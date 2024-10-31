News round up

SF asks for free school meals

·

The Green Left (SF) wants free school meals to be introduced in all public schools across the country by no later than 2030 and has opened the discussion, by talking about the Finance Act (the annual budget law that outlines the government’s planned revenue and expenses). “Some lunch boxes are surely fine, while others are […]

  • News round up

    Electricity company accused by the Consumer Ombudsman

    ·

    The Danish Consumer Ombudsman, Forbrugerombudsmanden, has accused the electricity company Grøn Elforsyning of misleading customers during telephone conversations. According to Forbrugerombudsmanden, the company contacted consumers without obtaining valid consent and used deceptive practices to persuade potential clients to switch providers. Torben Jensen, from Forbrugerombudsmanden, stated that the company’s telemarketers made false claims, including warnings that […]

  • News round up

    SF asks for free school meals

    ·

    The Green Left (SF) wants free school meals to be introduced in all public schools across the country by no later than 2030 and has opened the discussion, by talking about the Finance Act (the annual budget law that outlines the government’s planned revenue and expenses). “Some lunch boxes are surely fine, while others are […]

  • News round up

    Most of Municipalities will keep tax unchanged in 2025

    ·

    In 2025, the majority of Danish municipalities will keep tax levels unchanged. The municipalities have submitted their planned tax rates for 2025 to the Ministry of the Interior and Health. A preliminary analysis suggests that municipal taxes will be collectively reduced by around 23 million DKK. Only a few municipalities will make adjustments. Eight municipalities—Helsingør, […]

  • News round up

    Danish Crown has fired 175 employees

    ·

    Danish Crown’s headquarters in Randers has been hit hard by recent layoffs, with 175 employees losing their jobs. This move is part of a broader cost-cutting effort by the financially strained meat processing company, as first reported by Randers Amtsavis. Danish Crown’s press officer, Jens Hansen, explained to the media that the layoffs stem from ongoing economic challenges facing the company, rather than any operational changes. Danish Crown, which has struggled with rising costs and a shortage of slaughter pigs, announced three weeks ago that it would cut around 500 positions. So far, 278 of these layoffs have taken place in Denmark, while additional job cuts are expected to impact the company’s employees abroad.

  • News round up

    The opposition asks the Government for a thorough investigation into international adoptions

    ·

    The opposition asks the government to conduct a thorough investigation into all international adoptions to Denmark since 1964. All eight parties have issued a joint press release, insisting on a comprehensive examination of these adoptions.Particular focus is placed on determining whether the Danish state has had a responsibility in adoption scandals where children came to […]

  • News round up

    Water will Reveal drug use in Denmark

    ·

    The Department of Forensic Medicine at Aarhus University and the Danish Health Authority have started a project to measure wastewater from six cities: Copenhagen, Næstved, Odense, Esbjerg, Aarhus, and Aalborg. This initiative aims to determine the levels of commonly used illegal drugs, such as cocaine and amphetamines, present in the wastewater.Christian Lindholst, head of the […]

  • News round up

    The controversial Niels Bohr building was finally inaugurated yesterday

    ·

    The Niels Bohr Building at the University of Copenhagen was officially inaugurated yesterday after years of delays and rising costs. Initially projected to cost 1.6 billion kroner, the total expenses soared to over five billion kroner. The building, meant to be completed in 2016, opened its doors eight years late, making this a significant moment […]

  • News round up

    Cars produced in China will cost more

    ·

    The European Union has announced a significant increase in tariffs on Chinese-built electric vehicles, raising rates to as much as 45.3%. Following a year-long anti-subsidy investigation, the European Commission will implement additional tariffs ranging from 7.8% for Tesla to 35.3% for China’s SAIC, on top of the existing 10% import duty. The new tariffs, published […]

  • News round up

    Two arrested following fatal stabbing of 23-Year-old

    ·

    Two individuals were arrested on Tuesday evening as part of the ongoing investigation into the murder of a 23-year-old man in Birkerød, who was fatally stabbed on Monday night. North Zealand Police announced that the suspects, already known to authorities, were taken into custody at separate locations in the region. The investigation is still in […]

