The Technical University of Denmark (DTU) has been named the best technical university in the EU in the latest EngiRank ranking of 226 institutions in 27 EU countries, Switzerland and Norway.The 2024 list – jointly compiled by the Perspektywy Education Foundation, academic publisher Elsevier, IREG Observatory on Academic Ranking, Excellence, and Engineers Europe – evaluates […]
DTU named best technical university in the EU
