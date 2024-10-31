Danish Crown has fired 175 employees

Danish Crown’s headquarters in Randers has been hit hard by recent layoffs, with 175 employees losing their jobs. This move is part of a broader cost-cutting effort by the financially strained meat processing company, as first reported by Randers Amtsavis. Danish Crown’s press officer, Jens Hansen, explained to the media that the layoffs stem from ongoing economic challenges facing the company, rather than any operational changes. Danish Crown, which has struggled with rising costs and a shortage of slaughter pigs, announced three weeks ago that it would cut around 500 positions. So far, 278 of these layoffs have taken place in Denmark, while additional job cuts are expected to impact the company’s employees abroad.