  • News round up

    Mette Frederiksen wants the Faroe and Greenland in the Nordic Council

    ·

    Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has called on her Nordic counterparts to make the Faroe Islands and Greenland full members of the Nordic Council. Frederiksen stressed that all Nordic nations should be represented in security and defense discussions, given the evolving security landscape amid the Ukraine war. This move would require amending the Helsinki Treaty, the […]

  • News round up

    Great Danish actor Ulf Pilgaard passed away

    ·

    Danish actor Ulf Pilgaard has passed away at the age of 83 after a short illness. He died, leaving behind his son Christian, daughter-in-law Merete, and two grandchildren. Ulf Pilgaard was beloved for his ability to impersonate former Prime Minister Poul Nyrup Rasmussen and especially Queen Margrethe II.Both lifelong smokers, Pilgaard often in a humorous […]

  • News round up

    Over 12 million to transform fields into natural habitats

    ·

    The Danish Nature Fund is allocating over 12 million kroner to support 21 new nature projects aimed at transforming fields into natural habitats across the country. This funding comes amid increasing public interest in addressing the biodiversity crisis and improving local ecosystems. The projects will enhance nearly 600 hectares of land and water, benefiting both […]

  • News round up

    The Nordic Waste incident cost Randers Municipality 375 million kroner

    ·

    Following the massive landslide on Nordic Waste´s site that contaminated Randers in December 2023, Randers Municipality will have to borrow up to 375 million kroner from the Ministry of the Interior and Health to stabilize its finances. According to an email from DR, Municipal Director Jesper Kaas Schmidt informed the city council that the ministry […]

  • News round up

    Young man killed in North Zealand

    ·

    A 24-year-old man was fatally stabbed Monday evening near Søndervangshallen in Birkerød. The man succumbed to his injuries at the scene. A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. Both the victim and the arrested man are known to the police. The North Zealand Police are conducting an investigation and are seeking […]

  • News round up

    A new law to catch bike thieves

    ·

    A legislative proposal has been sent for consultation to give the police the authority to stop random cyclists without specific suspicion in order to catch bike thieves, as reported by Jyllands-Posten.

    This follows Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard (S) announcing last December his willingness to implement more frequent checks on potential thieves.

    Currently, police can only stop cyclists if they have a specific suspicion of theft. According to Jyllands-Posten, Hummelgaard has submitted a concrete legislative proposal on the matter for consultation.

    “It shouldn’t be the case that people can’t leave their bikes at home or at work without worrying about whether they will be stolen,” Hummelgaard told Jyllands-Posten.

    He emphasizes the importance of protecting both expensive bikes and those with sentimental value, such as “grandfather’s old bike.” “We have to address the high rate of bike thefts,” he says.

    In 2023, there were 48,305 reported bicycle thefts in Denmark, up from under 38,000 in 2021. Copenhagen Municipality accounts for over 17,000 of these reports. Four years ago, police stopped 3,800 cyclists, which led to 30 charges of theft.

  • News round up

    Huge economic growth in the Capital Region

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    The capital area is the major driving force in Denmark’s economy.This is underlined by new figures from Danmarks Statistik, which show that the Capital Region’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 5.0 percent in 2023.The other regions experienced far from as high growth. In Region Southern Denmark, GDP grew by 2.5 percent. Growth in Region […]

  • News round up

    Danish government will check wastewater for opioids to detect abuse

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    On Monday, the government will present a plan to combat the abuse of opioids. One of the initiatives will be to monitor wastewater for opioid abuse, Ritzau reports.The wastewater in the six largest Danish cities must be examined for the content of opioids.In this way, abuse of substances can be traced, and authorities can more […]

  • News round up

    Violent clashes exclude away fans from future derbies

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    No one will remember the football match on Sunday between Brøndby and FCK, which ended in a scoreless draw.Sadly, there were violent clashes between radical and masked fans from both teams, which led to families having to run from their seats. In the hour leading up to Sunday’s kickoff, Brøndby fans attacked FCK’s ditto with pyrotechnics, […]

  • News round up

    Mother evacuated from Syria and charged with promoting Islamic State

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    A 27-year-old woman was evacuated with her eight-year-old child from the al-Roj prison camp in Syria on Thursday.On Friday, she was charged with promoting the terrorist organization Islamic State and receiving training to commit terrorist acts.The woman is accused of having promoted the Islamic State by acting as a housewife for people who were active […]

