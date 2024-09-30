News round up

Men are still paid quite a bit more than women in Denmark

·

The Copenhagen Post

Men continue to get a better pay in the Danish labor market according to new figures from Danmarks Statistik.

The average wage difference between men and women was 12.4 percent in 2023. This is 0.2 percentage points higher than in 2022.

The biggest difference is in the regions where women earned an average of DKK 46,313 per month, while men earned DKK 55,177 in 2023.

In 2004, men on the labor market received 16 percent more pay than women. Still, the path to equal pay is too long, believes Janne Bjaaland, director of people and culture at pension company Velliv.

“It’s good news that over a number of years women have approached men’s wages. But it is wrong and unsatisfactory that it is still necessary to talk about pay differences between the sexes and partly that in 20 years we have only cut a quarter of the difference,” says Bjaaland to Nordnet.

The pay gap continues into retirement, where women receive less in pension than men.

On average, men’s pension assets are 20 per cent. higher than women’s.

“Unfortunately, we also take the inequality that we continue to fight with in terms of pay into old age. It is yet another argument that we must have solved the structural injustice on equal pay,” says Janne Bjaaland.

She believes that inequality will change.

“Today, there are more younger women who are getting longer-term educations. It will contribute to raising women’s wages. More women will take up leadership positions, which have otherwise largely been a man’s business,” she says.

  • News round up

    Denmark’s economy continues to thrive

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Danish economy grew more than previously assumed in the second quarter.This is shown by Danmarks Statistik, after more figures for Danish imports and exports have come out.The gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 1.1 percent in the second quarter compared to the first quarter.That’s an upward adjustment of 0.5 percentage points compared to the first […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Danish intelligence service is looking for citizens for secret tasks

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    The Defense Intelligence Service (FE) is looking for citizens and companies who will help “solve tasks” of a larger and smaller nature at home and abroad.Everyone who can and wants to help protect Denmark is encouraged to apply, according to FE’s website.There are no requirements for special education or skills. The mission of the citizens […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Men are still paid quite a bit more than women in Denmark

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Men continue to get a better pay in the Danish labor market according to new figures from Danmarks Statistik.

    The average wage difference between men and women was 12.4 percent in 2023. This is 0.2 percentage points higher than in 2022.

    The biggest difference is in the regions where women earned an average of DKK 46,313 per month, while men earned DKK 55,177 in 2023.

    In 2004, men on the labor market received 16 percent more pay than women. Still, the path to equal pay is too long, believes Janne Bjaaland, director of people and culture at pension company Velliv.

    “It’s good news that over a number of years women have approached men’s wages. But it is wrong and unsatisfactory that it is still necessary to talk about pay differences between the sexes and partly that in 20 years we have only cut a quarter of the difference,” says Bjaaland to Nordnet.

    The pay gap continues into retirement, where women receive less in pension than men.

    On average, men’s pension assets are 20 per cent. higher than women’s.

    “Unfortunately, we also take the inequality that we continue to fight with in terms of pay into old age. It is yet another argument that we must have solved the structural injustice on equal pay,” says Janne Bjaaland.

    She believes that inequality will change.

    “Today, there are more younger women who are getting longer-term educations. It will contribute to raising women’s wages. More women will take up leadership positions, which have otherwise largely been a man’s business,” she says.

  • News round up

    Students can be punished with cleaning up after school hours

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    From now on, head teachers in primary schools must be able to punish pupils with cleaning up after school hours, and it must be easier to exclude pupils from lessons if necessary.This is announced by the Ministry of Children and Education in a press release.“The public school must be able to accommodate all children, but […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Hjørring man finds hidden weapons stash while renovating new property

    ·

    Bomb disposal officers and police were called to a house in Hjørring on Thursday, where the new property owner had found a hidden stash of weapons and ammunition.Martin Elefsen found four rifles, a machine gun and a significant amount of ammunition in a cavity behind the kitchen cabinets in the house on Bagterpvej in Hjørring, […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Red Bull kitesurfing competition takes over small Danish fishing village

