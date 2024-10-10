Apartments prices in Copenhagen reach an all-time high

The proportion of 18 to 49-year-olds in the Danish labour market who took leave from work due to mental health issues like stress, anxiety, and depression rose from 8 to 12 percent in 2023 compared with the year before, according to a survey by Voxmeter for The Wellbeing Association.

Across all age groups, there was a smaller increase in mental-health-related sick leave from 7 percent in 2022 to 9 percent in 2023.

Karen Christina Spuur, an associate professor in management, organization and communication at the business academy Cphbusiness, says that today’s younger generations are more self aware regarding mental wellbeing.

“Young people are better at noticing, and topics such as stress and diagnoses are not taboo for them. They are a generation who are very conscious of how they feel and who take well-being seriously. Therefore, they pull the plug faster if they feel there is a need for it,” said Spuur in a press release from the association.

The survey also showed that the 18 to 34-year-old age group is less likely to go to a manager or colleagues if they feel dissatisfied or overburdened at work.

Only 22 percent of the 18 to 34-year-olds said they would speak to their boss, while the figure was 37 percent for 35 to 49-year-olds.

The Wellbeing Association – Velliv Foreningen in Danish – works amongst its members to promote mental wellbeing in Danish workplaces. It is owned by the pension and insurance company of the same name.