The pioneering Danish biomass and pyrolysis technology company Dall Energy has acquired the market-leading French company Weiss France Énergie (Weiss) and its branch Biomass Service and Maintenance (BSM) from Groupe Roullier for an undisclosed sum, announced Dall Energy on Monday.The move will see Dall Energy grow further in France, where it has “experienced a surge […]
Leading Danish biomass company expands into France to provide green district-heating
Leading Danish biomass company Dall Energy has expanded into France to partner on biotech innovations for green district-heating. Denmark is a world leader in green district heating, while uptake in France is lagging and ripe for a boost.
Denmark’s ‘Ghetto Law’ on trial in European Court of Justice
Is Denmark’s ‘Ghetto Law’ racist? Its Eastern High Court has asked the European Court of Justice to step in with an assessment, as 16 residents of so-called ‘hard ghettos’ in Denmark seek to sue the Danish Ministry of Housing for its plans to forcibly evict them.
International employees dominate restaurants and hotels in Copenhagen
In Copenhagen, 15,000 out of 20,500 employees in the hotel and restaurant industry are internationals. Good working conditions and the city’s fine reputation for cooking delicious food is a magnet
Environmental activist Paul Watson enters third month in Greenlandic prison
On Wednesday, the Court of Greenland is due to decide on whether to continue the detention of veteran environmental activist and Greenpeace co-founder Paul Watson, 73, who is currently imprisoned in the Greenlandic capital of Nuuk under an arrest warrant issued by Japan.
Government pushes for budget cuts to integration initiatives
In the spring, the Danish government walked back millions of kroner in funding cuts for integration initiatives like the Danish Refugee Council, after criticism from opposition parties. But the upcoming 2025 national budget has put them back on the table.
FCK’s Moroccan-born Mohamed Elyounoussi on football, family and finding balance in Denmark
A little over a year since he signed a four year contract with the most successful Danish football club in Europe, family-man and top athlete Mohamed Elyounoussi’s decision to move to Denmark has brought benefits both on and off the pitch.
Career
Come and join us at Citizens Days!
On Friday 27 and Saturday 28 of September, The Copenhagen Post will be at International Citizen Days in Øksnehallen on Vesterbro, Copenhagen. Admission is free and thousands of internationals are expected to attend
Diversifying the Nordics: How a Nigerian economist became a beacon for inclusivity in Scandinavia
Chisom Udeze, the founder of Diversify – a global organization that works at the intersection of inclusion, democracy, freedom, climate sustainability, justice, and belonging – shares how struggling to find a community in Norway motivated her to build a Nordic-wide professional network. We also hear from Dr. Poornima Luthra, Associate Professor at CBS, about how to address bias in the workplace.
Lolland Municipality launches support package for accompanying spouses
Lolland Municipality, home to Denmark’s largest infrastructure project – the Fehmarnbelt tunnel connection to Germany – has launched a new jobseeker support package for the accompanying partners of international employees in the area. The job-to-partner package offers free tailored sessions on finding a job and starting a personal business.