    ·

    The small fishing village of Nørre Vorupør will on 28 September host the Red Bull kitesurfing competition ‘Red Bull King of The Air Qualifier – Cold Hawaii’.This year, the competition will be an official Red Bull event for the first time, which has attracted both the world’s elite kitesurfers and an even larger team of […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Denmark to open embassies in Tunisia and Senegal

    ·

    Denmark will open new embassies in the North African country of Tunisia, West African Senegal, and upgrade its existing office in East African Rwanda to an embassy. “All three of these countries have a strong voice in their region and welcome international cooperation,” wrote the Danish Foreign Ministry in a press release.The Danish government describes Tunisia […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Moderaternes’ party secretary quits after unrest

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    The party secretary of governing party Moderaterne, Kirsten Munch Andersen, is quitting after recent unrest in the party, Ritzau reports.“The moderates and not least the employees deserve to be able to relax at work. This is needed,” says Kirsten Munch Andersen in a press release.She says it is her own decision to stop.Moderaterne fires a […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Queen Mary will visit Brazil next week

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    From Wednesday through Saturday next week, Queen Mary will travel to Manaus and Brasília in Brazil to focus on sustainability, biodiversity and climate, the Royal Palace informs.Among other things, the Queen will visit the Amazon rainforest and its river systems as well as the Brazilian savannah Cerrado.Denmark has previously pledged support for the Amazon Foundation, […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Denmark increases aid payments for world’s poorest developing countries by 40 percent

    ·

    Denmark will increase by 40 percent its contribution to the International Development Association (IDA), a fund under the World Bank that delivers concessional loans and grants to the world’s poorest developing countries.Making the announcement late on Monday evening at the UN General Assembly in New York, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said:“Denmark already makes a […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Now you can use MobilePay to send money to Swedes

    ·

    It is now possible to use the popular payment app MobilPay to send money to Swedes.The app is already well-established in Denmark. In June, it was adopted in Norway and Finland. The latest rollout for Swedish phone numbers means that the four Nordic countries can now send money back and forth across national borders via […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Denmark pays close attention to German migration agreements

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Germany has made agreements with several countries to attract labor and send rejected citizens back.Recently, Germany has entered into agreements with several countries, such as Kenya, to make it easier to get labor from the countries, writes Berlingske.On the other hand, the country must take care to accept those of its own citizens who have […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Aagard vows to push climate financing on UN General Assembly agenda

    ·

    Denmark’s climate minister Lars Aagaard has said he aims to use the UN General Assembly in New York on 22-23 September to foster better international agreement over a rethink of global climate finance.During the course of the week, he will participate in meetings of high-level delegates, diplomats, and some of the world ‘s most influential […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Covid-19 pills worth DKK 400 million will be destroyed

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Denmark will destroy the remaining stock of the medicines Lagevrio and Paxlovid, which were purchased during the Covid-19 pandemic.This has Minister of the Interior and Health Sophie Løhde told the Danish Parliament’s Health Committee, according to Frihedsbrevet.Lagevrio and Paxlovid are both tablet treatments against Covid-19 virus and were purchased by the state for DKK 450 […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Danish immigration minister hails ‘valuable’ visit to controversial Australian asylum setup

    ·

    Lisa Martin, Lena Hunter

    Denmark’s immigration minister says he gained “valuable insights” on a trip to the tiny Pacific Island nation of Nauru, located off Australia’s northeast coast, to study its controversial offshore asylum seeker processing system.

    Denmark is one of the leading proponents amongst European member states of outsourcing irregular migration processing to third countries to alleviate pressure on the bloc’s dysfunctional asylum system.

    In recent years tens of thousands of asylum seekers have drowned in the Mediterranean Sea trying to reach Europe. Many also die in overcrowded trucks crossing the Sahara Desert in northern Africa, the United Nations refugee agency says.

