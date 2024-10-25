Danish Originals S4 E2: Kristian Riis

In this episode of the art and business podcast Danish Originals, Danish musician and cultural entrepreneur Kristian Riis talks about his half decade living in Los Angeles building NordicLA, a community for Scandinavian creatives and entrepreneurs

Kristian shares his work with his company Volcano, highlighting the ambitious mindful city initiative of Gelephu in Bhutan. Last but not least, he revisits the iconic work of his band Nephew and his thoughts on the universal language of music.



Kristian selects and discusses a work by Pia Arke from the SMK collection.

Listen to Danish Originals on Spotify.