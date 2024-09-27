Podcast

Coping in Copenhagen: På gensyn

Join comedians and writers Abby, Owen and Marius every Friday as they pick through the week’s headlines and swap notes on life in the capital.

Photo: Coping in Copenhagen
Coping in Copenhagen

On this Friday’s show: Marius digs up three rooted stories about trees; Owen makes a splash with the latest on Danish water; Abby navigates through the newest travel app updates; and we’ve got some news about the show itself!

Listen to Coping in Copenhagen on Apple Podcasts.

  • Come and join us at Citizens Days!

    On Friday 27 and Saturday 28 of September, The Copenhagen Post will be at International Citizen Days in Øksnehallen on Vesterbro, Copenhagen. Admission is free and thousands of internationals are expected to attend

  • Diversifying the Nordics: How a Nigerian economist became a beacon for inclusivity in Scandinavia

    Chisom Udeze, the founder of Diversify – a global organization that works at the intersection of inclusion, democracy, freedom, climate sustainability, justice, and belonging – shares how struggling to find a community in Norway motivated her to build a Nordic-wide professional network. We also hear from Dr. Poornima Luthra, Associate Professor at CBS, about how to address bias in the workplace.

  • Lolland Municipality launches support package for accompanying spouses

    Lolland Municipality, home to Denmark’s largest infrastructure project – the Fehmarnbelt tunnel connection to Germany – has launched a new jobseeker support package for the accompanying partners of international employees in the area. The job-to-partner package offers free tailored sessions on finding a job and starting a personal business.

