A silent yet growing community

Denmark is home to a growing number of internationals, with migrants making up 15.9 percent of the population. However, in media and public discourse, this figure is often inflated or framed negatively, giving the impression that migrants are a burden to Danish society. From my own experience, having lived in Denmark since 2017, I have found that this portrayal does not reflect the reality for most of us.

In truth, a majority of people come to Denmark to work or study, contributing to the society in meaningful ways. Yet, parties like the Danish People’s Party or the Denmark Democrats frequently lump all migrants together, painting a picture of freeloaders.

This rhetoric can make expats feel alienated, but it doesn’t have to be that way. As members of Denmark’s international community, we have a role to play in challenging these stereotypes and shaping the political discourse that impacts us.

During my time in Denmark, particularly in Copenhagen, I have witnessed the growth of a vibrant, diverse, and engaged international community. Despite this, we tend to keep a low profile, wary of the negative stereotypes and preconceptions often associated with foreigners.

This reluctance to “stick out” is understandable, but it has also led to a lack of political engagement from our community, which is concerning given our growing numbers.

Political engagement is an area where we, as internationals, must make our voices heard. While it’s true that foreign residents are not allowed to vote in national elections (Folketings valg), EU citizens residing in Denmark can vote in both municipal and European elections. And yet, many don’t.

The power of numbers

As of 2024, there are nearly 300,000 people from other EU countries living in Denmark, which equates to over 5 percent of the population. In Copenhagen alone, more than 60,000 EU nationals call the city home. These numbers are significant. Imagine the influence we could wield if we all participated in municipal elections—enough to sway outcomes in major urban areas.

Yet, despite our numbers, many internationals do not vote. Some are unaware of how to register or are unfamiliar with Danish politics, which can make voting feel irrelevant or overwhelming. Others choose to vote in their home countries, further reducing the influence our community could have in shaping local policies.

This lack of engagement has only been exacerbated by political parties who, until now, have done little to reach out to foreign voters.

Why aren’t parties reaching out?

From my experience as both a political enthusiast and a resident eligible to vote in Denmark, I’ve noticed an alarming trend: none of the political parties seem to be making a serious effort to engage with international voters. I studied politics at a Danish university and have been involved in local issues, yet for a long time, I was left unsure of who to vote for. Not once was I directly targeted by a political campaign.

This neglect is both surprising and disappointing, considering the potential we hold. The 60,000-plus EU nationals in Copenhagen alone are more than enough to sway the outcome of municipal elections if targeted effectively.

Yet, it seems that the political establishment has failed to realize this, or perhaps they see our participation as too difficult to mobilize. This is a missed opportunity not just for us as internationals but for Danish society as a whole.

Thankfully, some parties are beginning to recognize the importance of engaging with expats. For example, through my involvement with Moderaterne, I’ve experienced, for the first time, a genuine interest in representing the international community, particularly at the municipal level. There’s an acknowledgment that we, as a growing and diverse segment of the population, deserve to have our voices heard.

But it’s not enough for political parties to merely acknowledge us. We, too, must step up. By organizing our communities, increasing voter turnout, and encouraging political engagement, we can ensure that our needs and concerns are addressed.

This involves more than just showing up at the polls, it requires a shift in mindset, where we see ourselves not as outsiders but as active participants in the Danish political landscape.