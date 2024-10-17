Business

Chinese wind turbine companies sign pact to end race-to-the-bottom price war

China’s 12 leading wind turbine makers have signed a pact to end a domestic price war that has seen turbines sold at below cost price in a race to corner the market and which has compromised quality and earnings in the sector.

Photo: Kim Hansen

