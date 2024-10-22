He is the incarnation of SF’s progress. He recently had a child with Holbæk’s mayor, Christina K. Hansen, a rising star within Socialdemokratiet.Everything is set for a great political career for Jakob Mark, who now decides he’s having none of that.“All my adult life and most of my youth I have been involved in politics. […]
Jacob Mark had it all coming in rising SF party – now he quits
SF became Denmark’s largest party in the EP elections in June. In polls, the left-wing party is breathing down Socialdemokratiet’s neck. It is a tremendous place to be next in line in Danish politics. But today, 33-year-old Jacob Mark announced he is quitting politics at the threshold of the door of power.
Denmark too slow to ease recruitment rules for non-EU service workers, say industry associations
When the Danish government in January presented the first of its schemes to make it easier to recruit foreign labour from outside the EU, it was hailed by the healthcare and service sectors as a timely and important policy shift. But while healthcare changes have been forthcoming, the service sector is still struggling, say the directors of the industry association Dansk Industri and one of the country’s largest private employers ISS.
Jacob Mark had it all coming in rising SF party – now he quits
SF became Denmark’s largest party in the EP elections in June. In polls, the left-wing party is breathing down Socialdemokratiet’s neck. It is a tremendous place to be next in line in Danish politics. But today, 33-year-old Jacob Mark announced he is quitting politics at the threshold of the door of power.
EU leaders toughen stance on return of irregular migrants
EU leaders agreed last week to speed up returns of migrants irregularly entering the bloc. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is pleased, describing Denmark’s previous attempts to pitch a stricter asylum and migration policy to the EU as “like shouting into an empty handball hall in Jutland”. But not all leaders are enthusiastic.
Municipalities are investing taxpayer money in fossil fuels and weapons
A new database compiled by Danwatch and Gravercentret reveals that Denmark’s municipalities and regions have invested a total of DKK 414 million of taxpayer money in problematic securities including weapons companies and fossil fuel giants like TotalEnergies, Shell, Chevron and Aramco.
Expat Counselling offers mental health support for children in need of assessment and diagnosis
Waiting lists are long in Denmark for children and young people to be assessed for a learning support needs diagnosis. It can be of great importance to a child’s education and social well-being. An expat counselor offers an assessment by a native English-speaking psychologist.
Danish Originals S4 E1: Carsten ‘Soulshock’ Schack
In this episode of the art and business podcast Danish Originals, Los Angeles-based Danish DJ and music producer Carsten ‘Soulshock’ Schack talks about his journey in hip hop, R&B, and Pop from Aalborg to New York to Los Angeles.
Connect Club is your gateway to a vibrant programme of events and an international community in Denmark.
Career
Come and join us at Citizens Days!
On Friday 27 and Saturday 28 of September, The Copenhagen Post will be at International Citizen Days in Øksnehallen on Vesterbro, Copenhagen. Admission is free and thousands of internationals are expected to attend
Diversifying the Nordics: How a Nigerian economist became a beacon for inclusivity in Scandinavia
Chisom Udeze, the founder of Diversify – a global organization that works at the intersection of inclusion, democracy, freedom, climate sustainability, justice, and belonging – shares how struggling to find a community in Norway motivated her to build a Nordic-wide professional network. We also hear from Dr. Poornima Luthra, Associate Professor at CBS, about how to address bias in the workplace.
Lolland Municipality launches support package for accompanying spouses
Lolland Municipality, home to Denmark’s largest infrastructure project – the Fehmarnbelt tunnel connection to Germany – has launched a new jobseeker support package for the accompanying partners of international employees in the area. The job-to-partner package offers free tailored sessions on finding a job and starting a personal business.