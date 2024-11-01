Podcast

Danish Originals S4 E3: Rachelle Keck

In this episode of the art and business podcast Danish Originals, The American president of Grandview University in Des Moines, Iowa, and former prosecutor, Rachelle Keck, talks about discovering her Danish ancestry as she leads the Danish Lutheran university founded by Danish immigrants.

Photo: Todd Bailey
Danish Originals

From her home office, Rachelle Keck, the American president of Grandview University in Des Moines, Iowa, and a former prosecutor, talks about discovering her Danish ancestry as she leads the Danish Lutheran university, founded by Danish immigrants and inspired by the ideas of Danish Golden Age minister and author N.F.S. Grundtvig.

Rachelle also discusses the unique skills attorneys bring to managing colleges and universities.

She selects and discusses a work by Egill Jacobsen from the SMK collection.

Listen to Danish Originals on Spotify.