  • News round up

    Muslim organizations decline to participate in meeting with government

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    A meeting to discuss the relationship between Jewish and Muslim residents in Denmark was called off after Muslim organizations declined to participate, Berlingske reports. The meeting was originally scheduled for yesterday, between 11 organizations and two government ministers.“We are deeply committed to ensuring that ordinary Jews in Denmark do not suffer for the actions of […]

  • News round up

    Vejle becomes university town with new LEGO-funded STEM campus

    ·

    The University of Southern Denmark (SDU) announced on Friday it would open a new campus for IT and science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) students from 2026 in the town of Vejle, Southern Jylland.The principal of SDU Jens Ringsmose called the decision “historic”.“It has been at least 25 years since a brand new university campus […]

  • News round up

    Thousands of Chinese packages pour into Denmark

    ·

    Danes have developed an appetite for ordering cheap goods from China online, according to figures from the Danish Customs Authority, which the media Detailwatch has obtained.121,000 packages arrived directly from China to Denmark in April. In July, the number was 110,000, reports Ritzau.The figures are respectively four and five times higher than the same months […]

  • News round up

    SAS returns to Greenland after 16 years with new route to Nuuk

    ·

    The airline SAS announced in a press release on Wednesday that it will open a new route from Copenhagen to Nuuk in Greenland on 27 June 2025.There will be three weekly departures in the summer season, writes SAS.On Monday and Wednesday, SAS flies from Copenhagen at 09.00 and returns from Nuuk at 11.05 local time.On […]

  • News round up

    Danish logistics giant DSV on growth trajectory ahead of major merger

    ·

    The Danish logistics group DSV published its third quarter results on Wednesday, reporting a turnover of DKK 44b, which is DKK 8.5b more than the same period last year.However, profits this quarter were roughly equal to the corresponding period last year at DKK 2.8m.DSV is awaiting approval from competition authorities for its agreement to acquire […]

  • News round up

    Aarhus mayor Jacob Bundsgaard resigns

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Long-time Aarhus mayor and social democrat Jacob Bundsgaard will resign from the job immediately, according to Aarhus Stiftstidende.He has been mayor of Aarhus for 13 years. The surprising announcement comes one day after another well-known, younger politician, Jacob Mark, announced that he is quitting politics.The two decisions are not related.The Social Democrats in Aarhus are […]

  • News round up

    Danish politicians once again try to get young people into jobs or education

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    A broad political majority has entered into an agreement to allocate over 1.3 billion kroner until 2035 to get more young people into jobs or education, writes Ritzau.The government as well as SF, Konservative and Radikale are behind the agreement, where part of the money must go to strengthen efforts for young people with mental […]

  • News round up

    Whale activist Paul Watson receives 2500 letters in Greenlandic prison

    ·

    The prominent environmentalist and co-founder of Greenpeace Paul Watson, who has been in custody in Nuuk in Greenland since July, has received a huge number of letters from fans and supporters while in prison.Many of the letters contain poems or drawings of whales, the 73-year-old Canadian-born whale activist tells the Danish news agency Ritzau.“Reading and […]

  • News round up

    Novo’s billion dollar purchase in the US at risk

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    The largest acquisition in Danish history may not be approved, several experts say to Finans.It is Novo owner Novo Holdings, which will buy one of the world’s largest sub-suppliers to the pharmaceutical industry, American Catalent, for DKK 113 billion.Three so-called filling factories in the US and the EU will in turn then be sold to […]

  • News round up

    Government invests big in new tourism strategy

    ·

    Denmark has announced it will inject millions of kroner to its tourism industry as part of a plan to achieve a sector turnover of DKK 200 billion in 2030.Under the government’s new tourism strategy, which it will formally present later today, the tourism organization VisitDenmark will receive DKK 44 million to strengthen international marketing outside […]

  • News round up

    Nine men arrested for plotting multiple murders

    ·

    Nine men aged 24 to 55 with connections to the organised crime network in Greater Copenhagen were arrested on Monday, states the National Unit for Special Crime (NSK) in a press release. The men are accused of planning the “murders of several members of a rival gang group” in early 2021, and one attempted murder of […]