    Danish immigration minister Kaare Dybvad Bek last week travelled more than 13,000km from Copenhagen to Nauru, which has hosted an Australian-run immigration detention centre on and off since 2001.

    During his eight-day study tour, Mr Dybvad Bek also held talks with Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke, federal MPs and human rights organisations in Canberra.

    “I had a prolific trip, which gave me lots of valuable insights and lessons,” Mr Dybvad Bek told AAP reporter Lisa Martin in Copenhagen.

    “I learned much about both the pros and the cons of the cooperation between Australia and Nauru.”

    Like the United Kingdom, Denmark also proposed sending asylum seekers to Rwanda for processing, but has since shelved the idea.

    In May, just one day after the EU finally landed its New Pact on Migration and Asylum following four years of tough negotiations, Denmark instigated a joint call from 15 member states to outsource migration policy and prevent irregular migrants from arriving at EU borders in the first place.

    The proposal included “rescuing migrants on the high seas and bringing them to a predetermined place of safety in a partner country outside the EU”, as well as sending migrants to a “safe third country alternative” for case processing, instead of evaluating them at the EU border.

    Mr Dybvad Bek said since 2014 more than 30,000 people have drowned or disappeared on their way to Europe, and called the situation “deeply inhumane and an insult to humanity”.

    While Denmark is not bound by the New Pact on Migration and Asylum due to its opt-out clause from the Area of Freedom, Security and Justice (AFSJ), Dybvad Bek underscored that the Danish government “only wishes to engage in solutions in line with our international obligations and responsibilities, including the European Convention on Human Rights”.

    Still, when Australian Greens immigration spokesman David Shoebridge met with Mr Dybvad Bek during the Nauru trip, he warned “very clearly: do not go down this path” and copy the Australian playbook.

    “A national asylum policy that deliberately harms innocent people who are only seeking protection is a race to the bottom, where you will squander billions in public funds and degrade your collective values,” said Shoebridge.

    Human Rights Watch Australia director Daniela Gavshon told Mr Dybvad Bek that Australia’s “failed offshore detention regime” on Nauru and Manus Island in Papua New Guinea has caused “immense suffering”.

    Vibe Klarup, Amnesty International Denmark’s secretary-general, likened Nauru to “an open-air prison” and said the kingdom should focus on increasing its refugee intake and allow Danish embassies to process asylum claims so people don’t undertake perilous journeys.

    “From a human rights perspective, there are no good lessons learned from the very costly Australian model,” Ms Klarup told AAP.

  • News round up

    Danish pension company invests in sustainable American forestry

    ·

    The Danish pension company PFA Pension has invested DKK 825 million in four forestry farms in the US states of Alabama and Arkansas with a total area of ​​28,000 hectares.The investment has been made with the support of an American forest manager who has both designated the forests and is responsible for the operation, according […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Denmark sees biggest annual rise in average income for 30 years

    ·

    The average income before tax in Denmark increased by 6.3 percent between 2022 and 2023 – the highest annual rise in 30 years – according to figures from Danmarks Statistik.The average income is now DKK 395,500 before tax, spurred by recent tailwinds in the financial markets and high level of national employment.Private economist at Arbejdernes […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    1.5-metre-long whale penis washes ashore on Bornholm

    ·

    A meter and a half long whale penis washed ashore on Snogebæk beach on the south eastern coast of Bornholm on Monday, reports local media TV 2 Bornholm.The appendage was discovered by beach-cleaners, who told the media they initially thought it was a sea snake.It most likely belonged to a dead humpback whale that washed […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    New EU Commission appointed – Dan Jørgensen becomes commissioner for energy and housing

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    The president of the European Commission, German Ursula von der Leyen, on Tuesday appointed the future team of commissioners, selected by the EU member states.Dane Dan Jørgensen will be EU Commissioner for Energy and Housing.Denmark thus takes up a position in the EU Commission, which is both central to the green transition and has gained […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Several Danish media outlets drawing revenue from fake ads

