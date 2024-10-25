Helen Russell, bestselling author of The Year of Living Danishly and a well-known international in Denmark, has returned to her roots in the UK after 12 years of living in Copenhagen. In this interview, she shares why she made the move, how she’s coping, what she already misses, and the exciting new projects she’s working […]
Bestselling author of ‘The Year of Living Danishly’ Helen Russell on why she moved back to the UK after 12 years
