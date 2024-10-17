Danish Crown given injunction after fatal workplace accident in slaughterhouse

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, believed by Israel to be the mastermind of the October 7 2023 terror attack that set off the current war in Gaza, was killed by an Israeli shell in Gaza yesterday, according to Israeli forces.

The Guardian has published drone footage from Gaza that the Israeli Defence Force says shows Sinwar sitting hunched in a chair alone in a room destroyed by shelling, with a severely wounded arm and his face obscured by a scarf, moments before an additional shell was fired at the building, causing it to collapse and kill him.

The Guardian says it has not independently verified the footage.

EU leaders were gathered last night for a summit in Brussels when the news of the assassination came.

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was among the heads of state and government who received the news during the summit.

“The Hamas leader who was killed is one of the architects behind the attack on Israel. Seen from a Danish perspective, it is difficult to regret the death. Because we are dealing with a hardcore terrorist,” she responded.

According to Politiken, Frederiksen said that the summit attendees discussed the situation in the Middle East, and that there was both agreement to stand behind Israel’s right to self-defense and at the same time call for more emergency aid and a stop to Israeli settlement.