Multiple acid bombs discovered at Danish schools over two weeks

Several acid bombs have been placed close to multiple schools across Denmark in the last two weeks, requiring the intervention of police and military bomb disposal units

In the past two weeks, multiple acid bombs have been discovered in front of schools across Denmark, leading to safety concerns among authorities. Reports indicate that these devices have been found in various locations. The police are actively investigating the incidents and have issued warnings to the public about the potential dangers of these homemade explosives.

Four Incidents in Two Weeks

The first incident occurred on October 15 at Sønderris School in Esbjerg, where a school caretaker found several unexploded bombs. The second incident took place on October 25 at two schools in Odder. On October 27, six acid bombs were found near Sønderskov School in Sønderborg. Three of them were unexploded, and they were neutralized by the military’s bomb disposal unit. For this, a local 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged. Then, two days ago, it happened again—this time at Virupskolen, a school in Hjortshøj, north of Aarhus, as reported by TV 2 Østjylland. A school employee found them.

Police Intervention

Most of the bombs found were unexploded, and in some cases, the intervention of the bomb disposal unit was needed to safely detonate them. In one instance (Odder), police dogs and drones were also used to search for additional devices. In general, police deployments have been extensive, involving several officers and sometimes multiple units.

No injuries have been reported so far, but the South and Southern Jutland Police have warned the public not to touch any liquid-filled bottles left unattended, as handling them risks triggering a chemical reaction that can cause serious injury.

What is an Acid Bomb?

Unlike a traditional bomb, an acid bomb does not explode with a blast that destroys nearby objects. However, it is still very dangerous. Acid bombs are usually made by putting various chemicals into a container. When the bottle is thrown or even accidentally struck, it may explode, causing severe chemical burns. The risk of injury, including serious injury, is high.

What’s Behind It?

According to Odder Municipality, where some of these bombs were found, this behavior stems from a trend on TikTok, although police have not confirmed this. While it is relatively easy to find tutorials on how to make an acid bomb on social media, there is no record of a significant trend surrounding it.

The South and Southern Jutland Police told The Copenhagen Post, “We cannot rule out that this may be a TikTok trend, but there is currently nothing in our investigation to support such a theory.”