  • News round up

    Denmark’s central bank follows ECB and lowers interest rate

    ·

    The Danish central bank Danmarks Nationalbank on Thursday followed the European Central Bank (ECB) and lowered its key interest rate by 0.25 percentage points to 2.85 percent, effective from Friday.“The interest rate reduction is a consequence of the reduction by the European Central Bank of its main monetary policy rate, the deposit facility rate, by […]

  • News round up

    Danish PM: “Difficult to regret” death of “hardcore” Hamas leader

    ·

    Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, believed by Israel to be the mastermind of the October 7 2023 terror attack that set off the current war in Gaza, was killed by an Israeli shell in Gaza yesterday, according to Israeli forces.

    The Guardian has published drone footage from Gaza that the Israeli Defence Force says shows Sinwar sitting hunched in a chair alone in a room destroyed by shelling, with a severely wounded arm and his face obscured by a scarf, moments before an additional shell was fired at the building, causing it to collapse and kill him.

    The Guardian says it has not independently verified the footage.

    EU leaders were gathered last night for a summit in Brussels when the news of the assassination came.

    Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was among the heads of state and government who received the news during the summit.

    “The Hamas leader who was killed is one of the architects behind the attack on Israel. Seen from a Danish perspective, it is difficult to regret the death. Because we are dealing with a hardcore terrorist,” she responded.

    According to Politiken, Frederiksen said that the summit attendees discussed the situation in the Middle East, and that there was both agreement to stand behind Israel’s right to self-defense and at the same time call for more emergency aid and a stop to Israeli settlement.

  • News round up

    Danish Crown given injunction after fatal workplace accident in slaughterhouse

    ·

    The Danish Working Environment Authority has served the food and butchery company Danish Crown with an injunction after a 54-year-old cleaning assistant died in an accident at its Holsted slaughterhouse on Tuesday evening. The man died at the scene after becoming pinned between two platforms, according to DR.An immediate injunction is served when there is a […]

  • News round up

    Danish dairy group Arla bids for Egyptian company in Middle East expansion

    ·

    The Danish dairy group Arla has made a DKK 1.25 billion non-binding bid for the majority stake in the Egyptian food company Arabian Food Industries Company (Domty), the group announced in a press release on Wednesday.Domty’s current owners – the Damaty family – are expected to remain part of the ownership circle, with the current […]

  • News round up

    Golden eagle population grows in Denmark

    ·

    After several years of stagnation, the Danish population of golden eagles has grown, according to data from Project Ørn, a conservation programme by the Danish Ornithological Association.According to the association, there are eight occupied territories in Denmark, six of which are home to established breeding pairs that have raised a total of seven young eagles. […]

  • News round up

    Most traffic accidents in Copenhagen involve cyclists

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    55 percent of all injured and killed in traffic accidents in Copenhagen in 2023 were cyclists, shows a calculation from Vejdirektoratet (the Road Directorate). 25 percent were pedestrians and only 13 percent were ordinary motorists.Thus, cyclists in Copenhagen are much more exposed to accidents than elsewhere in Denmark, where cyclists make up 20-30 percent of […]

  • News round up

    EU law will improve working conditions for platform workers

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    The EU will adopt a new law to ensure better working conditions for people who work via digital platforms, according to the Ministry of Employment.Working on digital platforms covers, among other things, the delivery of groceries and food delivery. A job that many internationals in Denmark doThere may also be platforms through which citizens can […]

  • News round up

    Distribution of government jobs still skewed towards capital

    ·

    The distribution of government jobs across the country remains largely unchanged, despite several initiatives, according to Jyllands-Posten. In 2015, 41.2 percent of all government workplaces were in the Copenhagen area. In 2024, the percentage is 40.9, according to figures from Danmarks Statistik.Comparatively, in 2015, 37.9 percent of all government workplaces were in Jutland. In 2024, […]

  • News round up

    Bank predicts consumption will increase significantly in Denmark next year

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Over the past 15 years, Danes have consistently put money aside and consumed less than they have earned.Private consumption has only slowly climbed upwards from year to year. That may soon change, according to Arbejdernes Landsbank, which has made a forecast for the Danish economy, where the bank predicts that private consumption will increase by […]