    ·

    While Facebook is under fire for failing to remove over 8,000 fake and misleading adverts from its platform, several media outlets in Denmark have also been found to have peddled fraudulent advertising, according to a report by Ekstra Bladet.TV2, Euroinvestor and Ekstra Bladet itself are among the media that have advertised an AI application that […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Politicians vote yes to ‘Palæstina Plads’ in Copenhagen

    ·

    A majority in the technical and environmental committee at Copenhagen City Hall voted yes to naming a square in the middle of Nørrebro ‘Palæstina Plads’ – Palestine Square – on Monday, according to DR.The square is between Nørrebrogade, Esromgade and Hillerødgade, next to the all day café and bar, Friheden, and local skatepark.The idea of […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    New poll: Government has lost 26 seats

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    The Danish government is still at odds with voters.According to a poll from Voxmeter on Monday, the government receives only 63 mandates against 89 at the election.Thus, neither the summer holiday nor a ministerial reshuffle seems to have helped Mette Frederiksen’s government, which she herself has begun to call “strange”.Maybe because it is a mixed […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Waiting lists are decreasing at Denmark’s hospitals

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    The waiting list for an operation or other hospital treatment for physical has become shorter, according to figures from the Danish Health Data Agency.The waiting list has decreased from 44 days in the 1st quarter to 40 days in the 2nd quarter of 2024. The average waiting time is now just three days from the […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Coop supermarket achieves phaseout of PFAS

    ·

    Coop supermarket group has achieved the fullest possible phaseout of PFAS from its product lines, a decade after pledging, in 2014, to replace all items containing the harmful chemical substances, the company announced today.The company said the changes apply across its brand portfolio of Kvickly, Superbrugsen and 365 Discount and on coop.dk, according to Ritzau.“It […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Pia Kjærsgaard ends her political career

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    The founder and long-time leader of Dansk Folkeparti, Pia Kjærsgaard, will not stand again for Folketinget and will end a spectacular career in Danish politics when the current election period is over. She announces this in an interview with TV 2.The 77-year-old politician emphasizes that the decision is her own and that she has thought […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Pro-Palestinian demonstrators walked through campus at Roskilde University

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Around 80 to 100 participants from the organization ‘RUC (Roskilde University) Intifada’ were protesting on Thursday under the heading: “RUC is complicit in genocide”, TV2 Kosmopol reports.According to a post on Facebook, the group of students protest “against the university’s complicity in the Zionist genocide of the Palestinian people.” The students meet the university with […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Apartment prices continue 7-month upward trend to hit record high in August

    ·

    The offer prices for owner-occupied apartments set a new record in August. A typical owner-occupied flat of 85 square meters now costs almost DKK 3.5 million on average nationwide, a rise of 4.8 percent on the same month last year, according to statistics from the Danish finance sector association Finans Danmark, published on Tuesday.Tender prices […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Iceland to make state visit to Denmark to foster technology partnerships

    ·

    On 8 and 9 October, Iceland’s President Halla Tómasdóttir and spouse Mr. Björn Skúlason will make a state visit to Denmark, where they will be received by the Danish King Frederik and Queen Mary.It is the first incoming state visit for the Royal Couple and the first state visit for the newly elected Icelandic president. […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Gang associate charged with terrorism after setting fire to a Jewish-owned residence

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    A 21-year-old man has been charged with terrorism by committing arson at a Jewish person’s address in the capital area in the early morning of 29 May.The case was on preliminary hearing in Copenhagen City Court on Tuesday, Ritzau reports.According to the charge, the accused used flammable liquid to set fire to balcony furniture. The […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Two out of three children have negative or violent experiences online

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    It is more the rule than the exception that children and young people in Denmark face the downside of being online. 69 percent of 9 to 17-year-olds have experienced digital harassment or something else unpleasant online within the past year, according to a new study by Epinion for Save the Children and TrygFonden.Offensive and unpleasant experiences have […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Growing frustration in Greenland after Denmark revokes Nuuk airport’s international flight authorization

    ·

    International flights remain suspended at Nuuk airport – the new air travel hub in the capital of Greenland – after the Danish Transport Agency refused last week, for the second time, to reinstate international services.

