EU Commissioner for Competition Margeret Vestager has managed during her decade-long tenure, if European businesses are to compete with the US and China, says Denmark’s Finance Minister. Vestager counters that the rules do not limit growth.
Denmark’s material consumption is 75 percent above EU average
Denmark’s material consumption per capita is 75 percent greater than the EU average. The country is the fifth highest consumer in 2022, behind Finland, Romania, Estonia and Sweden.
Copenhagen launches socially-conscious tourism strategy
The tourist organization for Copenhagen, Wonderful Copenhagen, has presented a new strategy called ‘All Inclusive’. The objective is that “tourism must make the world a better destination”.
China announces visa-free policy for Denmark
China has today announced visa-free travel for Danish passport holders, following a meeting of the Danish and Chinese Foreign Ministers yesterday at the UN General Assembly in New York. Denmark is the latest country to join a growing list of visa-free beneficiaries, as China seeks to boost tourism and trade.
Green space and quality housing: Copenhagen’s future-minded urban planning
Liselott Stenfeldt, Director of R&D at the renowned architecture firm Gehl, discusses Copenhagen’s strategies for maintaining its thoughtful urban planning while addressing the challenges posed by rising housing prices, environmental changes, and increasing population.
Connect Club is your gateway to a vibrant programme of events and an international community in Denmark.
Career
Come and join us at Citizens Days!
On Friday 27 and Saturday 28 of September, The Copenhagen Post will be at International Citizen Days in Øksnehallen on Vesterbro, Copenhagen. Admission is free and thousands of internationals are expected to attend
Diversifying the Nordics: How a Nigerian economist became a beacon for inclusivity in Scandinavia
Chisom Udeze, the founder of Diversify – a global organization that works at the intersection of inclusion, democracy, freedom, climate sustainability, justice, and belonging – shares how struggling to find a community in Norway motivated her to build a Nordic-wide professional network. We also hear from Dr. Poornima Luthra, Associate Professor at CBS, about how to address bias in the workplace.
Lolland Municipality launches support package for accompanying spouses
Lolland Municipality, home to Denmark’s largest infrastructure project – the Fehmarnbelt tunnel connection to Germany – has launched a new jobseeker support package for the accompanying partners of international employees in the area. The job-to-partner package offers free tailored sessions on finding a job and starting a personal business.
Want to advertise your job with CPH Post?
Jobs