  • News round up

    5,000-year-old discovery in Falster throws new light on Stone Age life

    ·

    During an excavation for the electrification of a railway in the hilly landscape near Eskilstrup, Falster, workers discovered a 5,000-year-old ‘basement’ with a stone floor and supported walls.Researchers assessed that the ancient underground chamber dates to the Stone Age.They describe the excavation of the site in the scientific journal Radiocarbon, which is published by the University […]

  • News round up

    Nuuk Airport given green light to relaunch international flights after two months

    ·

    After approximately two months, the Danish Transport Agency has lifted its suspension on Nuuk Airport’s approval for international flights, writes the agency in a press release.The airport’s approval was temporarily revoked after the Transport Agency found security flaws in the security area during an inspection visit.But on a new control visit, which took place from […]

  • News round up

    Police appeal for information after man stabbed in Nørrebro

    ·

    A 31-year-old man who was stabbed with a knife near Nørrebroparken in the Danish capital on Sunday is no longer in a critical state, according to warden at the Copenhagen Police Martin Kajberg.Police received the report at 12:48 from a witness to the stabbing which took place in the residential area around Sandbjerggade and Ørholmgade, […]

  • News round up

    Denmark signs letter with 103 countries condemning Israeli declaration against UN Secretary-General

    ·

    Denmark and 103 other countries have signed a letter expressing support for UN Secretary-General António Guterres and condemning Israel’s decision to declare him persona non grata.On 2 October, Israel’s foreign minister, Israel Katz, declared Guterres persona non grata on Israeli soil because, according to Israel, the UN chief had not distanced himself strongly enough from […]

  • News round up

    Denmark tightens sustainability requirements for biomass

    ·

    Denmark will tighten its environmental requirements for imported biomass, which it uses as an energy source for district heating, said the Danish Ministry of Climate, Energy and Utilities in a press release.The announcement comes after the EU tightens its directive for European biomass sustainability requirements, to which Denmark is also subject.In Denmark, biomass derived from […]

  • News round up

    Health ministry announces better infertility treatment options

    ·

    The Danish Ministry of Health has announced an expanded fertility treatment offer for women and couples in Denmark, of up to six free attempts at test-tube treatment for their first child from 1 October 2024. Under the new state budget, DKK 45 million has been earmarked to improve fertility treatment in Denmark. The funds are allocated […]

  • News round up

    Danish green hydrogen company cuts jobs amid slow market development

    ·

    The Danish hydrogen company Green Hydrogen Systems has announced it will cut 100 jobs in an attempt to shave down costs, as the energy market’s uptake of green hydrogen lags behind expectations.“Green hydrogen continues to play a vital role as a necessary technology for the green energy transition, but the market’s adaptation to the technology […]

  • News round up

    Apartments prices in Copenhagen reach an all-time high

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Sales prices for owner-occupied apartments in Copenhagen continue to rise. In September, the price per square meter set a record.The average square meter price for apartments in Copenhagen and Frederiksberg is now DKK 54,965, according to new figures from Boligsiden, which collects data from all the country’s estate agents.“There are many people who want to […]

  • News round up

    Dane appointed chief economic advisor in European Council

    ·

    Jakob Wegener Friis has been appointed chief economic adviser in the European Council, according to Politico. He will lead the economic team in the cabinet of the newly elected president, Portuguese António Costas.The new chief economic adviser has been working at an EU level since 2004. Most recently, he held the position of Director-General for […]

  • News round up

    American demand buoys Danish export market

    ·

    Danish exports have grown significantly in recent months, despite the fact that other European states’ export markets are flatlining.In the past three months, Danish exports grew by 4.8 percent compared to the preceding three, according to Danmarks Statistik, thanks in large part to US demand.The US imported a total of DKK 220 billion worth of […]

  • News round up

    New report: Denmark lacks protection against extensive IT crime

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Almost 200,000 people in Denmark were victims of online fraud in 2023 – spanning online shopping scans, phishing and social media fraud.A new study from the Crime Prevention Council points to intensify efforts against digital fraud across authorities, organizations and companies.“As a citizen, you can take measures do to protect yourself from cybercrime, but there is also a need […]