    Denmark revoked Nuuk airports international flight authorization in mid-August.

    At the time, the Agency said in a news release, published in Danish, that Nuuk airport doesn’t meet “the necessary high level of security in the security area.”

    “As airport security involves a high level of confidentiality, we cannot go into detail about which security measures are currently lacking,” said the Agency’s deputy director Christian Vesterager.

    It is now more than a month since there has been an international flight to the airport.

    On Monday, the chairman of the Greenlandic government, Múte B. Egede, and Greenland’s minister for housing and infrastructure, Hans Peter Poulsen, summoned the board chairman and deputy chairman of Greenland Airports, according to a press release from Naalakkersuisut.

    “The current conditions are unacceptable, and we expect further focus to be placed on progress,” said Egede.

    The Danish Transport Agency is due to visit the airport for an inspection in early October, according to DR.

    “We are working intensely and focused on getting a handle on what is missing, so that the international flights can start again, and we once again deeply regret the inconvenience this causes for our customers and passengers,” said Greenland Airports director Jens Lauridsen last week.

    Domestic flights are not affected.

    In 2018, Denmark financed half of the airports in Greenland rather than allow the bid from China Communications Construction Company to build them.

    Read next: Denmark will chair the Arctic Council in 2025 – what is it up against?

    It’s not only China eyeing Greenland: in 2019, Donald Trump brazenly stated that the US should buy Greenland. This was swiftly rebuked by Greenland with the words “we’re open for business, not for sale”.

  • News round up

    Danish study shows only children go through puberty earlier

    ·

    Children with no siblings are more likely than children with siblings to go through puberty earlier, a new study by Aarhus University shows. Girls who are only children start puberty on average 5.5 months earlier and boys 4.5 months earlier compared to children who have siblings.Girls with half-siblings or step-siblings entered puberty more than two […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Politicians in Copenhagen strive for a better public school in budget deal

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    A broad majority in the Copenhagen City Council on Monday reached an agreement on the municipality’s budget for next year.Public Schools will receive a boost of DKK 156 million next year, leading to a two-adult system in kindergarten and first grade, transition teachers and extra management resources.“It was crucial that this budget became noticeable for […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Humpback whales and tuna spotted in Øresund near Helsingør

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    On Sunday, a humpback whale was spotted in Øresund near Kronborg, head of the Øresund Aquarium, Jens Peder Jeppesen, tells TV 2 Kosmopol.“I just saw a humpback whale of between 10 and 15 metres. It’s absolutely fantastic. It was about 25 meters away, and then it just came drifting,” says Jeppesen.He has been associated with […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Cloudbursts and strong winds replace heat wave

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    After a week of extraordinarily warm September days, autumn comes to Denmark on Monday.On Monday morning, cloudbursts were recorded in several places in West Sjælland, just as there were heavy rain and thunderstorms in Sjælland and in North Jutland.The area with the strong thunderstorms is on its way up towards East and North Jutland Monday […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Jeppe Søe pointed at the problems in Moderaterne, now he is leaving the party

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    After a dramatic week of crisis meetings, apologies and psychological assistance, one of the Moderaterne’s founders, Jeppe Søe, chose to leave the party.“I am withdrawing on the basis of a week and a half of disgust, and in particular towards the employees. Of course, I can’t be part of that. It’s completely impossible,” says Jeppe […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Save the Children collects DKK 8.6m for Ukraine, Sudan, Gaza and Denmark in donation drive

    ·

    The non-profit Red Barnet (Save the Children) collected a total of DKK 8.6m during Sunday’s national collection day, according to DR.Red Barnet said it will use the money in Gaza, Ukraine, for poor children in Denmark, combating digital harassment, and to help children in Sudan, where millions are internally displaced after years of civil turbulence […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Government moves to abolish system of residence permits for rejected asylum seekers in Denmark

    ·

    The Danish Ministry for Immigration and Integration announced on Friday that it will wind back a residency scheme that grants protection to long-term asylum seekers in Denmark.

