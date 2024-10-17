China’s leading wind turbine makers have signed a pact to end a domestic price war that has seen turbines sold at below cost price, compromising quality and earnings, in a race to corner the market.12 turbine makers signed the “self-discipline” pact today at the Beijing International Wind Energy Conference, according to Chinese media, reports Recharge […]
Chinese wind turbine companies sign pact to end race-to-the-bottom price war
