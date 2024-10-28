It is one of the largest international schools in Denmark, and it is expanding to accommodate more than 700 international students, addressing the shortage of places that families are currently facing in Greater Copenhagen Area. North Zealand International School, located in Hørsholm, will move to its new facility in the autumn of 2025.Currently, the school hosts […]
North Zealand International School opens hundreds of new spots