    Today, asylum seekers in Denmark can be granted a residence permit after 18 months, if the Danish government has not been able to deport them.

    The system is aimed at people who have been refused asylum by the Ministry for Immigration and Integration, but whose deportation is considered legally unachievable, or “hopeless”.

    The ministry refers to these people as udsendelseshindret – meaning hindered from deportation.

    The Ministry said that the Immigration and Integration Minister Kaare Dybvad Bek will begin the process by submitting a bill to abolish the residence permit for udsendelseshindret for external consultation.

    Where Denmark is forced by its international obligations to grant a residence permit – for example, because the person in question is seriously ill or has close family ties to persons living here – it will be possible to obtain a residence permit according to another provision, said the Ministry.

    Dybvad Bek said that the current permit scheme is “expensive to administer” compared to the “very few” residence permits that it grants, and that he believed the abolition is “both reasonable and sensible”.

    “It is about foreigners who have had their application for asylum processed according to all the procedural rules, but who do not have a need for protection. They have no right to be in Denmark.”

    “I do not want anyone to imagine that this is a revolution in immigration policy. But in principle I think the change is the right way to go.”

    “It is also one less scheme that has to be administered, and thus we save a little bit of redundant bureaucracy in this way. “

    In the period from 2016 to and including the second quarter of 2024, 18 residence permits have been issued under the scheme, according to the Ministry.

  • News round up

    Capital Region allocates large sum for security personnel in psychiatry in 2025 fiscal budget

    ·

    The parties in the Capital Region have agreed on the fiscal bugdet for 2025. A key stream for the finance will be psychiatric services, and ensuring better care quality and patient and employee safety, writes the region in a press release.To achieve that, DKK 22.7 million will be set aside to provide the region’s psychiatric […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Record numbers booked overnight stays in the open air

    ·

    There were 46,714 overnight bookings at Denmark’s campsites and shelters from 24 June to 11 August according to figures from the Danish Nature Agency.It’s a new record; in two years, the number of bookings in open-air locations during the summer holiday weeks of 26 to 32 has increased by 25 percent.“More and more people have opened […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Greta Thunberg arrested in Copenhagen

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has been arrested in Krystalgade in Inner Copenhagen, writes Ritzau and Ekstra Bladet, the latter showing pictures from the event on Wednesday.The movement Students Against the Occupation writes in a press release that the movement has decided to occupy the University of Copenhagen’s museum building.The building houses the university’s Principal’s […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Rejsekort app becomes available to everyone

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    While the Data Protection Authority investigates the Rejsekort app, the company behind the app Wednesday is malking it accessible to all, writes Ritzau.With Rejsekort as an app, you can buy a ticket for the entire trip by public transport with a swipe on your phone, and you can skip the physical Rejsekort. The app is […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Denmark is losing lots of birds

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Since the 1970s, the number of vipers, song larks and warblers has dropped so significantly that experts issue a warning.“Our bird fauna is declining rapidly,” says Carsten Rahbek, professor of biodiversity at the University of Copenhagen to DR and adds:“25 percent of the world’s birds have disappeared in the past 40 years, and the same […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Green milestone: More than one in ten Danish cars are electric

    ·

    The share of passenger cars in Denmark that are fully electric is now over ten percent for the first time, according to a calculation from the car importers’ trade association, Mobility Denmark, shows that 

    In August, 7,050 new electric cars were sold in Denmark, and electric cars made up 55 percent of the monthly car sales.

    Tax exemptions have encouraged more Danes to choose an electric car, Mads Rørvig, managing director of Mobility Denmark, tells Ritzau.

