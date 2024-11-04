Education

DTU named best technical university in the EU

The Technical University of Denmark, located half an hour from Copenhagen, has topped a new ranking of over 200 technical universities in the EU, where it stands out particularly for its excellence in research, innovation and internationalism.

Photo: DTU

The Technical University of Denmark (DTU) has been named the best technical university in the EU in the latest EngiRank ranking of 226 institutions in 27 EU countries, Switzerland and Norway.The 2024 list – jointly compiled by the Perspektywy Education Foundation, academic publisher Elsevier, IREG Observatory on Academic Ranking, Excellence, and Engineers Europe – evaluates […]

Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

Monthly subscription

119

DKK/month.

(Billed once a month)

Give us a try

Signup

6 month subscription

99

DKK/month.

(Billed twice a year)

Save 120 DKK

Signup

Yearly subscription

79

DKK/month.

(Billed once a year)

Save 480 DKK

Signup

Save with a company subscription?

Learn more

TOP STORIES

  • The Capital Region economy grows: now is 43% of the country

    The Capital Region economy grows: now is 43% of the country

    While other regions are struggling, Hovedstaden is growing, and the Copenhagen metropolitan area is growing even more. On the employment front, around 11,000 jobs were created in Copenhagen, while Aalborg only saw an increase of 3,600.

  • DTU named best technical university in the EU
    Photo: DTU

    DTU named best technical university in the EU

    The Technical University of Denmark, located half an hour from Copenhagen, has topped a new ranking of over 200 technical universities in the EU, where it stands out particularly for its excellence in research, innovation and internationalism.

  • Christmas in Denmark starts this week: a short guide

    Christmas in Denmark starts this week: a short guide

    Starting November 5, Christmas markets, ice skating, and other events will kick off the Christmas season. In Copenhagen, the big news this year is the return of ice skating at Kongens Nytorv, reopening after 16 years.

  • Are you ready to join Denmark’s new national baseball team?

    Are you ready to join Denmark’s new national baseball team?

    Baseball isn’t the first sport that comes to mind when you think of Denmark, but a dedicated group of players and volunteers is changing that. Under the leadership of Jay Cannon, a former professional baseball player from the United States, the Danish national baseball team has recently taken home the Nordic Cup, marking a turning point in the development of the sport in this country. 

  • Danes can live with Trump – but we root for Kamala

    Danes can live with Trump – but we root for Kamala

    You won’t find many Danes who hope Donald Trump wins the presidential election on Tuesday. After all, last time he wanted to buy Greenland from us. But the US is probably Denmark’s best friend in the world, even if the admiration is declining

  • These are expressions Danes resent

    These are expressions Danes resent

    You want to do well at work but find it difficult to understand the terms. Danes often say something that doesn’t quite express what they mean. Here are expressions you need to be aware of – not to use!

Connect club

Connect Club is your gateway to a vibrant programme of events and an international community in Denmark.

Sign up here

Career

  • DTU named best technical university in the EU
    Photo: DTU

    DTU named best technical university in the EU

    The Technical University of Denmark, located half an hour from Copenhagen, has topped a new ranking of over 200 technical universities in the EU, where it stands out particularly for its excellence in research, innovation and internationalism.

  • Come and join us at Citizens Days!

    Come and join us at Citizens Days!

    On Friday 27 and Saturday 28 of September, The Copenhagen Post will be at International Citizen Days in Øksnehallen on Vesterbro, Copenhagen. Admission is free and thousands of internationals are expected to attend

  • Diversifying the Nordics: How a Nigerian economist became a beacon for inclusivity in Scandinavia

    Diversifying the Nordics: How a Nigerian economist became a beacon for inclusivity in Scandinavia

    Chisom Udeze, the founder of Diversify – a global organization that works at the intersection of inclusion, democracy, freedom, climate sustainability, justice, and belonging – shares how struggling to find a community in Norway motivated her to build a Nordic-wide professional network. We also hear from Dr. Poornima Luthra, Associate Professor at CBS, about how to address bias in the workplace.

Want to advertise your job with CPH Post?

Contact us

Jobs