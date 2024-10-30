According to Vanopslagh, Denmark should not accept attitudes such as that Jews must be exterminated or that “there must be no room for homosexuals”, he says in an interview with Berlingske.“I think it is extremely natural that – when you are granted citizenship – it is a requirement that you believe in the constitution. And […]
Liberal Alliance – Citizenship in Denmark should only be given to people with the “right values”
