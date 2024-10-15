Doctors in Denmark are often forced to prescribe opioids in packages containing far more pills than needed as smaller units are not available in Denmark, according to a report by Berlingske.A patient who needs “a handful” may be prescribed up to 100 pills, writes the media.Doctors, pharmacies and politicians have voiced concern that the pharmaceutical […]
Doctors request opioids in smaller packs as over-prescription wakes abuse concerns
Doctors, pharmacies and politicians have voiced concern that the pharmaceutical industry’s inability to supply opioid prescriptions in smaller packets, and the resulting over-prescription of addictive morphine pills, could spur levels of opioid abuse in Denmark.
Watch Novo Nordisk’s billion-kroner musical TV ad for Wegovy
Novo Nordisk’s TV commercial for the slimming drug Wegovy has been shown roughly 32,000 times and reached 8.8 billion US viewers since June.
Defence Minister: Great international interest in Danish military technology
Denmark’s Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen attended the Association of the Unites States Army’s annual expo in Washington DC from 14 to 16 October, together with some 20 Danish leading defence companies, where he says Danish drone technology attracted significant attention.
Housing in Copenhagen – it runs in the family
Residents of cooperative housing associations in Copenhagen and in Frederiksberg distribute vacant housing to their own family members to a large extent. More than one in six residents have either parents, siblings, adult children or other close family living in the same cooperative housing association.
State pool for coastal protection financing inundated with applications
11 applicants sought state funding of over one billion kroner each for critical coastal protection projects, but the subsidy pool only contains 150 million kroner. Denmark’s municipalities say the government needs to provide more financing.
Denmark postpones green hydrogen transmission rollout to Germany to 2031
Denmark will postpone its rollout of the first cross-border green hydrogen pipeline between western Denmark and northern Germany by three years from 2028 to 2031, as production stumbles over technical, market and permit complexities.
Career
Come and join us at Citizens Days!
On Friday 27 and Saturday 28 of September, The Copenhagen Post will be at International Citizen Days in Øksnehallen on Vesterbro, Copenhagen. Admission is free and thousands of internationals are expected to attend
Diversifying the Nordics: How a Nigerian economist became a beacon for inclusivity in Scandinavia
Chisom Udeze, the founder of Diversify – a global organization that works at the intersection of inclusion, democracy, freedom, climate sustainability, justice, and belonging – shares how struggling to find a community in Norway motivated her to build a Nordic-wide professional network. We also hear from Dr. Poornima Luthra, Associate Professor at CBS, about how to address bias in the workplace.
Lolland Municipality launches support package for accompanying spouses
Lolland Municipality, home to Denmark’s largest infrastructure project – the Fehmarnbelt tunnel connection to Germany – has launched a new jobseeker support package for the accompanying partners of international employees in the area. The job-to-partner package offers free tailored sessions on finding a job and starting a personal business.