    “At the same time, there is now a range of electric cars that have a sufficient range, just as electric cars have become available in several price ranges, so this certainly means something.”

    “And car buyers’ range anxiety is about to be cured, because there are more charging stations and the cars can drive somewhat longer,” said Rørvig.

    He is convinced that electric car sales will only gain even more momentum in the coming years, and that proposed zero-emission zones in Danish cities from the beginningof 2025 will push electric uptake further.

    “After all, we have been given a deadline in Europe which states that from 1 January 2035 we may only sell electric cars, so we will reach 100 per cent at some point. That is why we expect that more than every third car in Denmark will be an electric car in 2030, and maybe it will even go even faster,” he added.

    While the Skoda Enyaq iV was the best-selling electric car in August, Tesla remains the most-bought brand in Denmark overall.

    There are currently 34,318 Tesla Model Ys on Danish roads, closely followed by Tesla’s Model 3, of which 33,396 are registered. This is followed by Volkswagen’s ID. 4 and Skoda Enyaq iV.

  • News round up

    Denmark cancer risk for under-75s unchanged for ten years, still highest in Nordics

    ·

    The risk that a individual in Denmark gets cancer before the age of 75 is largely the same in 2022 as it was 10 years earlier. In 2022, the risk of developing cancer in the under-75 population was 33.7 percent, a small decline from 34.5 percent in 2013, according to a new estimate from the […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Danish rifle shooter takes Bronze in Paralympic debut

    ·

    Danish Martin Black Jørgensen won a bronze medal in the Men’s 10m Air Rifle Standing event at the Paris Paralympic Games on Saturday.With a score of 226.5, he was edged out by Jinho Park of South Korea, who took gold and set a new Paralympic record with 249.4 points, and Yerkin Gabbasov of Kazakhstan for […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    FC Copenhagen gets a much-needed win in a dramatic encounter with archrivals Brondby

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Despite being a man down from the end of the first half, a good start was enough for FC Copenhagen to take a much-needed win against Brondby on Sunday in Parken.Almost 35,000 spectators saw an exciting and intense 3-1 victory to the hosts.Just a few minutes in, the home fans could cheer when Magnus Mattsson […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Danish short film eyes Oscars nomination after wowing at Odense Film Festival

    ·

    At this year’s Odense International Film Festival, the German -born Danish-Icelandic director Hilke Rönnfeldt scooped a top prize for her short film – and might be in line for an even bigger accolade.Rönnfeldt won the award for Best Danish Short Film for A Study of Empathy, and it will now be sent to the Oscar […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Crown Prince Christian leaving for three-month work trip to East Africa

    ·

    Denmark’s Crown Prince Christian will go to East Africa for an extended work trip, the Royal House announced on Friday.

    The Crown Prince will leave on 4 September and stay until December.

    He will be involved in “the daily operation of two farms, which will, among other things, include practical and administrative tasks and also give the Crown Prince an insight into local nature conservation,” writes the Royal House in a press release.

    It added that there is a “long tradition that the successors to the throne go on extended stays abroad during their youth and have the opportunity to develop and experience the world”, and noted King Frederik X’s “expedition to Mongolia in 1986 focused on the nomads” and work on a vineyard in California in 1989.

    Her Majesty Queen Margrethe also went on longer trips to the East and South America in the 1960s.

    The Royal House said no additional information would be made public:

    “It is the hope of The King and Queen and The Crown Prince that there will be an understanding that the stay abroad remains a private matter from beginning to end.”

  • News round up

    Supreme Court decides 8-year-old son of revoked Danish citizen will be brought home from Syria

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    A protracted and drawn-out case ends with Denmark taking home an 8-year-old boy from a prison camp in Syria.The boy’s mother had her citizenship revoked by the Ministry of Immigration and Integration in 2020 for her involvement with terrorist group Islamic State (IS).The mother’s connection to Denmark consists in the fact that she lived in […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more